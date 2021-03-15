Photo by Bjorn Bakstad/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Neutral rating for Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

This is the update of my initiation article for Salesforce published on March 15, 2021. The current update focuses on CRM's revenue increase in the most recent quarter and evaluates if Salesforce stock is deserving of a Buy.

Salesforce's stock price increased by +16% in the past three months since my initiation, and CRM's recent quarterly results have been the catalyst for a +9% share price growth in the last two weeks. Salesforce's 1Q FY 2022 revenue grew by +23% YoY to reach a new historical high, and the company is expected to deliver a solid +22% top line increase for the full year.

But I don't think Salesforce stock is a buy as its revenue increases, because revenue growth momentum is expected to weaken and valuations are not appealing. As such, I continue to assign a Neutral rating to CRM shares.

Salesforce Stock Price

In the past three months, Salesforce.com, Inc's stock price has risen by +16% from $212.21 as of March 12, 2021 (at the time when I wrote my initiation article) to $246.26 as of June 14, 2021. CRM is currently still -12% below its historical share price high of $281.25 registered at the close of September 1, 2020. But Salesforce's stock price has increased by +11% year-to-date, as compared to its December 31, 2020 closing share price of $222.53.

It is noteworthy that Wall Street analysts have become more positive on the company in the last few months. In March 2021, 26 sell-side analysts assigned "Very Bullish" ratings to Salesforce, with another nine analysts having "Bullish" ratings for CRM and the remaining nine analysts rating the stock as "Neutral". As it stands now in mid-June 2021, Salesforce has 28 "Very Bullish" ratings and 10 "Bullish" ratings from Wall Street. The other nine sell-side analysts view CRM's shares as Neutral.

Wall Street analysts are not just having more positive ratings assigned to Salesforce's shares, they are also setting higher target prices for the stock. According to market consensus' price targets obtained from S&P Capital IQ, the mean target price for CRM has been increased from $274.31 in mid-March 2021 to $278.50 as of June 14, 2021.

Specifically, Salesforce's 1Q FY 2022 (YE January 31) financial results announcement on May 27, 2021 after trading hours was the key catalyst that sparked the company's recent stock price out-performance and sell-side analysts' ratings upgrade and price target increase. CRM's stock price jumped by +5.4% from $225.83 as of May 27, 2021 to $238.10 as of May 28, 2021 following its results release. In the last two weeks post-results announcement, Salesforce's share price has increased by +9%.

In the next section of this article, I discuss about Salesforce's revenue in the most recent quarter, and why this has been a key driver of the company's strong stock price performance in the past two weeks.

What Is Salesforce's Recent Revenue?

Salesforce's most recent revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (February 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021) was $5,963 million, which was the highest quarterly revenue for the company in its history. Salesforce.com, Inc's top line expanded by +23% YoY as compared to the company's 1Q FY 2021 sales of $4,865 million, and this was +1% higher that what Wall Street analysts had forecasted prior to the results announcement.

CRM witnessed robust top line growth across its different service offerings and the company's various geographic markets in the most recent quarter. Revenue for the Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, and Salesforce Platform & Other service offerings grew by +11%, +20%, +28% and +25% YoY to $1.4 billion, $1.5 billion, $1.7 billion and $0.9 billion respectively, in 1Q 2022. In addition, Salesforce earned another $0.4 billion of revenue from professional services in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Adjusted for foreign exchange effects, Salesforce's 1Q FY 2022 revenue derived from the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific markets increased by +21%, +26% and +23% YoY, to $4.0 billion, $1.3 billion and $0.6 billion, respectively.

In qualitative terms, Salesforce saw more mega-deals in 1Q FY 2022, which also involved most, if not all, of the company's service offerings. At its 1Q FY 2022 results briefing on May 27, 2021, CRM disclosed that it "hit an all-time high in seven-figure plus transactions" which were up +120% YoY, and it noted that "they were multi-cloud transformations with, on average, more than four clouds included in each" of these mega-deals. This is significant, as it suggests that Salesforce's clients are spending more on digital transformation and they are increasingly seeking integrated solutions (as opposed to discrete products) to meet their needs.

On the back of strong revenue growth in 1Q FY 2022, Salesforce has increased its full-year FY 2022 revenue guidance from $25.65-25.75 billion to $25.9-26.0 billion. Similarly, Wall Street analysts have raised their FY 2022 top line estimates from $25,720 million three months ago to $25,967 million now. In other words, both company management and Wall Street analysts are currently forecasting a +22% growth in revenue for Salesforce in the current fiscal year.

A key factor supporting Salesforce's bullish FY 2022 revenue growth assumptions is the current Remaining Performance Obligation or cRPO metric, which the company defines as "contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized and includes unearned revenue and unbilled amounts that will be recognized as revenue" in the next one year. CRM's cRPO grew by +23% (or +20% on a constant currency basis) YoY to $17.8 billion in 1Q FY 2022. This was a much faster pace of growth as compared to the company's +18% constant currency cRPO growth in 4Q FY 2021. Looking forward, Salesforce expects cRPO to increase by +20% YoY in 2Q FY 2022.

Besides robust top line expansion, Salesforce's better-than-expected profitability was another key driver of the company's stock price increase in the last two weeks post-results. The company's non-GAAP operating profit margin increased by +7.1 percentage points YoY to 20.2% in 1Q FY 2022, and this was also +2.4 percentage points better than market consensus' estimates sourced from S&P Capital IQ. This is largely attributable to positive operating leverage, as CRM's total operating costs only grew by +8% YoY (vis-a-vis revenue growth of +23%) in the recent quarter.

But this does not necessarily make Salesforce a good investment, as I explain in the subsequent section.

Is Salesforce A Good Investment?

I don't think Salesforce.com, Inc is a good investment now, despite its recent share price momentum and strong revenue growth in the latest quarter. This is because Salesforce's revenue growth is expected to slow in the next few years, and its current valuations have factored in the company's good 1Q FY 2022 financial performance to a large extent.

It is important to highlight that Salesforce's FY 2022 revenue guidance in the $25.9-26.0 billion range includes a $500 million contribution associated with the Slack Technologies (WORK) acquisition. If the acquisition of Slack doesn't happen, CRM's expected FY 2022 revenue growth would be a lower +20% YoY. It is uncertain if Salesforce will benefit from any M&A-driven revenue contributions in the future.

Furthermore, Salesforce's top line expansion is expected to be slower in the coming years. Due to the base effect (it is harder to grow on a larger revenue base) and questions over the sustainability of digital transformation trends (certain companies could possibly be less enthusiastic about pushing for change in a post-pandemic environment), sell-side analysts see the company's revenue growth moderating from +24% in FY 2021 to +22%, +20% and +17% for FY 2022, FY 2023 and FY 2024, respectively. Financial forecasts for Salesforce are sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

It is not unreasonable to assume that the market will assign lower valuation multiples to Salesforce if the company's revenue growth decelerates. In fact, the fact that CRM has corrected by -12% from its all-time historical peak of $281.25 in September 2020 is an indication that the market has started to price in more modest top line growth expectations for the company.

Salesforce currently trades at 8.5 times consensus forward FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and 6.9 times consensus forward FY 2023 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue. The market also values CRM at consensus forward FY 2022 and FY 2023 EV/EBITDA multiples of 29.4 times and 24.1 times, respectively.

I think that Salesforce's valuations are reasonable, but not appealing on a relative basis. The stock's forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples are right in the middle of pack among its peers, while its forward EV/EBITDA multiples are more expensive than most of its peers.

Peer Valuation Comparison For CRM

Stock Consensus Current Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Consensus Forward One-Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Consensus Current Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Adobe Inc. (ADBE) 16.6 14.2 33.5 28.8 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) 11.3 10.0 23.5 20.4 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 6.8 6.7 13.3 13.2 SAP SE (SAP) [SAP:GR] 5.4 5.1 16.1 15.4

Source: S&P Capital IQ

As another indication of the limited upside for Salesforce at its current share price, the current mean and median target prices for Salesforce of $278.50 and $283.00, respectively translate to capital appreciation potential in the +13%-15% range. A +13%-15% return in a year looks reasonable, but unexciting.

Is CRM Stock A Buy Or Sell

CRM stock is neither a Buy or Sell for me. I think that a Hold rating for Salesforce is more appropriate.

Salesforce did well in terms of revenue growth and profitability in the 1Q FY 2022, but that has already been reflected in the company's recent share price performance. Moving forward, there are good reasons (as highlighted above) why Salesforce's future revenue expansion might be slower than it was in the past, and this could lead to a valuation de-rating for the stock in time to come. CRM's Enterprise-to-Revenue and EV/EBITDA valuations seem fair as compared to peers, which implies that there might not be substantial capital appreciation potential at current stock price levels.

The key risks for Salesforce include a failure to integrate past and future acquisitions well, weaker-than-expected top line expansion if companies reduce their IT budgets, and lower-than-expected profit margins as operating deleveraging happens in tandem with a slowdown in revenue growth.