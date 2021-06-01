grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

We are extremely wary of companies that focus on extensive growth and are looking for new M&A deals. The fact is that growth through acquisitions, especially in current market conditions, is very often driven by huge overpayments for assets that are unable to generate cash flow. Such deals only burn up shareholder value.

On June 2, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) announced the purchase of the global fashion resale marketplace Depop for $1.6 billion. The market reacted with 7% growth and subsequent correction to the previous level. Etsy is a growth company that doesn't shy away from acquisitions. We believe that although the purchase of Depop was not cheap, it still does not burn shareholder value. Our position on Etsy remains bullish. You can learn more about our view in the previous article.

Past Experience In Acquisitions

In August 2019, Etsy acquired Reverb, a marketplace focused on selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments, for $ 270.4 million. At the end of the first quarter of 2021, due to synergy, the Etsy team significantly increased the Reverb's gross margin.

(Source: Company's presentation)

Much of this has been achieved through the use of Etsy's logistics infrastructure. We think that in terms of merchandise, Depop is much more in line with Etsy than Reverb. Accordingly, we have no reason to doubt that the company's management will be able to squeeze out a comparable gross margin from Depop.

By the end of 2020, Depop doubled its Gross Market Sales and revenue.

(Source: Company's presentation)

Looking at the financial performance of companies like Farfetch (FTCH) or Mytheresa (MYTE) in 2020, we can conclude that the pandemic has not become a significant driver of growth for them (no one needs new clothes during a lockdown). Accordingly, we believe Depop is also showing organic growth. This is not surprising, given that the company is still quite young and the market size is growing. Secondhand Retail Market in the US - $64 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 39%.

(Source: Company's presentation)

At the same time, Depop's revenue is growing faster than Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). The company is valued significantly lower than European competitor Vinted ($1.6 billion versus $3.3 billion). Plus, with Etsy, Depop has a significant advantage in the US market, which is larger and has more growth potential than the European one.

It is especially difficult to evaluate young and booming companies if there is little data about it. According to our calculations, if Depop generates an EBITDA margin comparable to the parent company (28%), the EV / EBITDA multiple is 81.6.

Impact On Financial Performance

Etsy buys Depop for 1.6 billion in cash. Since the transaction is carried out for cash, the amount of assets on the balance sheet will remain unchanged, but their structure will change. In the last two quarters, Etsy has had an atypical amount of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. We assumed that management increased liquidity due to the pandemic. It turned out that the company was saving money for the takeover.

In the short term, we will not notice significant changes in the company's fundamentals, as the amount of assets on the balance sheet remains unchanged. However, the additional 3.5% revenue growth could significantly change the mood of investors disappointed with the forecast after the 1Q report. If Depop continues to grow over the coming years, it could be a significant driver for Etsy.

Conclusion

We are always wary of companies that abuse acquisitions. However, Etsy does it organically. The company continues to grow organically and makes point purchases of businesses with which it is able to achieve synergy. Depop has excellent growth potential, and an additional 3.5% revenue growth to the 5-15% forecast could significantly inspire investors. Although the purchase looks expensive, it remains reasonable in our eyes. In the short term, we will not see significant changes in the company's fundamentals, but in the future, Depop may become a significant growth driver for Etsy.