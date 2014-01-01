bumbumbo/iStock via Getty Images

Turnaround plays can be a rewarding proposition if the thesis and timing are right. That's because change is the name of the game, and companies with strong brands that have been around for a long-time can usually figure out how to grow again. Such may be the case with Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), which not so long ago, had been written off by many investors. In this article, I examine why Mattel could continue to rebound, and what makes it a worthy buy at present, so let's get started.

Why Mattel Is A Buy

Mattel is a leading global toy company with one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment brands around the world. Its portfolio includes the iconic Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, and UNO, with additional intellectual property and licensing content for film, television, and music. Mattel was founded in 1945, and today, its products are available in 150 countries. In the trailing 12 months, Mattel generated $4.9B in total revenue.

It's no secret that Mattel has seen some challenges in recent years. This is reflected by its revenue declines in the 2014-2019 timeframe, as Mattel's core Barbie brand and physical toys lost some of its traction with today's parents and their children. This is understandable, considering that today's kids have a wealth of entertainment options to choose, from watching on-demand shows on Netflix (NFLX), to playing with apps on the iPad.

While the competition for children's attention is a challenge for traditional toymakers like Mattel, I don't the threat from digital as continuing into perpetuity. This is supported by the recent upward revenue trend over the past 12 months. One silver lining for Mattel during the pandemic may be the opportunity for it to re-engage with its customer base. As seen below, Mattel has seen both its revenue and operating margin solidly rebound to $4.9B and 11.6%, respectively, in the trailing 12 months.

This trend continued in the latest quarter, Q1'21, with Mattel achieving record quarterly sales growth of 46% YoY on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA also improved to $89M, up $155M from negative territory a year ago. This was driven by double-digit growth in all four geographic regions and across all product categories, as seen below.

Impressively, this growth outpaced that of the overall toy industry, resulting in market share gains for Mattel. In addition, I'm encouraged by the robust e-commerce sales growth of 58% YoY, with online sales now representing over a quarter (28%) of Mattel's total POS (point-of-sale, non-media related) during the first quarter. I see this as being an important step for the company and its engagement with consumers, many of whom may have traditionally purchased toys in a physical retail location.

Looking forward, I'm encouraged by management's plan to deliver $250M in annual cost savings by 2023. Doing back-of-the-envelope math and holding all else constant, this could result in operating margin rising by 500 bps, from 12% over the past 12 months to 17%. Plus, I see value in Mattel's intellectual property and management plans to expand its library of content, as noted during the recent conference call:

Our latest animated Barbie television movie Barbie and Chelsea The Lost Birthday had a very strong debut this past weekend in the U.S. and Canada on Netflix ranking as the number five and number six movie respectively among all movies on the platform, not just for children. We are excited to have another animated Barbie movie premiering this fall on Netflix. Our content pipeline remains robust and we are excited about the momentum at Mattel Films and Mattel Television. We also continue to build out our direct-to-consumer business led by strong performance in American Girl, which saw online B2C growth of 73%. Mattel Creations, our highly curated B2C platform is also receiving very positive consumer reaction, as well as our Barbie and Hot Wheels collector platforms.

Meanwhile, I see value in Mattel at the current price of $20.09, with a forward PE of 21.8. This is considering the 10-29% annual growth rates that analysts are projecting over the next few years. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $25, implying a potential 24% return from the current share price.

Plus, as seen below, Seeking Alpha's Quant assigns a Buy rating, with a B- for Growth, and an A for upward analyst earnings revisions in recent months.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

Mattel has a somewhat leveraged balance sheet, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3x, while this is materially down from 7.5x at the end of 2019, I'd like to see continued improvements in this metric through deleveraging and a continued rise in EBITDA.

Labor shortages and wage inflation could cut into Mattel's bottom line, should it be unable to pass the costs along to consumers.

Undiscovered hazards in infant products could result in toy recalls, as Mattel recently experienced this month with a Fisher-Price product.

Investor Takeaway

Mattel has seen a solid rebound in its business over the past 12 months, as consumers have learned to re-engage with the company's products. In addition, one silver lining for Mattel may be the growing comfort level in consumers buying its products online versus a physical retail setting. Looking forward, I see value in the company's intellectual property rights, which it's making use of through its content pipeline. I see value in Mattel at the current price and view it as a Buy, as the turnaround maybe just getting started.