The “Gods of the Marketplace” are undeniably the world’s central banks. They can make money with the flick of an eyelid, and no one - and I mean no one - can fight against them. It is a losing proposition.

They sit on their thrones and act in support, and defense, of the governments that they represent. This morning, I shall offer proof of my opinion. I also state today that this all began after the financial crisis of 2008/2009, and it is a “Brave New World” that hasn’t changed since that financial crisis.

“And he who was seated on the throne said, Behold, I am making all things new. Also, he said, Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.”



- The Book of Revelations

We will first consider the fixed-income markets in the United States. The markets with “credit risk” are at all-time, historical, tight spreads to U.S. Treasuries. You are not getting paid one dime for taking “credit risk” now. The hunt for yield, any kind of yield, is ongoing - and make note, in the chart below, of the High Yield Bond spread. It has never been lower.

Bloomberg Index Yield BPS Spread U.S. Govts./Credit 1.386% MBS 1.756% +37 IG Corporates 2.066% +68 High Yield 3.838% +245

*Data According to Bloomberg

“Absolute value,” getting any kind of yield available, has outpaced “relative value,” the premium for “credit risk,” in our financial markets. We are in a “hunt for Red October” scenario now where people are chasing yield like some Russian submarine. Yield and cash flows must be found and people, and institutions, are now willing to pay just about anything for them.

This has all been caused by the Fed, and the other central banks, who have lowered the yields, through QE and other practices, to just this side of nothing, and in the case of the European Union, Switzerland and Japan, to less than nothing. Negative interest rates - once thought impossible - now are part of our markets, and have been for quite some time now. The lender is now paying for the privilege of lending. No one, for several thousand years, ever thought that would come to pass.

“They cast their crowns before the throne, saying, Worthy are you...”



- The Book of Revelations

In the last few days, almost unnoticed in the Press, we have seen a new miracle, of sorts. Greece, long the thorn in the side of the EU, financially, has blossomed because of the actions of the European Central Bank. The Greek 2-year now yields -0.38%, which is 54 basis point less than the U.S. Treasury 2 year. The Greek 5-year now yields -0.23%, which is a full 100 basis points less than the U.S. Treasury 5-year.

Hark, the Herald Angels sing!

Of course, as we all know, Greece has a much stronger economy than America. Its bond market is bigger and its debt-to-GDP ratio, at 205.60%, is much lower than the United States. However, if you believe any of this, you must be smoking some very powerful stuff. I do not smoke anything except cigars, and so I just sit here and marvel at the prowess of our central banks and the extent to which they will go to support their various governments.

“Then I saw a new Heaven and a new earth...”



- The Book of Revelations

In terms of what the Fed will do next, I believe they will stay the course. Chairman Powell has committed to low yields until 2023/2024, and I would be very surprised to see a change of plan. You can talk about inflation all that you like, but I do not believe that is the “driving force” any longer. Much of the Press contends that it is, but I believe the “driving force” is the cost of the debt of the country. So, when you are making investment decisions, I point to the wisdom of Yoda, “May the Force be with you.”

“I know your works. Behold, I have set before you an open door...”



- The Book of Revelations

