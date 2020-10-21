Monty Rakusen/Cultura via Getty Images

In a recent article I referred to Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF, OTCPK:IBDRY) as a company better positioned for growth in the renewables space than Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B). The company may not be well-known to many investors, therefore this article presents an overview of Iberdrola's track record and outlook.

Company overview

Iberdrola is a Spanish electricity utility with a strong global presence. In the US the company is better known under the brands Avangrid and PNM Resources. The latter for which acquisition started last year as Iberdrola took advantage of the pandemic by acquiring multiple companies.

The company consists of three segments. In the list the size of each segment is defined by the contribution to EBITDA as defined in the 2020 annual report:

Networks (48%)

Renewables (26%)

Wholesale and Retail (26%)

The Networks business is the part of the company dealing with the infrastructure between production facilities and end-users. The Renewables business focuses on the power generation from renewable sources such as solar and wind but also hydroelectricity and energy storage.

The Wholesale and Retail segment obviously deals with the wholesale markets and the supply of energy to end customers. In addition the non-renewable electricity production facilities are placed under this segment.

After the company embarked on a transformation over the last two decades, the geographic presence expanded significantly. Currently the company has the majority of its operations in the following countries:

Spain

UK (ScottishPower)

US (Avangrid, PNM Resources)

Mexico

Brazil (Neoenergia)

Iberdrola Energía Internacional (Australia amongst others)

Two decades of growth

After taking the helm in 2001, Iberdrola CEO Ignacio Galán embarked on an impressive mission to transform the traditional local utility into a global green powerhouse. Over the past two decades the CEO and his colleagues diligently worked on a vision to become a clean energy company:

When nobody believed that electricity could be produced with clean sources, and the world thought that coal would be around for centuries... And that oil and gas were absolutely essential, we were the only ones to say that we could generate and produce energy from clean sources.

In the current (investment) environment where climate change takes a prominent role, virtually every company is jumping on the green bandwagon. Therefore, rather than taking the CEO's words at face value, it is preferable to let the numbers do the talking. During the 2020 capital markets day the company devoted a few slides to its track record, a summary is presented in table 1.

Table 1 - Track record key figures

Judging by the numbers the company has been tripling the renewable capacity, but also chose to completely eliminate the use of coal and oil. This is not to say the company has zero emissions, but it did reduce the emissions to 110 gCO2/kWh and even further to 98 in 2020. For most investors this number has little meaning but it does indicate emission reduction is a time consuming effort if financial performance is not to be sacrificed.

Regarding financial performance the dividend tripled, net profit quadrupled, EBITDA is five times as much and the market cap rose by almost a factor of 6. These are impressive numbers and many investors will appreciate the fact the company managed to both grow the business and dividend simultaneously.

Iberdrola indicates key has been expansion towards countries with aggressive climate and energy targets. Whereas two decades ago virtually the entire turnover was booked in Spain, in the meantime the company expanded its presence to other countries and continents, see figure 1.

Figure 1 - Revenue per area and segment

The data in this figure shows the majority of revenue (€18.3Bn) is booked in the Wholesale and Retail segment, while this segment ‘only’ contributes 26% to EBITDA. The reason is the cost of supplies are rather high for this segment. Concerning the Networks segment a significant presence has been built in both Brazil and the US, mainly via takeovers. Revenue from this segment is significant with €12.9Bn and so is the contribution to the EBITDA.

This leaves the Renewables segment. For a company that prides itself as the ‘only one to (…) produce energy from clean sources’ the €4.1Bn revenue is meager. However, considering the fact the Renewables business posts a similar contribution to EBITDA as the much larger Wholesale and Retail segment, one can understand why the strategy of Iberdrola focuses mostly on renewables.

Acceleration of growth

With a proven track record, management now intends to double down on the strategy. The company aims to invest €150Bn over the coming decade to boost renewable capacity, expand networks and as a result grow the customer base. The projections made by the company are summarized in table 2. Not only is the company aiming to expand its business, simultaneously it intends to grow the dividend by a 5.8% compounded annual growth rate. The envisaged pay-out ratio lies between 65 – 75% of earnings per share.

Table 2 - Iberdrola growth plan

Obviously the profit and dividends still need to materialize, but the management team at Iberdrola would not share these numbers if they lacked confidence about the feasibility of the targets. Moreover, the CEO has a proven track record and the plans are supported by tailwinds from US and European policy.

A growth plan of this magnitude begs the question how the company will acquire the necessary funds. During the capital markets day the financial outlook until 2025 shed some light on this subject. The company mainly intends to use funds from operations (FFO) and issue new debt. Given the business dealings of the company it is able to issue green bonds. Actually, the company claims to be the world’s leading private group in green bond issuance. The debt structure is therefore forecasted to rotate towards ‘green financing’. Currently the share of green financing stands at 26% and is expected to rise to 45% in 2025.

Table 3 - Finance sources

The net debt will increase an estimated 47%, from €38.3Bn (2019) to €56.1Bn (2025). Although this is a substantial increase in debt, the strong growth of the business makes the financial ratios will remain relatively constant. Secondly the average cost of net debt will fall from the current 3.5% to approximately 3.0% in 2025. Even though this forecast only runs till 2025, it may be expected the company will extend this way of operating to finance growth until 2030.

Risks

In terms of risk the company itself mainly identifies regulatory and market risks. Changes in regulations may indeed pose a risk, but given the transformation of the company, the strategy and the presence in countries that promote the use of renewable energy, regulatory risks will not pose the biggest threat.

Market risk is already more interesting as commodity and energy price changes create larger uncertainties. Nevertheless this risk has been part of the business for years and has the attention of management which uses financial derivatives and hedges to mitigate these price changes.

A larger risk will be posed by competition from oil majors who will need to transform their business, it will get more crowded in the renewables space. This will make it exceedingly difficult for Iberdrola to grow the business both organic and via mergers and acquisitions. On the other hand, the company also realizes this and management therefore decided to launch a M&A program in 2020 when most of the majors were still grappling with the consequences of the pandemic. That said, many majors still have better credit ratings than Iberdrola (BBB+) and larger budgets.

On the upside Iberdrola already identified a significant pipeline of renewable projects and has more experience in the development of renewable facilities. On top of this the company owns part of the networks, wholesale and retail business in the countries where it intends to makes the largest push for renewables such as the US. This means Iberdrola controls the supply chain from production to customer, creating a strong position.

Shareholder returns

It was explained that management expects to grow dividend from €0.40 to €0.70 by 2030. Financing of growth will be done with proceeds from operations and debt issuance. This indicates management does not intend to issue shares and dilute the positions of existing shareholders.

Shares of Iberdrola are traded on the main stock exchanges in Spain, such as Bolsa de Madrid, but they also trade as ADRs on the NYSE with one ADR representing four ordinary shares.

The dividend is subject to a Spanish withholding tax of 19%, but may be lower depending on specific tax treaties between countries. According my information the withholding tax for US residents reduces to 15% under the applicable tax treaty, but I advise everyone to contact his/her own financial advisor.

Conclusion

In two decades time Iberdrola transformed from a traditional local utility into a global green powerhouse. The company has been tripling the renewable capacity, but also chose to completely eliminate the use of coal and oil. Concerning financial performance the dividend tripled, net profit quadrupled, EBITDA is five times as much and the market cap rose by almost a factor 6 between 2000 and 2019.

The company aims to invest €150B over the coming decade to boost renewable capacity, expand the networks and as a result grow the customer base. Simultaneously it intends to grow the dividend by a 5.8% compounded annual growth rate to €0.70 per share by 2030.

The ADR currently trades at US$52-53 with a P/E ratio of 21.5, which is relatively low compared to peers such as Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY) and Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY). The business has proven resilient during the pandemic, but given the expansion plans of the company and the expected increase in competition from oil majors, a safety margin should be taken into account. Lately the stock price came down from a year-to-date high at US$61.25 as it has shown to be susceptible to the inflation narrative. If inflation worries resurface, or another factor will make the markets come down from the current highs, the stock price will follow and I rate the company a buy below US$46.