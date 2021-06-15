Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Summit Conference June 15, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Adrian Mitchell - CFO

Omar Saad - Evercore

Omar Saad

Good morning, everyone. This is Omar Saad from Evercore ISI, covering the softlines, department store and luxury sector. Thank you very much for joining our Annual Consumer and Retail Summit. We’re very excited to kick off the event this year with Adrian Mitchell, the CFO of Macy’s, relative newcomer to the Macy’s team. We’ve gotten to know Adrian a little bit over the last few months, and are really excited to hear some of his updates on the business and management’s strategic priorities going forward. Good morning, Adrian.

Adrian Mitchell

Good morning. Great to be with you today, Omar.

Omar Saad

Thanks, likewise. So, we’ve got 35 minutes. I’m just going to dive right into a set of questions and pick your brain on a number of key issues that Macy’s faces, and give you a chance to talk about some of the opportunities. How does that sound?

Adrian Mitchell

Terrific, terrific. Let’s dive in.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Omar Saad

Perfect. So I guess, this might be a question we ask a lot of companies today and over the next three days. I’d really like to know, as we think about Macy’s pre-COVID and post-COVID, what are the key ways that you’ve evolved new strengths and capabilities that the Company has today that maybe it didn’t have before, have the key strategic priorities that maybe have evolved or maybe haven’t? And then, maybe you could talk about in the recovery, the difference between you’re seeing between the stimulus effect that people are concerned as just a temporary driver and then more of the reopening post vaccine, social and economic life is turning to normal?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes, absolutely. One thing that is really interesting about the macroeconomic recovery is that it really all adds up to consumer confidence and consumer spending. What we have been laser focused on is really making sure that we’re meeting our customer’s demand for curation and stylish product coupled with speed and convenience. And we strive to help customers really express and satisfy their fashion and stylings across both our core categories, as well as emerging categories, which we’ll probably talk about today. But also if those customers want to shop our banners, whether it’s off-price or full line or luxury banners, or online or offline, we want to make that as simple and as easy and convenient as possible for our customers.

Now, we’re seeing consumer habits returning to normal, as vaccinations are becoming more prevalent and families are really benefiting from the stimulus, and we’re seeing them going to retailers with the best products, clear value and great convenience, and often starting that journey, even as we emerge out of the pandemic, starting that journey vigilant. We are fortunate if you kind of think about this recover that we have one of the largest digital platforms in retail. We invested early and consistently before the pandemic in our digital platform. And our efforts that we’ve been very focused on have shown themselves in the size and profitability of our business, and really that allowed us to more easily lean into digital to support our customers’ needs as we’ve gone through 2020 and are leading into 2021.

When we think about our digital business, which is a key focus for us as we think about the learnings from the pandemic, we expected to be an $8 billion business this year. And we’re focused on getting this business to $10 billion by the end of 2023. But, our Polaris initiatives within the context of the recovery have been effective. Our digital business in the last quarter grew 34% compared to the first quarter of 2020, and 32% compared to the first quarter of 2019, and this is a sequential improvement relative to what we saw in the fourth quarter of last year. And we really prioritize our digital enhancements to really support our merchandising strategy and vision by really focusing on our categories that are most important to us, and improving the customer experience along every touch-point along that customer journey.

So, between the natural market growth with the recovery and our initiatives, we’re just really confident in our ability to continue to drive that digital platform.

Now, we’re confident we’re on the right path. We’ve assembled a great leadership team that is really engaged on this journey. We’re getting better every day. The customer experience is getting better every day, but we recognize that we have opportunity to still go after. But I think ultimately, the results that we’re seeing in this recovery is really a testament to the progress that we’re making.

Now, at the same time, our stores and the best malls remain integral to our business as well. We’ve been looking at this quite clearly through the pandemic, because we know that our digital sales really benefit from the role that stores play in local markets. And I think one of the things that we’ve been excited about as we’ve invested in our store experience as well, is that stores continue to exceed our expectations, which is what we saw in the first quarter. And we believe that this momentum will only continue through the rest of the year as reflected in our increased sales guidance that we shared in our previous earnings call. But, fundamentally, in terms of what we’re focused on, just our ability to respond to the changing customers needs is really what has allowed us to propel our performance in the first quarter. And we’ll touch a bit on this a little bit later, but that’s really the core of it.

So, as I kind of step back and think about our Polaris initiatives, driving top line growth, driving bottom line growth has really been our focus. And we really feel that what we’ve learned through the pandemic is really positioning us to be that healthier business coming out of pandemic relative to when we went into the pandemic.

Omar Saad

And are you able to discern stimulus versus more of the underlying economic and social and kind of society-wide recovery? Any thoughts around that?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes. So, with regards to the stimulus, we typically, in past stimulus and the stimulus that we’ve seen, seen a real pop when the stimulus is actually implemented. But, the reality is that over the last year, a lot of consumers have actually really saved up a lot of dollars. And now, they’re having the opportunity to spend it. When we think about the macro economic recovery, I think some of the key things that we look at are like mobility, the mobility index, which really talks about people getting into malls, getting out for events. And what we’re seeing in all the data is that continues to tick up and up and up. So, we think the combination of folks having a pent-up demand of savings, having some of the stimulus in their pocket, as well as just comforting, getting out and doing activities which require dressing up, requires getting new shoes, getting a dress, those in combinations really healthy signs of what’s to come as we think about the rest of 2021.

Omar Saad

Got it. That’s really helpful, Adrian. Thank you. Let’s dive in a little bit. So, as we think about -- I know Macy’s has picked up a ton of new customers, you also have this kind of core department store customer that people like myself and the investment community have been following a long time, which you build are a little maybe a little bit more conservative when it comes to the pandemic. But maybe you could talk about compare and contrast the behaviors of the new customers. Are you being able to translate them into the stores? Are they primarily staying in the e-comm channel and in the core customers, are you seeing them get a little bit more comfortable and return to physical shopping?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes. It’s a great question. For us, a big part of our thinking through the recovery is really around being laser-focused on customer acquisition. And this is not -- this is the ability to not only acquire customers, but also to retain them because that’s just going to be essential to our growth, especially in the recovery where we’re focused on capturing market share, which we think is going to be key indicator to really demonstrate health of our Macy’s business.

The way that we think about it from a customer acquisition standpoint is really three dimensions that are all kind of intertwined, through digital with great products and provided through value. So, let’s talk about digital as an example.

Nearly half of our new customers in the first quarter came through the digital channel. 47% of them made their first transaction through digital, which was a 74% increase compared to the first quarter of 2019. What’s even more encouraging, Omar, is that 82% of our digital orders came from repeat customers, which is the highest penetration of repeat orders that we’ve seen in a single quarter. So, as we provide our omnichannel shopping experience, it’s really important that wherever the customer wants to shop and however the customer wants to shop that we’re ready. And so, not only thinking about that digital experience, but also thinking about delivery experience as well, making sure that we’re providing convenient buy online, pickup in store options, buy online, curbside pickup options, and buy online and same day delivery options. So, the digital business we think is really key.

The second thing is really just products. And through products, as we further strengthen our digital platforms, we’ve seen an opportunity to meaningfully increase our customer experiences around product and also exploring the sales channels around product to really deepen our competitive moat in key categories and best position our brands to serve our customers. So, product is absolutely a focus and we’ll certainly see more to that in the coming months.

The third piece is really important, especially for Macy’s, it’s clear value. And we are delivering clear value across products and categories, which is a key part of our Polaris strategy. Now, through clear pricing and reduced promotions and by ensuring we have the products in stock that are in the right locations for the customer, we’re better meeting our customers’ desire for value and coupling that with speed and convenience as well.

So, when we take a step back and look at the first quarter as an example, we saw an acceleration of new customers including those who really engaged with us after being dormant for a year or more. And with new customers, about 4.6 million in the first quarter, this was up 23% compared to 2019 and the sequential improvement from the fourth quarter. Now, what’s interesting is we also saw the average new customer spend increased 8 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2019. And we are seeing increase in repeat visits. We are also seeing an increase in our younger customers through the Klarna partnership, which is part of our acquisition experience where 45% of those are under 40. So, we are seeing real progress when it comes to customers.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t also talk about our credit and loyalty program where when you look at this program, our average spend per customer trend increased 11 percentage points in the first quarter, compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

And so, our core customers are important to mention, but overall, we’re feeling really good about how our customers are returning. If I could speak a little bit to the core customers that have been the most dormant, we do see that they’re still down double-digits, but we’re expecting this improvement in their return to shopping to actually occur throughout the rest of the year. And we view this as one of the biggest recovery focuses for us this year is really excavating those customers. But we attribute our confidence in getting those dormant customers returning to us because they love shopping in malls, and we feel that the malls are still great places for people to get back outside as we go through the recovery. And we continue to make investments in the shopping experiences in our stores. Our NPS scores were positive in the first quarter, and clean and safe were among the highest reading scores.

So, we’ve recognized that we’re still recovering from the pandemic and we still have work to increase the rate of return of those dormant customers as well. But overall, our focus on new customer acquisitions, driving repeat visits and activating those dormant customers is really a key target for us. And we’re seeing progress sequentially, as we move through the year.

Omar Saad

Got it. A couple of quick follow-ups. The core customer, you said down double digits, I assume that’s improving from previous quarters at the height of the pandemic, that’s -- even though it’s still down, I’m assuming it’s improving trend?

Adrian Mitchell

Absolutely, absolutely. We’re definitely seeing that sequential improvement in those customers, because the level of vaccinations, and also just the protocols and the scale and that we’ve seen, the mobility numbers are indicating that those customers are coming back. And what we’re definitely seeing is material number of those customers that are coming back, they’re engaging with their brand, they’re spending more each trip, we just have to get more and more of those customers back into the brand. But that’s a key focus for us as we go through this year.

Omar Saad

Got it. And then, the new customers discovering Macy’s franchise, maybe through digital, I think any insights or thoughts or anecdotes, and how they can -- how they do or don’t convert to the stores? Are you seeing them explore the stores, or are they still kind of predominantly the shopping online, those newer customers?

Adrian Mitchell

A big focus for us is to make sure that those digital customers that -- where the first transaction is through the digital channel that they convert over into our stores, because we know that our omnichannel customers do shop multiple channels. They spend 30% more than customers who only shop at single channel. And so, we have been seeing, for example, those new customers that came in, in 2020, 17% of them shop with us again in 2021 so far in the first square and they’re shopping a combination of stores and digital. So, we’re seeing that conversion, we want that conversion, and we’re certainly encouraging customers to shop conveniently but also tap into both of our channels and stuff.

Omar Saad

Great, thanks. All right. So, a couple -- let’s move on to a couple of new topics. I wanted to just dig in a little bit on product, what you’re seeing work, what you’re not seeing work, especially when you about pandemic categories versus recovery categories, obviously things like comfort wear and home. A lot of -- athleisure was very stronger in the pandemic on a relative basis. Be curious if you’re seeing any shift, or is it kind of the strength that you’re seeing, improving strength more broad based?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes, a lot the strength that we’ve seen is really our ability to respond to the changing purchasing needs of our customers. We really feel that this is what really propelled performance, primarily in Q4 but also the momentum we saw in Q1. Now, categories like home, fragrances and fine jewelry that were strong last year, continued their momentum into this year. Now, historically, we have been penetrated largely in apparel, nearly 40% pre-pandemic. And much of this was dressing or career oriented apparel. And we started to lean more into casual attire, but we’re still building our market share in this category. And we’re also tapping into our historically underpenetrated and new categories as well. But, as I think about our categories, to your question, we really kind of bucket them in three groups. The first group is just the strong pandemic categories. They were strong during the pandemic and they remain strong coming into 2021. That’s home, including textiles and furniture, our sleepwear category, which more than half is around our private brand product. A lot of our backstage categories continue to perform well, particularly the home, kids, designer handbags and casual apparel categories.

The second bucket is really improved dormant categories. So, they were dormant during the pandemic, but they’re really now showing signs of life. And Macy’s apparel trend would be a great example of this where we’ve improved the trend 8 percentage points from the fourth quarter of last year. But, when you de-average this category, this apparel trend, we see a lot of momentum in dresses, in career wear, in men’s tailored clothing and men’s classic clothing, and warm weather categories, particularly luggage, which is up significantly in double-digits.

The third category as we think about performance is really what we call the emerging categories where we see interest for our customers asking us to really expand into these assortments. So, these are areas like toys and pet and food, and even health and fitness. And here we’ve added hundreds of new brands and categories across home apparel and beauty in this year, as well as brands that we added last year, like [indiscernible], which really appeals to that younger customer.

So for us, we continue to see strength in the home category ranging across big ticket and small soft home. We’re focused on increasing penetration in private brands in areas like home. So, we see a tremendous amount of opportunity as we think about these different categories.

Omar Saad

Got it. Personal opinion is a more casual dress style here to stay as we return to office, or do you think we’re going to go back to some of those dressier looks?

Adrian Mitchell

Personal opinion, I think that the casual is here to say. I think there’s still occasions where dresses still matters, and that’s been a real strong suit for us and we’re seeing that. But there is this dimension of casual in the workplace that we’re seeing when we look at the individual items as we saw them really well.

Omar Saad

Got it. Curious on everyone’s take on this. So, I want to ask you about inventory, inventory discipline. The last time we spoke to you, you talked about kind of an evolved culture and strategy firm-wide, or when it comes to inventory. You’re not the only one, a lot of other retailers and brands in the softline sector have kind of taken the pandemic to really clean up inventory. And you’re seeing a historically kind of unprecedented spread between supply and demand when it comes to softline. So, I’d be curious -- and Macy’s is such a big and important player in this industry and a bit of a price setter, if you will, and historically fairly promotional. I’d be curious, kind of your thoughts on how you’ve evolved in your approach to inventory? Do you think it’s sustainable, or do you think you and the industry eventually kind of go back to the more elevated promotional levels, investors have become accustomed to?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes. It’s such a great question. It’s something we spend a lot of time working through and thinking about. I’ll start by saying that in Q1, we really benefited from the accelerated pace of recovery and the low levels of inventory across much of retail. And you saw our inventory trending through 16% in the last six months, 8% over the last 12 months, and you’re seeing sequential improvement.

To your point, I think normalization will occur. And the differentiation for us at Macy’s will be to win with data and analytics, thinking about our planning in a different way through the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, that will just better enable us to appropriately scale the business while driving faster turns and better self which is really, really key. Now, through Polaris, we’re working hard in implementing this new way of thinking. But we’re also shifting our thinking on inventory planning in meaningful way to really support the future.

So, let me give an example. In our inventory strategy -- our inventory strategy remains very much focused on chasing sales and maintaining that healthy stock to sales ratio. Now, we can continue to believe, this is better to potentially lose the sale, due to the lack of supply than to overbuy and have to mark down merchandise at higher rates. It has this tremendous complexity within the operation. But, we’re also using predictive analytics to complement this to flux our supply chain, which is allowing us to fulfill orders in a seamless supply chain, supporting both stores and digital while improving speed to customer. And this is important, right, because we now have clear visibility to more downstream fulfillment opportunities and really allowing us to think of our inventory stack as -- through one inventory level, which both helps our customer experience in stores, as well as our customer experience digitally.

And we’re also introducing analytics-driven pricing and promotions, which we’ve talked about in the past, which is giving us a way to move away from broad promotions. Right now, we’re leveraging analytics to understand our customer behavior and provide them with more meaningful and more personalized offers. And we’ll continue to do more of this through pricing and promotion throughout this year and beyond to really improve our margin structure.

But, if you think about, is it sustainable? We believe it is. Obviously, it will become more challenging as the business begins to normalize. But we believe this is a competitive advantage for us and that secret sauce is how we use analytics and data and predictive intelligence to be able to make the right offers to customers at the right occasion.

Omar Saad

Yes. This is fascinating. Thanks for your response. I’d love to just dive in a little bit more on data and analytics. I’ve heard this from a couple of the more sophisticated digital companies we cover that for years we’ve been trying to shorten the supply chain in this business that’s so inventory, timing sensitive, but which is hard to do. But maybe one way to shorten the supply chain, as you stated, predict the future. So, you can kind of -- you don’t need to -- you’re effectively shortening the supply chain by knowing more and more of what’s going to happen. So, how real and significant is this opportunity to use data and analytics to better foresee what’s going to happen in the future and then move inventory and then tie it to the operational and logistics side?

Adrian Mitchell

It’s a huge opportunity. And what we continue to see is that there is number of items even on the fashion side that are predictable fast-movers. And that makes a huge difference as you begin to think what you want to hold upstream versus more downstream. But, let me talk a little bit to your question about just the role of data and analytics and making better decisions in our business. Our mindset is that data and analytics will increasingly permeate everything we do at Macy’s operationally. And we’ve assembled a really strong team, data and analytics team whose real focus is on building a profitable customer relationship, through better decision making and more important through better outcomes, business outcomes as you described. And they are improving the customer experience across the gamut, whether it’d be personalization, improving margins to promote pricing, or even improving to your point, delivery experience through better inventory allocation and forward.

So, let’s kind of double click into some of these. From a personalization perspective, for example, it’s important for Google to identify assortment gaps to meet our customers’ changing needs through real-time data. And we’re currently piloting this in daily. And the kinds of things that we’re screening is that we’re able to identify the most popular brands and products in the category, based on the latest searches using Google analytics. And we’ve been able to use that to compare to our catalog to identify whether these products or vendors are currently available within the Macy’s portfolio, and then more importantly develop a process that allows our merchants to quickly spot the assortment opportunities and prioritize how we take them fast and form new vendor partnerships to pursue those opportunities.

To your point around thinking about the delivery experience, we’re leveraging this data and analytics to identify opportunities to reduce shipping costs by rerouting our orders, thinking about our store fulfillment capabilities and our upstream fulfillment capabilities, but really thinking about being closer to the customer, particularly with those fast movers, which we’re finding to be more predictable than we initially anticipated before getting into this exercise.

So, look, we’ll continue to test and iterate in many of these areas as we believe on the horizon of the next couple of years, this will be very much a competitive advantage for us. And so, making sure that we’re building this collaborative culture on data and analytics, we believe as required in the modern retail world and will continue to make those investments to support it.

Omar Saad

Got it. That’s truly helpful context. Thanks, Adrian, for the details. Let’s move to e-comm profitability. It’s always like a big question in retail, especially softlines, whether you’re a retailer or brand, it’s not as profitable to sell through the stores because you have all the e-comm fulfillment and returns and restocking costs, et cetera. Are you guys -- your digital contribution margin is already I think you said middle -- mid single digits greater than your store margins. Is there an opportunity to continue to improve e-comm profitability further? And then, what are the key kinds of hurdles? I guess you touched on some of them a little bit, fulfillment, but maybe just kind of reiterate some of those and any new ones that are key to getting that e-comm profitability even higher?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes. We really appreciate your question. As a bit of context, we’re very much focused on being digitally led, and digitally led omnichannel retailer, and as context to also in 2020, we were the number two online site in the categories that we compete in. And we continue to expect digital to be an $8 billion business this year and be a $10 billion business by the time we get to the end 2023. But, a key piece of this around profitability is really the integration of our stores and digital channel, which is really critical to growth, not only for the channel but also for the enterprise and also critical to the profitability of the enterprise.

Now, with the increasing digital penetration, which to your point, given our profitability, we like, we’re developing a number of initiatives to mitigate things like delivery expense, but at the same time, increase speed for the customer and improve the shopping experience at Macy’s, which is what will help propel the growth in a very profitable way.

Now, we’re -- as few examples is, we’re working on increasing the percentage of orders picked up at the store by the customer, and we’re exploring ways to accomplish through more intelligent inventory placement, at the availability of items that are parsable, as well as providing great services like pickup same day or pickup next day in off ship or in locations that are nearby the customer.

We’re also working to reduce the distance that packages have to travel to get to customers, because obviously, the longer the distance, the more expensive the parcel shipping costs. So, with demand forecasting and improved inventory allocation, using predictive analytics, we can minimize those expenses, which is good for the digital channel for those customers who want their items delivered to their home.

We operationally have an opportunity also to reduce the number of packages per order by reducing the number of split shipments. We’re looking at how our inventory allocation algorithms are affecting split shipments in different scenarios whether we’re fulfilling downstream or upstream. And then, the other piece which is I think is an important to mention is the link to our loyalty program and working to make sure that our best shipping offers, for example our free shipping offers about $25 are more directly linked to our loyalty program, and those who hold our proprietary credit card.

So, that’s kind of how we think about it. But at the same time, we also remain focused on the cost discipline side as it relates to SG&A. And improving store productivity levels will be very critical to improving and increasing our profitability as an enterprise. We know that the digital channel has a clear advantage, as you described around the variable cost structure compared to the stores channel. But our stores are also focused on providing a great shopping experience including those omni experiences as well. So, the omni capabilities that we’ve added to our stores has allowed for us to have more productive colleagues who are working through more innovative staffing models, are much more cost efficient in terms of managing inventory for both digital orders as well as in-store orders, and really creating a more seamless experience. So, as we think about all these elements, it really all adds up to a more profitable enterprise while achieving that operational flexibility to serve the customer where and how our customers want to shop Macy’s.

Omar Saad

Got it. Thanks. So, you mentioned the loyalty program. I know that’s tied to the credit program. So, I’m going to kind of use this opportunity to bring up and ask you about the credit, income and that piece of the business, especially in light of the news that Citi is going to -- it’s not going to renew it. It’s actually out of it rather, the program partnership that you guys had. How should we think about -- I mean, it’s been a material for you and a lot of other retailers especially in the department store and softline and quick credit, income has been a significant contributor. Is the nature of this business and the credit business changing? And then, how should we think about, or can you provide a framework to help us kind of think about the importance of credit near and long-term?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes. So, just to kind of answer your last question first and then kind of give you a bit of context. The credit card program is really important to our business. It’s important to our profitability. It’s an important connection to our loyalty customers. So, we view this as an important long-term plan. Now, as we think about this year in the context of Citi, our guidance on credit income this year remains at 3% of sales. Consistently in history, we bid at about 3% of sales in terms of credit card revenue. And while we are seeing our credit card loyalty customers reengage, those that are shopping with the credit card are spending 10% more on average than customers that used our credit card back in 2019. Yet, we recognize that we have to get those customer counts. Now, the outperformance this past quarter was driven by profit sharing due to lower delinquency levels and the stronger loyalty sales, driven by higher sales support than we had expected. Yet, despite the good news in the quarter, our credit card balances are still down compared to 2019, largely due to the lower sales we experienced last year. And the profit share component of our credit revenue program is primarily a function of just the outstanding balances. So, this is something that we are working to build up investing.

Additionally, the new account bounty is pressured by lower traffic in stores than in 2019. So, in terms of new accounts, through the stores channel, that’s certainly an area for us that we recognize is going to be continuing to have some headwinds.

But, despite the conservative outlook, we’re keenly focused on driving up the number of new accounts opened online, as we lean into digital and we lean into these personalization initiatives that we talked about earlier. And our credit channel is very profitable, as you know. And we recognize that there is more work that can be done to generate more value from it.

Now, as it relates to the Citi agreement, the sales decrease resulting from store closures last year due to the pandemic triggered an adverse cause at our contract that allows Citi the option to terminate. And Citi has now given us a notice of termination.

So, even though Citi has given us its notice, we’ve been in and continue to have conversations with Citi as to whether we can reach a new and mutual beneficial deal. So, while these negotiations take place with Citi, we’re taking advantage of this opportunity to search for a partner that can further expand our capabilities in the digital environment, helping us to better engage with our customers, not only in store but more importantly online.

And when we take a step back and look at the Macy’s portfolio, our portfolio is very healthy, and the rates of returns for Macy’s has been very much at market rates. So, we believe the strength and the health of our portfolio will be very attractive to any number of financial institutions. Now, keep in mind that we’re not the only retailer to recently consider alternate agreement with its credit partner. Other major retailers in recent weeks and months have either recently terminated or are considering termination.

So, this process will certainly take some time to complete, yet we’re continuing business as usual. There’s no immediate impact to our credit card or loyalty programs or our customers or their purchase experience. So, this impact will not impact our guidance for this year. And as you know, we have not provided guidance beyond fiscal ‘20 -- 2021. So, we can’t estimate the impact of this termination or the transfer that might have on future financial results. But, given the strength of the portfolio, we believe any impact will be minimal if not beneficial to us.

Omar Saad

Got it. That’s really helpful color. Thanks, Adrian. I know we’ve been getting a lot of questions on that. I want to add -- I know we’re -- just a few minutes left here, I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask you about malls, mall traffic, the real estate footprint. What is the -- our long’s critical -- critically important long term. Do we -- you need 500 plus Macy’s, do you see an evolved footprint over time, how’s the smaller format test going?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes. Thank you for asking. So, I think the key message here is we believe stores are well into success. And we believe an ecosystem of stores in the best malls and most productive off mall centers or maybe with digital will best address the evolution of mall-based stores and retail going forward.

So, some of the research that we’ve been looking at estimate that in 2025, 60% of U.S. apparel, home and beauty sales are still expected to occur and transact in the store. Currently, 87% of all customer purchases are influenced in some way by store. And we see the omnichannel customer as I mentioned earlier, spending 30% more on average than a customer that only shops in the digital channel as an example.

So, we see our store ecosystem in really three parts. For the best malls, which is the first part, the experiential fashion destination will really serve as the best representation of our brands. And these stores will emphasize discovery with a broader assortment of diverse brands that will be complemented by tailored interactions and services with our colleagues. And these stores will also be leveraged as fulfillment because they’re in great locations in the neighborhoods and markets that people shops. And so, we expect these best malls, the most productive A and B malls to probably generate about 85% of our store sales going forward.

The second part of this kind of store ecosystem is really kind of the rest of the on mall stores, which will be more kind of more convenience driven centers, where customers can leverage the omni experiences in those stores, but more importantly, we maintaining market presence in those neighborhoods in those markets, and we can deliver a more simplified shopping experience for those more convenient oriented customers.

The new localized off mall stores is really that third bucket. And those serve as kind of a test and merge experience where we have the technologies and really provide opportunities to really focus on acquiring that under 40 budget oriented customer. And these small input inspirational concepts will emphasize discovery with a highly curated under 40 assortment and really emphasize at convenience and self service that we’ve been seeing as we we’ve been going through the data.

But, those three buckets of physical brick and mortar stores will all support our e-commerce channel strategy and help fulfillment options. So, we plan to spend a large portion of our investment in stores on enhancing those convenient omnichannel services, making curbside faster and increasing the volume of items available for pickup in the stores.

Now, to your point about the off-mall format, we continue to be very excited about that bucket of off-mall. And we continue to test based on stores we opened up last year and earlier this year. And we’re certainly in the early innings and we’re solving for the optimal size and number of these stores in local markets. But, we’re pretty excited about the opportunity it provides us to the demographic of customers that we attract and also the opportunity it has to allow us to increase market share profitably across all channels and all banners.

Now, in relation to kind of the mix, we continue to be focus on right sizing. Last year, we targeted about 125 closings of neighborhood doors by the end of fiscal 2023. And we now have about 60 locations plus. But how may we ultimately close and what the timetable will be still remains to be determined. Our expectation is that we’ll exit to recover and be stronger company than we entered the pandemic. And so, we want to ensure that our store base appropriately reflects the strength and recovery of our business.

Omar Saad

Got it. Adrian it’s 35 -- 36 minutes since as we started. Thank you so much for kicking off the Evercore ISI Consumer Summit in such great style. I really appreciate your time, everyone. Look forward to seeing you in on and off throughout the next three days. Thank you.

Adrian Mitchell

Thank you so much. Great to be with you.