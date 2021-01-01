simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars

We have covered quite a few renewable energy companies in the past, namely, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCPK:TRSWF) and, most recently, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY). Readers interested in the coverage can find them here, here and here. Today with bring you a fourth.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCPK:INGXF) (TSX: INE) is a Canadian company that develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities. Besides Canada, it also operates in the US, France and Chile.

Innergex has interests in 37 hydroelectric facilities drawing on 31 watersheds, 33 wind farms and 6 solar farms, as per most recent data.

The Corporation aims to maintain a diversified portfolio of assets in terms of geography and sources of energy to alleviate any seasonal and production variations. The amount of electricity generated by the Operating Facilities is generally dependent on the availability of water flows, wind regimes and solar irradiation. Lower-than-expected resources in any given quarter could have an impact on the Corporation's revenues and hence on its profitability. The complementary nature of hydroelectric, wind and solar energy production partially offsets any seasonal variations. All bets are, of course, off though in case of events like the recent Texas storm and it impacted Innergex too. We will talk about how the company weathered that storm, its Q1 numbers and what we think of its future prospects a little later.

Key Distinguishing Factor

While it is easy to lump all renewable energy plays into one single basket, Innergex is not like most of the other names that investors might be familiar with. For most renewable plays, the company signs long-term, fixed-rate contracts for the facilities. These contracts tend to have very broad performance ranges and there is little impact (and usually no impact) from variable performance of the asset. We recently covered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and it fits this description perfectly. Innergex on the other hand is exposed to variability in production and also is impacted by variability in power prices as it is an independent power producer itself. This makes Innergex far riskier a prospect than some other renewable companies which have fixed contracted revenues. Now there is some upside to this strategy as Innergex is capturing, or trying to capture, more profits from up the chain. But this also requires a lot more hedges and makes Innergex more economically sensitive.

Q1-2021

Q1-2021 normalized adjusted EBITDA was $113.6 million and came in sharply below consensus. One can see that they were far below the quarterly 2020 and 2019 run rates as well.

These figures excluded the impact associated with the February Texas storm. Here the demand and price for Innergex's assets was extremely high and created a positive EBITDA delta, but this was more than offset by substantial hedging losses. The latter numbers are below the adjusted EBITDA line; nonetheless, it was good to show numbers outside of the Texas storm impact. More problematically for Innergex, it wrote off its investments in the Flat Top and Shannon Hill wind farms in Texas due to hedge losses exceeding the value of these cash-generating units.

Should the District Court of Harris County, Texas, deny the temporary injunction mentioned above, the counterparty to the power hedges for the Flat Top and Shannon wind facilities will not be precluded from exercising any of its remedies, including foreclosure. The Corporation and its partners in the facilities are evaluating and considering all commercially reasonable options to enforce the rights of the facilities under the power hedges. Decisions made with regard to the facilities are dependent of the partners' agreements on the strategies. ▪ The carrying amount of the two facilities is higher than the current value of the estimated future cash flows due to an increase in the discount rates. ▪ Management does not consider these facilities to be viable in the long term in their current configuration. ▪ Given its understanding of currently available information and on the basis that the facilities are non-recourse to the Corporation, none of the remedies is expected to have an impact greater than the carrying amount of the Flat Top and Shannon equity investments which were nil at March 31, 2021, following the recognition of the aggregate $112.6 million non-cash impairment charges on these facilities, which has already been recognized in the 2021 First Quarter results. Following these impairments, the balance of the equity investments in Flat Top and Shannon is nil as March 31, 2021.

Court proceedings are currently on the way for these two assets and Innergex estimates that the worst case scenario is a loss of $0.02 of annual free cash flow.

Valuation

The company made $0.54 in adjusted funds from operation (AFFO) and that gives it an AFFO multiple of over 40X. Looking ahead, AFFO for this year, excluding the impact form Texas storm, will be closer to $0.65 and that again values this at a high 34X multiple. While some of these non-GAAP acronyms are confusing and hard to compare across the board, we do think that the cash available for distribution or CAFD used by companies such as Brookfield Renewable Energy, TransAlta Renewables and AY can be put in the same arena as AFFO from Innergex. BEP trades at the same silly multiple as Innergex and based on that alone we would see prospects for rather poor long-term returns. Both AY and TRSWF trades at far more reasonable multiples and we think investors should look there for better opportunities.

Alongside that multiple, Innergex also carries a lot more debt than we think is reasonable. Total net debt is close to $4.8 billion against a sub $600 million adjusted EBITDA expected this year. Yes, just like most other players, the bulk of the debt ($4.1 billion) is at the asset level. So existential risk remains low, despite the high debt load. But we still see the 6X debt to EBITDA carry of AY as the upper end of what is generally ok.

Dividend

Innergex does have a strong dividend and that yield has been bolstered by the recent selloff.

But one issue we have here is that even that dividend is not covered by AFFO. The company pays out $0.72 a year and the AFFO in neither 2020 nor 2021 will come close to covering it.

Conclusion

Innergex has high-quality hydro assets complemented by a suite of wind and solar farms. The appeal of renewable, earth-friendly energy is obvious. If the company liquidated today, we think investors could probably get more than the current share price as the share price as the multiple on hydro assets remains extremely high. But the company carries higher risk than some of the other renewable plays thanks to it being exposed to power prices. Alongside that there is the exceptionally high debt load and the AFFO that falls short of the dividend. We think this is a relatively riskier play in the renewable space and the recent hit to the company from the Texas storm may force it to reconsider its payout. AY and TRSWF offer better opportunities in our view.

