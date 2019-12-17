anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

FireEye (FEYE) is a cybersecurity company. It is undergoing a business transformation, where it is divesting its product business with high margins and low growth, and being left with a $1 billion net cash position, and a faster-growth SaaS and consulting business.

The remaining businesses are likely to be revalued higher by investors, thus investors would do well to put this stock on their watch list.

Investors Trade Cybersecurity Stocks as One and The Same

With the partial exception of CrowdStrike (CRWD), it's interesting to note that over the past year cybersecurity stocks have seen very similar appreciations.

This implies two things.

Firstly, that there are strong tailwinds in the sector, and you can see this given that these stocks have all repriced higher.

Secondly, investors are not being very discerning when it comes to cybersecurity stocks. One cybersecurity stock is as good as the next.

Indeed, I contend that anytime investors are not being selective enough an opportunity arises for investors willing to put in the work. So let's unpick the opportunity here.

Revenue Growth Rates Stabilize

Source: author's calculations; high-end company guidance

As you can see above, FireEye was growing at mid-single digits last year.

But more recently, not only did FireEye put out double-digit growth in Q1 2021, but its guidance for the year also puts it on a path for high-single-digit growth.

This may not sound like a meaningful difference, but any time a company can accelerate its growth rate, investors should put in the work to find out the key drivers for top-line acceleration.

However, here's where the story gets complicated.

FireEye Products Put Up for Sale, What's Left?

FireEye Products is to be divested from the company for $1.2 billion in cash. Management makes the case that the lower-growth Product side of the business was masking the more attractive, higher-growth Mandiant Solutions.

FireEye declares that it will be left with an approximate 60% SaaS business and an approximate 40% consulting services offerings.

Moreover, as you can see above, management believes that the ongoing business will be capable of reaching $1 billion in revenues with operating margins of 20%.

In fact, the whole pitch for investors is that Mandiant will be an attractive Rule of 40 company that will succeed in reaching 40%, implying a balance between growth prospects and profitability.

Valuation - Attractively Priced

If we are willing to take the leap of faith that the ongoing business does indeed reach approximately $1 billion in revenues by 2025, it would put the stock today trading at 5x its 2025 financial target. Obviously, this is many years out and investors are right to question the likelihood of FireEye ultimately reaching this target.

On the other hand, if we largely assume that the remaining business is capable of reaching about $460 million as a stand-alone company in 2021, that puts the stock trading at 11x forward sales.

This is a slight premium to Palo Alto Networks (PANW) which trades for 8x forward sales. And very much in line with Fortinet (FTNT) which trades for 12x forward sales. Of course, readers will be quick to note that all these cyber stocks trade at a huge discount to CrowdStrike (CRWD), and I would accept that. However, I don't know if CrowdStrike isn't already pricing in several years of flawless execution.

What's more, in the case of FireEye, it will be left with a net cash position worth $1 billion, or 20% of its market cap. Consequently, management believes that deploying approximately $500 million towards share repurchases makes sense to reward shareholders.

The Bottom Line

FireEye is undergoing a business transformation. The market doesn't like change. Many investors had come to understand FireEye as a low-growth, high-margin business, hence, the remaining company will need to find a new type of shareholder base.

The stock is likely to remain volatile as investors digest the underlying changes.

All in all, this stock is very much worth considering.