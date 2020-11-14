adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

Homebuilders: The 'B' Word

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Colorado Wealth Management)

To the surprise of countless pundits, the U.S. housing industry has assumed a very different role throughout the pandemic-induced economic turbulence compared to the Great Financial Crisis, serving as a much-needed stabilizing force and unexpected leader during the early recovery. In the Hoya Capital Homebuilder Index, we track the 16 largest homebuilders, which account for roughly $125 billion in market value. Together, these builders constructed nearly a third of all single-family homes in the United States last year.

A confluence of near-term pandemic-driven factors and long-term structural tailwinds have converged over the last year to fuel a highly favorable environment for the broader U.S. housing industry. Clashing with the pre-existing structural tailwinds of limited supply and robust demographic-driven demand, the "work-from-home" era ignited a wave of demand for larger homes outside of dense U.S. cities while WWII-levels of fiscal stimulus more-than-offset the pandemic-related income losses and monetary support from the Federal Reserve drove mortgage rates to record-low levels.

As we've discussed with readers for many years in our published research, even without these short-term factors, the 2020s were already poised to be a very strong decade for the U.S. housing industry. New home construction has seen a slow, grinding recovery since plunging during the prior recession - a period in which roughly half of privately-held homebuilding firms in the United States went out of business. By nearly every metric, the US has been significantly under-building homes - particularly single-family homes - over the last decade, and the record-low inventory levels of both new and existing homes are clear effects of this underbuilding and resulting housing shortage.

Meanwhile, this underbuilding comes ahead a decade in which the largest generation in American history - the millennials - will enter the housing markets in full-force, peaking around 2028. Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) projects that annual household growth from 2018 to 2028 will average 1.2 million households per year, which is 20% higher than the prior five-year average. As JCHS points out, over the next 10 years, the population in key demographic groups will swell - particularly in the critical 35-45-year-old associated with incremental single-family housing demand. The largest of this cohort - those born between 1989 and 1993 - are just now on the cusp of entering this prime first-time homebuying age.

The intensifying housing shortage has driven a surge in home values across essentially every major market in the country as the latest Case Shiller National Home Price Index data showed that home values soared 13.2% year-over-year in March - the 10th straight month of sequentially accelerating home prices - and the highest annual gain since late 2005. Recent Redfin (RDFN) data showed that a record 50% of homes were sold above their listing price over the past month while nearly half of listed homes received an offer within just one week. Inventory levels fell to new all-time lows in April with just 1.1 months of supply at the current sales rate versus the long-term average of 3-5 months reflecting "normal" market conditions.

The scorching-hot single-family housing market has finally showed signs of much-needed cooling in recent months, however, as this record-low housing supply and soaring home prices has forced some potential buyers to pause their home buying search. The MBA's weekly mortgage data - the first major indicator that showed the early contours of a sharp V-shaped bounce last April - has shown that mortgage applications to purchase a house have trended towards a return to pre-pandemic levels. While two-thirds of Americans expect home prices to rise over the next year, just 35% of consumers said it is a good time to buy a home according to Fannie Mae, down from 47% in April "as consumers appear to be acutely aware of higher home prices and the low supply of homes, the two reasons cited most frequently."

Would-be home buyers have shown an increased willingness to stay in the rental markets for at least another lease term, but deals and "free rent" are getting increasingly harder to find in rental markets across the country as rising rents are quickly closing the Buy vs. Rent value gap. Residential REITs reported in REITweek updates that apartment and single-family rents are suddenly soaring at the fastest rates in at least a half-decade as double-digit rates of rent growth are now commonplace across not only the red-hot sunbelt and suburban markets but also across the previously troubled urban markets.

Other forward-looking indicators that initially hinted at unexpected strength during the darkest days of the pandemic last May have also shown that while conditions remain tight, there are some early signs of normalization which also bring with it some positive effects for these single-family homebuilders. Lumber prices (LB1:COM) - which traded in a tight range around $300 for the last two years - surged to nearly $1,700 in early May but have dipped more than 40% over the last six weeks and are once again trading below $1,000. At the peak in early May, these lumber prices alone were translating to a $36k rise in the price of an average new single-family home according to the NAHB.

Soaring prices and signs of a cool-down have renewed the perennial "Bubble" calls from pundits, but fundamentals suggest that national housing markets are instead far more likely to see a somewhat "boring" return to normalcy ahead. As we've discussed since the bottom last Spring, while the "Housing Crash 2.0" narrative was a clickable headline, homeowners entered the crisis as well-capitalized as any time in history. To the loud criticism of trade groups and politicians, lending standards have remained historically tight over the past decade. Importantly, subprime loans and adjustable-rate mortgages - the dynamite that led to a cascading financial market collapse in 2008 - have been essentially non-existent throughout this cycle. Mortgage payments as a percent of incomes are nearly 50% below the average from 2000-2007.

Homebuilder Performance & Sector Overview

Left for dead last March with punishing declines of over 50% at the bottom, homebuilders sprung back by mid-2020 and ultimately ended 2020 with returns of nearly 30%, on average. After a strong start to 2021, homebuilders have hit the brakes over the last month and are now seemingly "on-sale" following a 15-20% correction. Despite the recent pullback, the homebuilder segment of the Hoya Capital Housing Index remains higher by 21.1% so far this year, outpacing the 13.3% gains on the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) but trailing the 23.8% returns from the Equity REIT ETF (VNQ).

All sixteen homebuilders remain in positive territory for the year led to the upside by nearly 200% surge from small-cap Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) which incredibly has risen 8x from the bottom last March when there were serious questions about its ability to weather the pandemic. Meanwhile, other smaller homebuilders including Century Communities (CCS), LGI Homes (LGIH), and M/I Homes (MHO) have each gained more than 40%. The larger homebuilders have generally lagged this year including D.R. Horton (DHI), PulteGroup (PHM), Lennar (LEN), NVR (NVR) after outpacing the smaller builders over much of the past decade.

Homebuilder Earnings Remain Impressive

As discussed in our Real Estate Earnings Recap, recent earnings results from the sixteen publicly traded homebuilders were stellar across the board as builders have literally been selling homes as fast as they can build them. Net order growth, the most closely watched forward-looking earnings metric, surged by an average of 49% in calendar Q1 with each of the sixteen builders reporting their strongest first quarter ever for net orders. Homebuilders reported the largest backlog on record in Q1 and - due to supply chain constraints - are still struggling to keep up with demand.

After reporting a pullback in margins early in the pandemic, homebuilders reported a strong rebound in gross and operating margins over the past several quarters. Gross margins improved to an average of 23.1% in Q1, up more than 3 percentage points from last year while operating margins improved to 12.7%, up 4.5 percentage points. Besides a few outliers, there continues to be a strong linear correlation between size and margins, underscoring the critical importance of scale in the highly competitive and relatively low-margin homebuilding industry.

Strong margins may come as a surprise given the much-discussed surge in lumber prices, but homebuilders have so far been able to more than offset their input costs through higher sales prices. The Census Bureau noted that the average sale price of new homes in April was $435.5k, up more than 20% from last year. A major theme within the sector over the last several years has been the significant outperformance from builders focused on the lower-priced entry-level segment with strong demand coming from older millennials and from institutional rental operators including single-family rental REITs, which we discussed in a recent piece: Single Family Rentals: PropTech Revolution.

Among the ten homebuilders that provide forward guidance, seven raised their full-year outlook for closings. Toll Brothers (TOL), the most recent builder to report results, raised its full-year guidance across all of its key metrics, commenting that "demand remains very strong" as it continues to raise prices and "strategically moderating sales paces." Echoing similar commentary on other recent earnings calls, TOL provided a strong outlook for the quarters ahead, noting that its "strong order growth coupled with significant and consistent price increases sets the stage for meaningful revenue, earnings margin, and ROE growth in fiscal year 2022."

Homebuilder Valuations & Dividends

Discounts are few-and-far-between across the housing markets, but homebuilders are now seemingly on sale following their 15-20% correction. Builders are quintessential "Growth At Reasonable Price" stocks, currently trading at an average forward Price to Earnings ratio of 8.9x, far below the roughly 21x forward P/E multiple on the S&P 500. Homebuilders have delivered EPS growth of nearly 25% per year since 2017, more than double the 13% annual EPS growth by S&P 500 components during that time.

Homebuilders are not typically known for their dividends - instead plowing back essentially all retained earnings back into land acquisitions and other channels of growth. That said, six builders do indeed pay a dividend, led by M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) which pays a roughly 3.0% yield. All six of these homebuilders have raised their dividends at least once since the start of the pandemic. Notably, the builders that do pay a dividend have achieved dividend growth of over 30% over the past five years, far outpacing the S&P 500 dividend growth rate of roughly 7% during that time.

Deeper Dive: Homebuilding Economics

Taking a step back, the US single-family homebuilding sector is a cyclical, competitive, and fragmented industry, while also being one of the slowest sectors to recover from the Great Financial Crisis. Homebuilding can be broken down into two distinct businesses, each with different risk/return characteristics: 1) Land Development; and 2) Home Construction. Historically, homebuilders have been overweight in the land development business, but large public builders have increased their use of land options, offloading the land development responsibilities onto residential lot development companies, allowing these builders to focus on construction and reduce balance sheet risk.

As discussed above, there are roughly 20 million more U.S. households now than there were at the start of 2000 and we believe that the household formation rate will see continued gradual increases over the next five years as the millennial generation enters prime first-time homebuying age. The recent gains in the homeownership rate have been driven by a continued rise in the household formation rate among younger cohorts, which sent vacancy rates of both owned and rented housing units to multi-decade lows. We forecast a continued steady uptick in the homeownership rate over the next decade as millennials enter the housing markets in full force over the next ten years.

If affordability - or lack thereof - is the primary headwind for homebuilders, there may be good news as the growing presence of institutional single-family rental operators has supported demand for affordable "built-for-rent" homes. Consistent with our view that the "institutionalization" of the single-family housing sector is a trend in the early innings, we expect built-to-rent buyers including American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Invitation Homes (INVH), to increasingly favor new home construction over existing home acquisitions - largely through partnerships with homebuilders - to fuel portfolio growth.

For homebuilders, it's all about the "5 Ls": lending, lumber, labor, land, and legislation. The slowdown in the housing industry in 2018 - a year of strong economic growth - caught many investors by surprise and underscored the theme that housing can often diverge from the broader economy over the short and medium-term, a theme that was also on full display in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic in 2020. So far in 2021, while the lending environment has been favorable with mortgage rates still within 25 basis points of record-lows and while the labor market continues to recover, construction materials cost inflation and constraints on available and permitted lots has remained a headwind.

Naturally, housing-related materials and retail categories have seen a similar resurgence over the past year. The building materials and retail industry, which includes Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW), as well as the home furnishings category which includes companies like Restoration Hardware (RH) and Whirlpool (WHR) have been positive standouts throughout the pandemic, reflecting the continued resilience of the housing sector and the fact that households have exhibited a propensity to prioritize investments in home improvement amid the "work-from-home" era.

Finally, you can't discuss the housing sector without mentioning the enormous impact of real estate technology in fueling the future growth of the sector over the next decade. The "prop-tech" industry includes data and technology companies including Zillow (Z), Black Knight (BKI), CoStar (CSGP), and Redfin (RDFN), as well as tech-focused brokerage firms like Realogy (RLGY) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX), all of which have helped to streamline the buying, selling, and renting process of housing properties. The availability of technologies like virtual house tours and the increased adoption of digital relationships between renters/homebuyers and landlords/brokers have proven to be especially critical amid the COVID-19 disruptions.

Key Takeaways: Opportunity in Cool-Down

Both a villain and victim of the prior financial crisis, homebuilders - along with the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index - have seemingly been on a vendetta over the last year for vindication, asserting themselves as the unlikely leader of the economic recovery. The scorching-hot single-family housing market has finally cooled a bit in recent months as record-low housing supply and soaring home prices have forced potential buyers to pause their home buying search. Discounts are few-and-far-between in the housing markets, but homebuilders are now seemingly on sale following a 15-20% correction.

The B-Word is back? Soaring prices have renewed the perennial "Bubble" calls from pundits, but fundamentals suggest that we're instead more likely to see a somewhat "boring" return to normalcy ahead. Rising rates remain a key risk factor, but residential real estate has historically proven to be one of the most reliable inflation-hedges and supply/demand fundamentals remain extremely compelling following a decade of historically low levels of new construction and a "great deleveraging" across the broader housing sector.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.