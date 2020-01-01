CHUYN/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

American Finance Trust represents a very attractive investment at current prices. While operations have returned to pre-covid levels, they continue to trade at an unjustified discount to their March 2020 stock price. Management is buying stable, high cap rate properties. They trade at a massive discount to their peers, as their earnings multiple is half the level of companies like Realty Income and Agree. Meanwhile, portfolio quality is similar, making the discount bewildering. AFIN is a deep value at current prices. Their stock price has the potential to return to pre-covid levels over the next several months, generating 30 to 40% upside.

Pre and Post Covid Pricing

Net lease REITs have been tremendous investments over the past year. Their resilient portfolios have climbed back to 100% collections for rental payments, and their earnings declines have been nominal. With high yield investments becoming harder to find in the low rate environment, AFIN's portfolio represents one of the few areas where high yield is not matched by high risk.

Cap rate compression due to greater demand for high yield investments is feasible over the next year, resulting in net lease real estate becoming more valuable. Positive demand drivers in better performance and greater interest among investors have propelled net lease REITs to trade at their March 2020 stock price levels.

AFIN remains an exception. They continue to trade more than 30% below where they were prior to covid.

Portfolio

American Finance Trust's portfolio can be divided into the single tenant and multi-tenant sectors. The single-tenant portfolio generates 70% of their revenue, most of which comes from retail properties. 20% of their total revenue also comes from single tenant office and distribution assets. AFIN's multitenant portfolio consists of shopping centers that are power centers.

Source- AFIN Investor Presentation

Management continues to mostly acquire single-tenant retail properties. The single-tenant portfolio has maintained high rental collection rates and have near 100% overall occupancy. AFIN's single-tenant properties are comparable to other retail net lease REITs, including Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), and STORE Capital (STOR). That shopping centers generate a significant portion of their revenues distinguishes them from their peers and likely contributes to their lower earnings multiple.

Compared to the single tenant portfolio, AFIN's shopping centers generate lower than average rental rates per square foot, fewer investment grade tenants, lower occupancy rates, and shorter lease terms. Shopping centers are also much more vulnerable to e-commerce's rise relative to single-tenant properties. The multitenant segment has improved in recent months. The company recently hired two retail real estate industry veterans, Donald Foster and Stephanie Drews, to manage and improve upon leasing operations to drive occupancy. Shopping center occupancy rates have increased from 87.3% to 88.2% since the start of covid.

The whole portfolio has returned to 100% rental collection rates and generates annual lease escalations of around 1.3%. This is standard for retail properties. However, meaningful increases in inflation could erode returns gained from modest rental rate increases.

High Cap Rates

AFIN's management has been purchasing higher yielding properties compared to peer retail net lease real estate companies. In 2020, AFIN acquired more than $200 million in single-tenant properties at a weighted average cap rate of 8.6%. The weighted average cash cap rate was 7.9% due to the straight-line rent. These cap rates well surpass their peer net lease REITs, generating higher investment returns.

Source- Conference Calls

Meanwhile, AFIN's single-tenant portfolio has more investment grade tenants than most of their peers. That management maintains a high level of tenants that are investment grade allays some fears that they are sacrificing portfolio and real estate quality for higher yield.

Source- Supplement Reports

AFIN's risk-adjusted returns are demonstrated through their recent dispositions as well. Management has been decreasing their exposure to Truist Bank, their largest tenant. They now consist of around 6% of their annual rent, down from 9% a few years ago. They sold many of their properties at a weighted average cap rate of 5.5% after they became vacant. Proceeds were reinvested at much higher cap rates later. Management has proved disciplined in their approach of avoiding low risk, low return investments.

They referenced their desire for higher returns on a recent conference call. They talked about avoiding properties leased to Chick Fil A, a popular quick service chain. Cap rates are in the low 5% range for these investments. Such prices are simply way too high, providing unattractive returns relative to just slightly less attractive retail tenants.

Discounted Valuation

American Finance Trust's most attractive quality is their steeply discounted valuation. Trading at less than 10 times AFFO, they are valued at less than half the price of net lease peer companies.

While each of their peer companies are trading right around pre-covid levels, AFIN remains deeply discounted. Their net asset value reaffirms the steep discount.

The estimated net asset value for cap rates between 7 and 7.8% is $11 and $14 per share currently. The midpoint fair value of AFIN's assets is $12.30, implying around 35% upside. Given the true cap rate for American's assets is probably closer to 7%, they are likely worth over $13 per share.

NOI 252,900 252,900 252,900 Cap rate 7.00% 7.40% 7.80% Asset value 3,612,857 3,417,568 3,242,308 Debt 1,772,000 1,772,000 1,772,000 Preferred stock 311,900 311,900 311,900 Net asset value 1,528,957 1,333,668 1,158,408 Total shares 108,400 108,400 108,400 NAV per share 14.10 12.30 10.69

While American's earnings multiple discount is very significant in size and meaningful, I disagree with how management calculates AFFO. In their calculation, they do not subtract maintenance capital expenditures, tenant improvements, or leasing commissions, all of which affect their multitenant shopping center properties. In 2020, AFIN spent $12.3 million in capex. Subtracting this from AFFO would bring a cash available for distribution of $.79 per share.

AFFO 97,969 Capex (-) 12,348 CAD 85,621 Total shares 108,400 CAD per share 0.79

It is likely that not all of this $12 million was recurring, as more than $7 million is considered revenue enhancing. Assuming $6 million is recurring, CAD per share would be $.85, matching their annual dividend. However, the important thing to note is that company reported AFFO is not a true measure of cash flow available for distribution.

Fair Value and Cost of Capital

American Finance Trust's current weighted average cost of debt is 3.8%. With a P/CAD ratio around 11, their cost of equity is about 9%. If only debt and equity are used to fund new acquisitions at 50% debt/gross assets, AFIN's weighted average cost of capital is 6.4%, resulting in a very modest cap rate and cost of capital spread on new acquisitions.

Their single-tenant portfolio probably deserves a multiple around 18, just below their net lease peers. Lower quality shopping center REITs are trading around 12 times earnings. Thus, their P/CAD should probably be around 16, implying a share price of about $13.60. At a higher multiple, acquisitions would become much more accretive to earnings per share.

High Dividend

AFIN's dividend yield of over 9% is one of the highest among real estate investment trusts and roughly double the dividend yield of their peer net lease real estate companies.

The company's AFFO per share for 2020 was $.96, resulting in a payout ratio of under 90%, demonstrating the dividend is fairly safe. Whether or not the dividend is covered depends on what the true measure of AFIN's cash flow ultimately comes to after adjusting for their recurring capex. Regardless, the payout ratio is probably around 100%.

Concerns

Though AFIN represents a very compelling value investment, several concerns remain that contribute to their discounted valuation. These include management and high leverage levels right now.

External management

American Finance Trust pays very high fees to their external manager, AR Realty Advisors. Over 15% of revenue goes towards management fees and G&A for expenses. Most large cap net lease REITs spend between 5-8% of their revenue on their G&A with expenses. G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue has been stagnant since the company has gone public, Management has failed in generating greater efficiency as the company has expanded.

Members of AFIN's management team also hold large roles at other publicly-traded REITs externally-managed by AR Realty Capital Advisors. The CEO of AFIN, Michael Weil, also serves as CEO for New York City REIT (NYC). Louisa Quarto, who is routinely on the conference calls for AFIN, also holds roles at NYC and Global Net Lease (GNL). Running one publicly-traded company is hard enough, causing some concern that inadequate attention may be devoted to AFIN's operations.

Leverage

In addition to AFIN's inefficiency, high leverage levels will also garner them a lower earnings multiple. Their leverage ratios are higher than their peers and have been increasing over the past year.

Source- Company data

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA currently stands at 8.3, up from 7.7 at the end of 2019. After adjusting for the roughly $300 million in preferred stock, the ratio results in an increase to nearly 10 right now. Higher leverage levels increases the company's risk to declines in net asset value should cap rates rise. That AFIN's resilient assets have been stable and rebounded to pre-covid performance make me less worried about any sharp declines in value. However, the high leverage still warrants the company's lower multiple.

Conclusion

American Finance Trust represents one of the best values in the net lease area. Legitimate concerns surrounding management and their leverage levels warrant a modest discount relative to companies, like Realty Income and Store Capital. However, with rent collections back at 100%, they should be trading around the price of March 2020 levels. Trading at half the valuation of their peers is simply unjustified. More investors taking notice of this unjustified discount could increase the stock price 30 to 40%.

Even if the stock remains deeply discounted and fails to increase the stock price, investors can continue to collect a 9% dividend yield. Several catalysts also exist to propel the company's stock price higher over the next year, including their acquisitions of higher cap rate properties. The company also has the potential to drive multi-tenant occupancy given the economy's rebound and greater pent up demand. These catalysts can drive higher earnings.