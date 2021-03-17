Prapat Aowsakorn/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was a high-flyer a few years ago, touching low $40's in share price after the sole-source award of a contract to restore the electricity grid in Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. We discussed the details of this in my last article on this company, and I won't rehash it further. Investors who are persuaded by any commentary I make in this update to buy into TUSK should go back and read Wishin and a Hopin. The purpose of this article is to see if TUSK is investible at current levels by very risk-tolerant investors.

In my last article I advised investors to steer clear of TUSK - then selling at just under $6.00/share. That appears to have been good advice. The stock has declined about ~45% since to about the $3.00 level in late May, but has trended higher back toward the $4 level in June.

There has been some news on the litigation front with PREPA, and we will dig into it. There is also some news about their efforts to pivot toward the infrastructure repair space that will be discussed.

So let's review the call and see what we can glean that might give us hope for a significant revival in this beleaguered company.

The infrastructure thesis for TUSK

The company participates in several business lines, many of which have nothing to with their foundational expertise in hydraulic fracturing. As noted above, they made a big splash with their FEMA-let contract to turn the lights back on in Puerto Rico. That was about the last positive bit of news out of that deal and the stock has suffered since. They have begun to replicate that business here in the U.S. through their Higher Power and Aquawolf subsidiaries.

It is no secret that our nation is about to embark on a multi-trillion dollar infrastructure upgrade, and some of that money will actually be spent on infrastructure. That's a lot of money and companies like TUSK should do well in that environment. They have shown in the past a knack for getting huge contracts from government entities, so with the added emphasis they now place on this business, combined with the rapid growth forecast, there is no reason to think they won't be successful.

This infrastructure work forms the primary thesis for growth in TUSK. They are such a marginal player in frac work - a total of six spreads, a number of which are mostly idle - that other than to note any revenue contributions, investors should focus on the infrastructure story for an investment thesis.

News from the PREPA front

Back in March, the company posted on their site a couple of affirmations from FEMA in regard to the legitimacy of the contract and the reasonableness of the rates charged under it. The chips seem to be falling Mammoth's way on this deal and in the call Arty Straehla commented thusly-

April 6, 2021, Cobra filed a motion to lift the stay order on our administrative claim in the Bankruptcy Court. Following this filing, PREPA initiated discussions which resulted in both PREPA and Cobra filing a joint motion, this motion adjourns all deadlines relative to the April 6, 2021 motion until the June 16, 2021 omnivous hearing as a result of PREPA's understanding that FEMA will release a report in the near future relating to the emergency master service agreement between PREPA and Cobra that was executed on October 19, 2017. We believe that this report will provide another affirmation that Cobra performed it's work in Puerto Rico at a reasonable cost. Source

According to Straehla, PREPA owes it $227 million for services performed and $83 million in interest or approximately $310 million in total. We don't really have an opinion on the final outcome of this dispute, except to note, as we already have, that PREPA is in a very much delayed Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding with about ~$9.0 bn of other debts being reorganized. Where TUSK's eventual claim would stack up against creditors holding that other $9.0 bn is anybody's guess.

The forward legal process for PREPA is well covered in this linked article, if you're interested. I will leave it to your imagination as to the likelihood of TUSK ever collecting a dime from PREPA. In what seems to pass for a 10-Q, they show $1.7 bn in current assets, against ~$8.0 bn in current liabilities. The line at the payments window for PREPA seems fairly long. We will move on from here.

Infrastructure needs

As noted above, there is going to be a big revival in the infrastructure - roads, bridges and a whole cornucopia of what is considered infrastructure these days - to include massive upgrades to the electrical grid. According to a recent article in SPGlobal, the Biden plan includes sweeping upgrades to the electrical grid.

The plan proposes $100 billion in spending on upgrading and building out the nation's aging and regionally siloed electric transmission system. Various studies have estimated the U.S. will need to double or even triple its electric transmission capacity to successfully decarbonize its economy by mid-century. The proposal would "put hundreds of thousands of people to work laying thousands of miles of transmission lines," according to a White House fact sheet. To that end, the plan would establish a new Grid Deployment Authority within the U.S. Department of Energy to leverage existing rights-of-way for transmission lines along roads and railways. The new office would also support "creative financing tools to spur additional high priority, high-voltage transmission lines."

This is exactly the thing that TUSK is pivoting toward and having some success in doing. The planned infrastructure upgrades are in addition to the regular spending by domestic utilities to grow and maintain their hardware.

Arty Straehla comments on their efforts in this space

As it relates to Mammoth, we have signed two significant multi-year contracts with major utilities over the past several months, which we expect will provide a base of business, and in the case of our engineering company allow for an expansion of projects engineered. As the industry activity has increased, our bidding opportunities have increased and we believe that our backlog will grow over the coming quarters.

To close this section out, TUSK appears to be winning this type of work from a diverse array of clients.

Growth will be mandated by local, state and federal governments

An article in the journal of the National Conference of State Legislatures discusses the broad and urgent need for utility line upgrading.

Significant infrastructure upgrades will be required to address the needs of an evolving energy network. This includes upgrading existing transmission lines to incorporate distributed energy resources and building new lines to improve wholesale market operations, increase resilience and bring energy from remote renewable resources to population centers. The distribution grid—which carries energy to individual homes and businesses at the local level—will need even more investment than the transmission system. Sixty percent of U.S. distribution lines have surpassed their 50-year life expectancy, according to Black and Veatch, while the Brattle Group estimates that $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion will be spent by 2030 to modernize the grid just to maintain reliability.

Demands on our aging electric utility infrastructure are only going to increase rapidly as this decade ages toward 2030. As EV adoption accelerates, as more and more common household items convert to electric motors - like lawn mowers and garden equipment, and perhaps as electricity decentralizes as this article suggests will happen, the need to upgrade and expand transmission infrastructure will become startlingly apparent.

The PG&E infrastructure horror story

It has been well documented that PG&E underfunded its line maintenance for decades, and knew this could lead to a failure that might result in a fire. A devastating fire that led to as many as 85 deaths brought this aging infrastructure story to the fore, and resulted in the company filing for bankruptcy in 2019 to deal with the billions of dollars in lawsuits that followed.

The tragedy of the Camp Fire brought a new realization to the industry - the time to delay is past. Generating companies, regulatory bodies - like the Federal Electric Regulatory Commission, FERC - and legislatures that had traditionally not been interested in line maintenance now view these delayed system upgrades as being urgent for public safety and reliability of the grid.

It is not hard to imagine in the boardrooms of other electricity generators an edict has gone out to push line and transmission station repairs and replacements forward. The driver, among other things, avoiding the fate of PG&E.

Q-1

Revenue was off 22% from the prior quarter, coming in at $66.8 mm. Across all operations, the company lost $12.4 mm in Q-1. Undefined infrastructure work, presumably related to utility contracts serviced by the Aquawolf and Higher Power segments, contributed $29 mm or 44% of total revenue. This was down from the prior quarter by 48%, but up 15% YoY.

The company's oilfield segment consisting of primarily the six frac spreads tossed in another $23 mm and 445 frac stages (about 10 wells). On average, less than one complete frac spread was working at any one time in the quarter. Proppant sales earned about $8.7 mm in Q-1 moving a 171K tons (about 13 wells worth) from the surface to deep within the earth. (Sadly Northern White is great beach sand that when it's on an actual beach is just gorgeous.) Most other oilfield services are stacked (rigs), or suspended - nearly everything else but manufacturing and location services managed to generate an additional $5.7 mm for the quarter.

Revenue of $66 mm and costs of ~$90 mm led to a loss after a $10 mm bad debt write-off of $12 mm for the quarter. Liquidity stands at ~$63 mm, including $14 mm cash and availability on their revolver.

Your takeaway

Let's be clear: TUSK is not for the faint-hearted. Nor should Mom's "butter and egg" money go toward investing in TUSK. That said, I think the infrastructure story has legs. I don't expect that TUSK will ever see much of the money PREPA owes it. I could be wrong here, but the thing is it doesn't matter. The infrastructure story alone has the potential to resurrect TUSK. Look what it did for a competitor.

Consider the growth in AECOM (ACM), over the last year, more than doubling from March, 2020 lows. ACM is just the type of company that TUSK is positioning itself to become, providing EPC-EPIC services to electric utility generating companies. In fact, an entire cohort of major companies - Jacobs Engineering (J), Quanta Services (PWR), Fluor Corporation (FLR), and MasTec (MTZ) - in the electric grid EPC space have done well in the past six months.

Sure this space has plenty of competition, but the addressable market is going to grow by leaps and bounds in the next decade. There will be plenty of work to provide growth for TUSK.

As an aside to the infrastructure thesis, Straehla did mention they are converting their frac pumps to dynamic gas blending - DGB - which might be attractive to clients. Everyone else in the frac space is doing this however, so with their tiny footprint in fracking, this will soon become a small part of their revenue picture, DGB or not.

I think TUSK could be turning a corner, and the PREPA money if it ever comes, will be just a nice bonus they will have to figure out what to do with. Arty Straehla comments on prospects for the second half in terms of infrastructure opportunities-

As the industry activity has increased, our bidding opportunities have increased and we believe that our backlog will grow over the coming quarters.

This will be easy to track and expectations are high. On an EV/EBITDA (Adjusted) basis earned $26 mm on an annual basis yielding a multiple just under ~10X. This is not a crazy valuation, and this should be a low point. This gives the company a reasonable risk profile given their liquidity.

To summarize, the company is pivoting toward domestic electrical infrastructure services and has contracts on the books, as well as a history of landing significant electrical infrastructure work. The addressable market is already ~$120 bn/year with typical maintenance and emergency spending planned by utilities, and perhaps another $10 bn to come over the next 10 years.

We are about done with the second quarter and numbers will be coming out soon. If TUSK reports significant growth in this area, I expect the stock will rapidly move back toward the $6-7 a share territory.