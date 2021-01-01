Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

The issue of trade restrictions and where it could all lead to has weighed on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS). Questions abound as to what kind of hit, if any, will arise from the issue with export licenses. ACLS tried to soothe concerns with a number of positive updates that try to address the issues at hand, yet the market did not have much of response despite all the efforts. Why will be covered next.

Q1 FY2021 turned out to be much better than expected

Q1 FY2021 could have gone either way. Guidance called for Q1 revenue of $118-138M and EPS of $0.22-0.42. At the high end of guidance, revenue and EPS were expected to increase by 16% and 27% respectively YoY. But at the low end, revenue and EPS could have declined by minus 1% and minus 32% respectively. ACLS left open the possibility of a good quarter, but also a bad quarter with its Q1 guidance.

The guidance suggested some uncertainty as to what kind of quarter Q1 would turn out to be. But in the end, any worries proved to be mostly unfounded. FY2021 revenue increased by 11.6% YoY to $132.8M and GAAP EPS increased by 45.5% to $0.48. System bookings were $148.4M in Q1, up from $131.5M in Q4.

System sales accounted for $81M and CS&I contributed the remaining $51.8M in Q1. They stood at $64.2M and $58M respectively in Q4. While CS&I revenue declined QoQ, it was still way above the average of $42M per quarter that ACLS expected from CS&I heading into FY2021 according to the second-to-last earnings call.

However, as mentioned in the call, part of the reason why CS&I revenue has been so high lately is due to the stocking up of spare parts in China. If CS&I revenue was $42M instead of $51.8M, Q1 revenue would have been $123M instead of $132.8M, an increase of 0.65% QoQ and 3.36% YoY, which is significantly below where they actually ended up being. In addition, higher-than-expected CS&I pushes up margins and earnings by extension. Note that Q1 gross margin increased YoY, but declined QoQ as CS&I took a step back. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2021.

On the other hand, there were also some less encouraging data points. For instance, China continued its decline in Q1. China was the destination for 39% of the systems shipped in Q1, but that’s down from 56% in Q4 and 66% in Q3. The balance sheet also got significantly worse. Inventory rose sequentially from $161.1M in Q4 to $174.4M in Q1 due to the inability to ship certain systems with export restrictions to China in place. Q1 accounts receivable declined sequentially from $86.9M to $75.9M, whereas Q1 accounts payable increased sequentially from $24M to $40.5M. The quarterly numbers look good, but some of the details are much less so.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $132.8M $122.2M $119.0M 8.67% 11.60% Gross margin 42.5% 43.4% 38.3% (90bps) 420bps Income from operations $20.3M $14.1M $13.7M 43.97% 48.18% Net income $16.5M $14.7M $11.2M 12.24% 47.32% EPS $0.48 $0.43 $0.33 11.63% 45.45%

Guidance calls for Q2 FY2021 revenue of $135-140M, an increase of 11.8% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast sees EPS of $0.43-0.47, an increase of 15.4% YoY at the midpoint. Note that the midpoint of guidance is $137.5M, which is the quarterly run rate needed to hit $550M in annual revenue that ACLS has set as a target.

Q2 FY2021 (guidance) Q2 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $135-140M $123.0M 11.79% Gross margin 41.5% 42.2% (70bps) Income from operations $19-21M $16.4M 21.95% EPS $0.43-0.47 $0.39 15.38%

In fact, ACLS believes it will achieve this goal in FY2021, a year earlier than expected. Furthermore, ACLS could hit a quarterly run rate in FY2022 that puts it on track to reach $650M in annual revenue. From the Q1 earnings call:

“Axcelis is on track to exceed $550 million in revenue for the full-year 2021, achieving this goal a year ahead of schedule. Given market trends and the strength of Purion base products and new product extension, we have come to believe two things. First, that it's possible that we can also reach our $650 million model sooner than expected, perhaps hitting a quarterly run rate before the end of 2022. And second, that there is an implant-driven revenue model beyond $650 million that Axcelis can achieve.”

A transcript of the Q1 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

Why ACLS is more upbeat

ACLS is clearly more upbeat about the future compared to where things stood at the end of Q4. ACLS was anticipating headwinds, but they may not be as potent as once thought. Note that the latest guidance has a narrower range than the previous one, indicating the degree of uncertainty has gone down as far as ACLS is concerned. This is not by accident. Remember that uncertainty with licenses was the reason why ACLS provided a wider-than-usual guidance for Q1 as explained in the second-to-last earnings call.

The U.S. government put a number of companies from China on its Entity List, which means that U.S. companies like ACLS need to apply for a license if they wish to do business with these companies. Getting these licenses has turned out to be more of a challenge than ACLS initially expected as pointed out in a previous article.

However, ACLS had some good news to share. It turns out that ACLS has received some of its licenses, although not in time to affect the Q1 numbers.

“During the fourth quarter of 2020, the U.S. government placed Chinese foundry customer, SMIC, on the Entity List, meaning that export licenses are required for all Axcelis shipments to SMIC. We applied immediately for these licenses, but have found the approval process to be slower than anticipated. Since no licenses were issued in the first quarter, we were not able to shop any systems or parts to SMIC. Early in Q2, we were granted our first export licenses and began shipping approved systems and parts to SMIC. Our guidance reflects our expectations relative to this process.”

However, getting the other licenses may not be such a foregone conclusion. Some of the licenses that were applied for at an earlier date have yet to be granted, even if later ones have come through.

“But I guess the only thing I can say is they do not seem to be coming out based on chronological order. It's not exactly clear how they are in fact doing the review and what they're putting priority on versus other things. So, at this point in time, the answer is not as clean as I think, maybe we would have all anticipated. And as I said, the licenses are not being issued in as timely a fashion as we would have hoped, but again we are happy that some of them were issued, and we continue to drive to ensure that the rest of them are issued in a timely fashion.”

ACLS is optimistic that the remaining licenses will be granted, but that’s not a sure thing. The inability to ship systems has not really affected the headline numbers from ACLS up to this point. Inventory has simply gone up, but this cannot go on indefinitely. If no permission is granted, inventory will eventually need to go down and that will have an impact on the quarterly numbers down the road.

The latest updates are not enough to get ACLS moving

The Q1 report contained other encouraging developments. For instance, ACLS hit a milestone when it shipped its first Purion H200 silicon carbide tool. ACLS now has a full set of products to offer in the market for power devices. The markets for power devices and image sensors are the two areas where ACLS is in a leadership position. If ACLS is to hit its revenue targets, they will be an important reason why.

ACLS had a lot of positive updates to share, but it didn’t seem to matter as far as the market is concerned. The chart above shows how the stock has gone sideways, although it's still up 43% YTD.

ACLS Market cap $1.39B Enterprise value $1.24B Revenue $488.34M EBITDA $69.71M Trailing P/E 25.77 Forward P/E 16.09 PEG ratio 0.99 P/S 2.86 P/B 2.87 EV/revenue 2.54 EV/EBITDA 17.79

The table above shows the multiples for ACLS. The benefit of going sideways in combination with earnings growth is that multiples go lower. The longer ACLS continues to do what it’s doing, the more appealing it becomes.

Investor takeaways

The Q1 report was certainly a big improvement over the one that preceded it. The Q4 report featured uncertainty as to trade restrictions, negating any momentum ACLS may have gained from revenue and EPS growth of 13.5% and 48.3% respectively.

ACLS grew revenue and EPS to a similar degree in Q1. This time, however, ACLS was much more upbeat as witnessed by its Q2 guidance and raised outlook. The granting of its first license by the U.S. government made a difference. The export restrictions are not expected to become a major drag, something ACLS was not so sure of as recently as earlier in the year.

On the other hand, there’s no denying that the stock is flat for the better part of the year. Back-to-back solid earnings reports and a raised outlook have not been enough to change the trajectory of the stock. It appears there’s still a lot of doubt out there, even though ACLS has gone to great lengths to ease any concerns people might have.

People have a reason to be concerned. China is a key market, which means that anything over there could affect ACLS. At the moment, tensions between the U.S. and China are going up. This hurts sentiment towards companies with a big presence in China. While trade with China is mostly unrestricted, increased tensions raise concerns that ACLS may have to contend with more trade restrictions. It's anyone's guess as to how far it could go.

ACLS has received its first license, but that could be both a good and bad thing. Good in the sense that a license has been granted. Bad in the sense that some are still in limbo. The fact that earlier licenses have yet to be approved is not a good sign. If licenses are rejected, then it raises questions as to where it could all lead to. The uncertainty as to what will happen is holding back ACLS. Bottom line, the issue of export restrictions has not gone away.

I am neutral on ACLS, even though long ACLS warrants some consideration. The market for wafer fab equipment is in great shape, which helps ACLS. The headline numbers have yet to show any real impact from export restrictions, although the balance sheet has started to deteriorate. The outlook has gone up.

ACLS provided a lot of positive updates, but the lukewarm response is telling. The news that the first licenses were granted probably should have gotten a better reception than it did. Yet the market took it all in strides, suggesting the market is not convinced the issue has been dealt with. ACLS may not yet be in the clear, despite all the efforts from ACLS to the contrary. ACLS continues to be weighed down by uncertainty and that has not changed, the latest quarterly updates notwithstanding.