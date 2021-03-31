janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) has filed to raise $126 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is a clinical stage biopharma developing treatments for various solid tumor and blood cancers.

CYT is pursuing very large target markets, has an impressive investor syndicate including two strategic investors and reasonable IPO valuation expectation.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame, the IPO is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Lexington, Massachusetts-based Cyteir was founded to develop solid tumor and blood cancer treatments using medicines that inhibit cancer cell DNA damage repair functions.

Management is headed by president and CEO Mark Renschler, M.D., who has been with the firm since May 2016 and was previously SVP and Chief Medical Officer of Celgene Cellular Therapeutics.

Below is a brief overview video of solid tumor formation:

(Source)

The firm's lead candidate, CYT01853, is being advanced to treat solid tumors and hematologic cancers with both monotherapy and combination therapy approaches.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source)

Investors in the firm have invested at least $137 million in equity investment and include Celgene, Droia Ventures, Lightstone Ventures, Novo Holdings, Osage University Partners, RA Capital Management and Venrock.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global CAGR for solid tumor treatments is expected to be 15% between 2019 and 2024.

Key elements driving this expected growth are increasing government initiatives, new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, as well as growing incidence and awareness of cancer.

Also, the research report states that “cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases by 2020, as per the World Cancer Report.”

The most common cancers in 2016 were breast, lung and bronchus, prostate, colon, and rectum, as well as bladder cancers, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney, and renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

During the forecast period, the North American region is projected to dominate the market due to the high incidence of cancer; the Asia-Pacific region will grow the fastest, as shown by the graphic below:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

AbbVie

Artios Pharma

AstraZeneca

BeiGene

Breakpoint Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Clovis Oncology

EMD Serono

Foghorn Therapeutics

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline

IEDAYA Biosciences

Merck

Pfizer

Repare Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics

Financial Status

Cyteir’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature almost no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years:

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $84.2 million in cash and $5.2 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Cyteir intends to raise $126 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 7.4 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $17.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex. underwriter options) would approximate $387 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 21.47%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance the clinical development of CYT-0851 through the potential completion of its first monotherapy registration clinical trial; to advance the development of CYT-1853 through the potential completion of its phase 1/2 monotherapy clinical trial; for other research and development activities; and the remainder, if any, for working capital and other general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

Cyteir is seeking public market funding to advance its treatment candidate into and through clinical trials.

The firm’s lead candidate, CYT01853, is being advanced to treat solid tumors and hematologic cancers with both monotherapy and combination therapy approaches.

The market opportunities for treating solid tumors and hematologic cancers are extremely large markets and are expected to grow substantially in the coming years as the global population ages.

Management has disclosed no major pharma collaboration relationships.

The company’s investor syndicate includes a number of notable institutional venture capital and strategic investors.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 42.7% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value of $387 million, which is within the typical range for a clinical stage biopharma firm at IPO.

Given the firm’s very large target markets, impressive investor syndicate including two strategic investors and reasonable IPO valuation expectation, for life science investors with a patient hold time frame, the IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 17, 2021.