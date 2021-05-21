Bilanol/iStock via Getty Images

Quick intro

I define mispricing as a temporary difference in the price of the analyzed asset (stock) in relation to the prices of other assets (or indices), which theoretically explain the price of the analyzed asset (stock). Perhaps the most striking example is the situation when an Oil&Gas company's stock price lags and does not keep pace with the rise in the oil price (provided that this usually always happened before). This creates an investment opportunity that closely resembles an arbitrage opportunity. However, this is still not a risk-free opportunity for some obvious reasons.

Firstly, if mispricing exists, then there may be fundamental reasons why investors doubt the future of the asset being analyzed.

Secondly, the analyzed asset may have too high idiosyncratic risks, which also overlaps and does not contradict the first reason.

Therefore, it's essential to check the detected mispricing for the presence of the above characteristics.

Where's the

mispricing I'm talking about?

Since Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NYSE:NMM) owns and operates dry cargo vessels all over the world, its revenues depend on the cost of transporting dry cargo by sea. The higher the cost of such transportation, the better for companies like NMM.

The most suitable index to track this cost is the Baltic Dry Index (BDIY), calculated daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. There is also Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY), which "tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes" (From: ETF.com). I decided to use the price dynamics of these 2 instruments since their behavior, in theory, should explain the behavior of NMM.

Source: Author's calculations based on the historical prices by Seeking Alpha

Analysis of prices from the beginning of 2020 already allows us to speak of a slight current discrepancy in the dynamics of the NMM and two other instruments. But a clearer picture is visible when we reduce the analyzed timeframe and look at the same prices from the beginning of 2021:

Source: Author's calculations

As you can see, the cost of bulk cargo transportation by sea is growing more rapidly than the quotations of NMM. Historically, Navios' stock price almost one-on-one repeats the movement of the BDRY (on the chart, from the beginning of the year to the end of May); however, there is now a discrepancy that continues to grow:

Source: Author's calculations

However, the current picture does not mean that Navios should take off. It may well be that BDRY is overheated and we'll soon be able to observe its decline to comfortable historical levels, which in turn will return everything to its place. But I believe this critical explanation is the least appropriate in this case.

According to statistics released at the end of May 2021, the number of ship orders at that time was the largest since 2014:

Ship orders in the year to date are at the highest volumes seen since 2014 despite many owners having severe reservations about future propulsion methods. <...> Much of this uptick has come from the surge in boxship orders, with 218 vessels of 2.2m teu and 22.9m dwt contracted in the year so far, propelling the boxship orderbook-to-fleet ratio towards the 20% mark. There has also been notable interest in LPG carriers, with 57 orders, according to Clarksons. Meanwhile, just 88 tankers and 81 bulk carriers have been ordered. Source: From Splash247.com

A little less than 1 month has passed since the publication of this information, and most likely, that explosive growth of BDRY is explained by the natural growth in demand for sea transportation of bulk goods. And this is quite understandable because this growth has already taken place for other types of goods. From my point of view, the BDRY was a little late, and therefore, at the moment it is hardly overheated.

Coming back to the intro

At the very beginning of this article, I highlighted the possible explanations for mispricing that spoil the ability to benefit from a temporary price discrepancy. One of such explanations for NMM lies in the constant dilution of the share of current shareholders:

On May 21, 2021, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. a Sales Agreement <...> pursuant to which Navios may issue and sell from <...> common units representing limited partner interests in Navios having an aggregate offering price of up to $110,000,000. Source: From the most recent NMM's 6-K

In addition, compared to other competitors in the industry, Navios is diluting the existing shareholder's share more rapidly:

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

This is certainly bad news for investors, as it is not entirely clear why the company is doing this. There are possible explanations, for example, in this Nick First's recent article, which looks at the current state of NMM in a fundamental rather than a technical way.

It is also noteworthy that the net profit of $136.7 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, at 59.15% consists of equity in net earnings resulting from the remeasurement of existing interest held in Navios Containers. Therefore, the >10x net profit growth is unlikely to be repeated.

Given such high risks, I propose to take a look at how the company is valued by the market to have a complete picture.

Comparables valuation

Let's take a look at the company's key market multiples against the corresponding growth metrics to better understand their justification. How exactly I use this approach (there is nothing unique in it), I described in detail here.

So, I think it's best to start by defining a peer group. It's not that hard to do, here's my list:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK

NMM's quotes were more than ahead of the peers during the last year, but over the last month, Navios sank the most (-8.15% versus +9.96% average):

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

In this regard, at the moment, Navios' shares are traded at significantly lower market multiples than the average for the analyzed peer group:

Key market multiples NMM EGLE GNK DSX SB SBLK Average NMM/Average -1 P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) 2.25 5.68 8.31 12.52 4.41 4.73 6.32 -64.38% P/E Non-GAAP (FY2) 2.25 6.09 8.17 4.26 5.06 4.31 5.02 -55.21% P/E Non-GAAP (FY3) 2.61 5.82 6.18 7.73 6.36 7.67 6.06 -56.94% Price/Sales [TTM] 2.44 1.82 2.29 2.77 2.08 2.98 2.40 1.81% EV/Sales (FWD) 2.69 3.09 3.87 4.22 3.33 4.04 3.54 -24.01% EV/Sales [TTM] 5.53 3.54 3.09 4.84 4.42 5.12 4.42 25.02% EV/EBITDA (FWD) 4.2 5.22 6.43 8.36 5.33 5.83 5.90 -28.75% EV/EBITDA [TTM] 13.53 17 15.22 22.9 10.55 14.25 15.58 -13.13% Price to Book [TTM] 0.6 1.24 1.05 1.1 0.98 1.39 1.06 -43.40% Price/Cash Flow [TTM] 7.69 16.16 14.47 28.03 4.66 10.56 13.60 -43.44%

Source: Author's calculations based on SA's data

The potential undervaluation is confirmed when we match the multiples with the corresponding growth figures of the companies:

Source: Author's calculations

Note: the red numbers in the last table represent outliers and are not used for the calculation.

Of course, the above findings, which indicate a potential undervaluation of the company by >300-400%, are overly optimistic. The risks described earlier tell us that it's not for nothing that the market evaluates Navios Holdings so poorly.

But I still tend to believe that at least concerning EV-to-EBITDA and EV-to-Sales multiples, Navios is undervalued enough to take advantage of the previously revealed fact of mispricing despite the existing risks. Therefore, I recommend buying the recent 5% dip and holding the stock at least until the next big news.