ajr_images/iStock via Getty Images

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported excellent Q1 earnings, but investors were concerned about its cryptocurrency exposure. However, I believe these concerns are overblown. Instead, investors should focus on the company's strong fundamental businesses. In this article, we will discuss how the ARM acquisition could make NVDA an even stronger company over the long run.

In addition, we will discuss NVDA's latest earnings, financials, trading, and valuation so readers could reach their own informed decision.

(Note: Unless otherwise noted, all forecasted financials refers to consensus estimates and all historical financial data comes from the company).

Earnings: Great Results, With Crypto Overhang

We will start by quickly going over the company's latest earnings to level-set everyone before moving to the main topic of considering the company's business fundamentals.

NVDA reported FY Q1 earnings (FY ending Jan) on May 27, resulting in the stock trading down -1.4% on the day after earnings.

Revenue grew 83.8% y/y to $5.7 billion, beating consensus estimates by 4.9%. Gross margin came in at 66.2% while operating margin came in at 45.2% compared to 38.8% a year ago. EPS for the quarter was $3.66, up 103% y/y and beating consensus by 11.3%.

These are great earnings results, but the stock reacted poorly initially due to concerns about cryptocurrencies' increasing contribution. However, unlike the last crypto boom-bust cycle in 2017-2018, investors and management are much more prepared.

If you recall, barely anyone knew about Ethereum (ETH-USD) during the last cycle. As it turned out, NVDA's GPUs are excellent for mining ETH and other altcoins. This cycle, however, management did three things to manage the crypto risk and opportunity:

It introduced and heavily promoted a GPU just for crypto mining. While the company sold a dedicated miner during the last cycle, the company did not promote these products. The company discouraged miners from buying its gaming GPUs by significantly reducing its hash rate if crypto mining is detected. Management spent a lot more time this cycle communicating to a very alert investor base about its crypto exposure and its associated risks.

In my view, crypto will unlikely be a major headwind on the stock like it was during the last cycle.

Business: ARM Advantage

Instead of wasting too much time worrying about crypto, investors should instead focus on NVDA's fundamentals, and one of the most exciting fundamental catalysts is the pending acquisition of ARM.

Source: Company

In September 2020, NVDA announced the $40 billion acquisition of ARM, taking advantage of SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) need to raise cash following the collapse of WeWork. Despite loud objections by competitors, as of June 2021, NVDA management still believes that the deal will close in the early part of 2022. Since discussions with regulators are confidential, without evidence to the contrary, we should give management the benefit of the doubt.

However, through personal conversations, I must point out that very few people on the buy-side or sell-side believe that the deal will go through. This skepticism, however, means the stock will unlikely react very negatively if the deal does not go through.

Source: Company

ARM is the world's most popular computing platform, with 180 billion chips shipped. NVDA has used ARM's technology for years, and by acquiring the company, NVDA seeks to create the leading computing company for the age of AI.

There are several reasons why acquiring ARM could make NVDA a stronger company:

First, leveraging ARM's large ecosystem, management can bring NVIDIA GPU and AI technology to large end markets, including mobile and PCs.

Second, in the data center space, management can turbocharge ARM's R&D and meet cloud computing customers' demand for a higher velocity ARM server CPU roadmap.

Third, NVDA can accelerate its edge AI and IoT roadmap and growth trajectory for the next wave of computing. The combination will boost the company's ecosystem of developers from 2 million to over 15 million.

At the time of the acquisition, NVDA didn't do much business with ARM. However, now we know that NVDA was planning to announce its first data center CPU, Grace. With this knowledge, it makes a lot more sense that NVDA wants to acquire the value it will create in the ARM ecosystem by owning ARM rather than being a licensee.

While ARM has been widely successful in mobile, its traction within the data center has been hampered by the lack of a widely adopted ecosystem. NVDA's rapidly growing data center business, through its total dominance of AI training and increasing dominance of AI inference workloads, and its CUDA platform could provide just enough heft to bring ARM server CPUs into the mainstream.

Source: Company

The combined company (NVIDIARM?) will be a massive juggernaut in the semiconductor space and, frankly, a threat to major players in the ecosystem. For example, if ARM server CPU becomes wildly successful, this would mean bad news for AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC), who currently share the CPU market.

The ARM acquisition looks like a win-win situation for all parties involved. SoftBank is $12 billion in cash and gets to participate in the upside with $21.5 billion in common stock. ARM employees will be highly motivated to execute Jensen's vision since they get $1.5 billion in NVDA shares and a $5 billion performance-based earn-out delivered in cash or NVDA shares.

The deal is expected to provide substantial revenue synergies on ARM's $1.8 billion of revenue (trailing twelve months at the time of the announcement) and be immediately accretive to NVDA's gross margins and EPS due to ARM's 94% gross margin profile and recurring revenue business model.

Financial

NVDA's revenue grew by a CAGR of 19.7% over the past three fiscal years. Sell-side consensus is forecasting revenues to grow by 47.3% this fiscal year, reaching $24.6 billion.

Over the past three fiscal years, NVDA's EBIT margin increased by 3.8% points from 37.0% to 40.8%. The margin expansion story is expected to accelerate. Street consensus is forecasting EBIT margin to expand by 500 basis points this fiscal year to 45.8%.

Over the past three years, NVDA spent 7.1% of its revenue on share-based compensation ("SBC") - not too bad for a company in hyper-growth mode. Over the same period, diluted outstanding common shares increased by 2.6%, so the impact of compensating employees with shares has been limited.

As a result of the revenue, margin, and share dynamics, EPS grew at a CAGR of 29.5% over the past three fiscal years, outpacing its revenue growth. Going forward, consensus is forecasting EPS to increase by 58.8% to $15.88 this fiscal year.

Financials for NVDA look great with a net cash position of $6.2 billion and a return on invested capital at a strong 22.7%.

Trading and Valuation

NVDA is currently trading at $713.01 per share, a market value of $444.2 billion, and an enterprise value of $438.0 billion. The stock's current dividend yield is 0.1%, which is a bit odd since nobody invests in NVDA for its dividend (the S&P 500 is yielding around 1.3%).

NVDA performed very well over the past year, returning 59% points more than the S&P 500, or 102.9% in absolute return. The stock is trading 29.1% above its 200-day moving average and, over the past 52 weeks, has traded at a high of $717.57 and a low of $348.13 per share. Short interest is low at 1.0%, suggesting little skepticism of the company's fundamentals or valuation.

Using consensus estimates for next fiscal year's results (FY2), NVDA is currently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of 16.2, an EV/EBIT multiple of 36.2, a P/E multiple of 41.3, and an FCF multiple of 46.2.

Relative to the S&P 500, NVDA is trading at an EV/Sales premium of 506.5%, an EV/EBIT premium of 99.0%, P/E premium of 107.4%, and FCF premium of 114.9%.

With attractive growth rates and accelerating business momentum in massive markets, I believe these premiums are well justified.

Takeaway

I'm not too worried about NVDA's crypto overhang, but I am excited about the ARM acquisition. The combined company would result in substantial revenue and strategic synergies and would be accretive to NVDA shareholders. Given NVDA's accelerating business momentum and pending close of the ARM acquisition, its premium valuation is still well justified.