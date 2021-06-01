XtockImages/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of First BanCorp (NYSE: NYSE:FBP) will likely surge this year due to low loan growth and an anticipated dip in provision expense. Moreover, the net interest expense growth will likely remain subdued as synergies from the acquisition of Santander BanCorp will materialize. On the other hand, pressure on the net interest margin from a buildup of excess liquidity will likely constrain earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $0.93 per share, double of last year’s earnings. The December 2021 target price is a bit higher than the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on First BanCorp.

Credit Demand to Pick Up as Economies Improve

First BanCorp’s loan portfolio declined in the last two consecutive quarters. The company mainly operates in Puerto Rico, with some presence in Florida and Virgin Islands. The vaccine-driven economic recovery in these regions will likely drive credit demand in First BanCorp’s markets. Further, the disbursement of relief funds in Puerto Rico will improve the economic growth in the coming months leading to better credit demand. As a result, I’m not expecting any further decline in the loan portfolio size.

However, the following factors will likely constrain loan growth.

Little improvement in the unemployment rate from last year. Upcoming forgiveness of paycheck protection program loans. Heightened client liquidity.

The unemployment rate in Puerto Rico stood at 8.4% in April 2021, almost unchanged from a year-ago period. Moreover, the current unemployment rate is much worse than the national average unemployment rate of 5.8% for May. The following chart shows the historical trend for Puerto Rico’s unemployment rate.

Further, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely constrain the loan growth. As can be calculated from details given in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, PPP loans originated last year totaled around $221.5 million at the end of March, representing 1.9% of total loans. I'm expecting most of these loans to get forgiven by the mid of 2021.

Additionally, the customers of First BanCorp have extremely high liquidity, as mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call. The government’s stimulus and relief funds drove the customer's liquidity in recent quarters. The recent surge in the deposit book shows that consumers have high cash on hand. This liquidity will likely restrict the demand for credit in the coming months. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 1.5% by the end of December from the end of March 2021.

The deposit growth will likely far outpace loan growth because of the disbursement of relief funds. According to Puerto Rico’s Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resiliency, COR3, around $20.6 billion of funds have been disbursed as of 7th June 2021, out of $46.5 billion funding that has been committed by Federal Agencies. The infographic below is sourced from COR3.

Overall, I’m expecting deposits to grow by 3.0% by the end of December from the end of March 2021. Due to the mismatch between the deposit and loan growths, First Bancorp will have to park the excess funds in lower-yielding assets. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Excess Liquidity to Pressurize the Margin

First BanCorp’s net interest income is not very sensitive to rate changes. According to the interest rate sensitivity analysis conducted by the management, even a 200 basis point dip can reduce the interest income by only 1.88% in the first year. The following table from the 10-Q filing shows the results of the management’s sensitivity analysis.

However, an increase in excess liquidity will likely continue to pressurize the margin in the remainder of the year. First BanCorp’s liquidity ballooned in the last few quarters due to limited lending opportunities and a surge in available funds. The following chart from the June investor presentation shows how cash and investments have grown to be 36.8% of total assets by the end of the first quarter of 2021 from 24% of total assets in the corresponding period last year.

As discussed above, I'm expecting deposit growth to far outpace loan growth in the year ahead. As a result, the excess liquidity will likely continue to build. I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by 17 basis points in the last three quarters of 2021 from 3.91% in the first quarter of 2021.

High Existing Allowance Level to Keep Credit Costs Subdued

The provision expense for loan losses will likely remain below normal in the year ahead because of the relatively high allowance level. Allowances made up 3.1% of total loans at the end of the first quarter, while net charge-offs made up 0.43% of average loans in the first quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. This means that the allowance for loan losses was seven times the actual loan losses, which makes the allowance level quite comfortable. Further, the company no longer has any COVID-19 related loan deferrals, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it had previously expected a hike in non-performing loans once loans came out of moratoriums. But migration to non-performing loans was only $32 million in the first quarter, as compared to $32.9 million in the previous quarter. Further, total non-performing assets made up just 1.47% of total assets, as mentioned in the presentation.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting a provision expense of only $30 million in 2021, as opposed to $171 million in 2020.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $0.93 per Share

The anticipated loan growth and dip in provision expense will likely drive earnings this year. Moreover, the growth of non-interest expenses will likely remain subdued because of synergies from the acquisition of Santander BanCorp in September 2020. Moreover, non-interest expenses had remained elevated in the previous quarters due to merger and restructuring costs. In the first quarter alone, the company reported merger and restructuring costs of $11.3 million, as mentioned in the presentation. The absence of these costs in the coming quarters will likely limit non-interest expense growth.

On the other hand, pressure on the net interest margin will likely constrain earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $0.93 per share, up 103% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

Current Market Price Above the Year-End Target Price

First BanCorp is offering a dividend yield of 2.3%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.07 per share.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value First BanCorp. I usually take the average for the last five years, but this is not appropriate for First BanCorp because Puerto Rico was in a crisis before the last two years because of hurricanes. Despite the pandemic, the region is doing much better now, as can be seen in the unemployment rate chart above. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 0.86 in the last two years, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $10.1 gives a target price of $8.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 29% downside from the June 14 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 14.2x in the last two years, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $0.93 gives a target price of $13.2 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 7.2% upside from the June 14 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $11.0, which implies an 11% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 8.8%. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on First BanCorp.

The company’s earnings are likely to surge this year on the back of an improvement in credit demand in Puerto Rico and subdued credit costs. Unfortunately, the stock price appears high.