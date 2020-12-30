Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

At the end of 2020, there were 162 real estate investment trusts [REITs].

As of May 31st, there were 157. And that number will be reduced further by the end of the year.

Nope, that’s not a prediction about whether Washington Prime Group (WPG) will or will not survive in the end. Only time will tell on that one. But that’s not the point of this article.

The point of this article is to address the rampant merger and acquisition [M&A] activity going on in the real estate investment trust [REIT] space these days.

So what’s up with all this merger and acquisition activity in the REIT sector?

And why do I expect more of it than normal going forward?

To answer the first question, I’m going to quote two different writeups that do a good job of detailing two of the mergers mentioned up above. First is a piece from Nasdaq.com that includes these “deal benefits” about the Kimco move:

“Particularly, the acquisition will enhance asset diversification and quality, adding Weingarten’s collection of 159 high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties. Also, it will grow Kimco’s presence in key Sun Belt markets, helping the retail REIT to capitalize on positive demographic and migration trends, along with strong growth prospects of the region… “Moreover, the acquisition will help attain greater tenant diversity. The combined company’s top 10… are essential and [include] names like Kroger (KR), Whole Foods, and Walmart (WMT) and reputed retailers such as TJX Companies (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST), and Burlington Stores (BURL).”

That kind of consideration is enormous in deciding whether to M&A or not to M&A. And so is this next bit from Millionacres’ “Realty Income to Acquire VEREIT: What Investors Need to Know”:

“A look at the portfolios of Realty Income and Vereit give us a good idea of why they’re a good match… The companies expect some big cost advantages from the merger. For example, Realty Income has the better balance sheet and corporate credit rating. So it has the ability to refinance Vereit’s debt at significantly lower rates. In all, Realty Income expects the transaction to immediately increase FFO per share by more than 10%.”

It obviously depends on the company and the time. But you no doubt see how many ways two businesses can benefit by combining forces.

Economies of Scale Favor the REIT Acquirer

Something mentioned but not detailed in the above segment is economies of scale. It’s a term I and other analysts like me throw around pretty casually most days. But I want to make sure you fully understand it for the purposes of this article.

Businesses obviously exist to make money for themselves, their employees and, if publicly traded, their shareholders. Also obviously, the more of a product they make, the greater their potential to make more money.

That’s because the same number of machines and even people can often handle increased production up to a certain point. So there’s less investment going into greater manufacturing.

Or, to put it another way, economies of scale are the cost advantages a business sees as it improves efficiency.

There are ways to do that by making small, mid-sized, and large internal improvements. And there are ways to do it by making huge M&A moves… especially when the price is right.

Thanks to the shutdowns of last year into 2021, there are a lot of devalued companies out there still. That includes a number of REITs.

They’re beaten down by both reality and perception – but that doesn’t mean they’re beaten down for good. Especially not if someone with the right resources comes along.

To be clear, I’ve never been a fan of buying into companies just because they might be bought up. To me, that’s a very foolish factor to bank on.

But undervalued REITs that will make it long-term despite their current hardships… but could make it much quicker if they were bought up by peers looking for economies of scale?

In that case, sign me up!

Merger Mania in REIT-dom

Over the past twelve months, there have been close to $50 billion of closed or announced M&A deals in the REIT sector that includes three privately funded transactions and four REIT buyers. Here’s a recap of the deals below:

Blackstone Group (BX) affiliates recently announced (June 7th) plan to acquire QTS Realty (QTS) for $78/share (all-cash), a 21% premium to market close (on June 7th).

The deal is expected to close in 2H21 and includes a 40-day "go-shop" provision. At an enterprise value of $8.9 billion ($10 billion transaction value includes transaction costs), the deal represents 26.2x 2021E EV/EBITDA and 23.0x on 2022E and 29.5x 2021E AFFO and 25.8x 2022E.

Realty Income (O) announced on April 29th that it plans to merge with VEREIT (VER) in an all-stock transaction, making the combined company around $50 billion in size (enterprise value).

Realty Income currently has an enterprise value of $33 billion, compared with $16 billion for VEREIT, extending Realty Income’s scale advantages further.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) announced on May 5th that it plans to acquire Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) in an all-stock transaction, valued at ~$3.4 billion, including the assumption of debt.

The combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of ~$5.5 billion. MNR shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of EQC stock for every share of MNR stock they own.

On December 30, 2020, Simon Property Group (SPG) “finally” completed the acquisition of the $2.6 billion Taubman Centers (TCO) portfolio after a lawsuit was filed in June.

After shaving $1 billion off the price, Simon was able to successfully complete the merger, we estimate a sub-6% cap rate on the revised deal (after an 18% reduction in price).

On April 15th, Kimco Realty (KIM) and Weingarten Realty (WRI) announced a stock and cash transaction that is projected to result in a combined pro forma equity market cap of ~$12 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, each WRI share will be converted into 1.408 newly issued Kimco shares plus $2.89 in cash, valuing each WRI share at ~$30.32, based on Kimco's closing stock price on April 14, 2021. This represents a premium of ~11% to WRI's closing stock price of $27.34 on April 14.

On April 1st, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) said it agreed to a $6.5 billion from Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to acquire all of the limited partnership units of BPY (that it doesn't already own) for $18.17 per unit, representing a total consideration of $6.5 billion.

Each BPY unitholder can choose $18.17 in cash, 0.3979 of a BAM class A share, or 0.7268 of a BPY preferred unit, per BPY share, subject to pro-ration.

Today, WashREIT (WRE) agreed to sell substantially all of its office portfolio to Brookfield Asset Management for $766 million, furthering its strategy to focus on multifamily properties.

The office portfolio sale consists of 12 office assets, comprising 2.37 million square feet, located in the Washington, DC region. WRE expects to complete the transaction in Q3.

REITs are Prime Time M&A Targets

We believe we’re in the early innings as it relates to REIT M&A, especially in the Net Lease, Shopping Center, Industrial, and Data Center sectors.

Increased size provides operational benefits and savings and an improved access to and cost of capital for many of the REIT buyers, including Realty Income, Simon Properties, and Kimco Realty.

Furthermore, we expect Blackstone and Brookfield to become increasingly active, as evidenced by the latest QTS deal (with Blackstone) and WRE office portfolio (with Brookfield).

Although we never consider M&A to serve as a catalyst, we find it intriguing to play the “armchair quarterback” role as we toss around a few ideas…

Medical Office Building Sector

For example, in the medical office building sector, we believe Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) will continue to consolidate facilities and this could take the form of REITs like Healthcare Realty (HR) or Physicians Realty (DOC).

HTA is the dominant (largest) player in the MOB sector and has done a great job of integrating the Duke Realty (DRE) MOB portfolio. In addition, HTA’s balance sheet is in great shape and is capitalized to take advantage of large-scale transactions.

Net Lease Sector

In the Net Lease sector, we believe there could be a number of M&A ideas, and of course, the consolidators include Realty Income, W.P. Carey (WPC), and STORE Capital (STOR). This sector is highly fragmented, and the real growth occurred during the “great recession” when the non-traded REITs were more active.

Over the last year, three new net lease REITs entered the market – Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE), Broadstone Net Lease (BNL), and NETSTREIT (NTST) – and this suggests that there are too many players, and the sector is in a position to consolidate further.

Once closing with VEREIT (in Q4-21), Realty Income will become the dominant player in the sector, and this could fuel competition for consolidation with possible takeout targets like Spirit Realty (SRC), Essential Properties (EPRT), National Retail (NNN), and Four Corners (FCPT). We also see possible M&A in the gaming sector, in which VICI Properties (VICI) has become the largest player.

Shopping Center Sector

There are 15 shopping center REITs within the iREIT coverage spectrum (includes Weingarten) and we think that’s way too many. We were not surprised to see Weingarten merge with Kimco, but we were expecting to see either Kimco or Regency Centers (REG) seek to acquire or merge with Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) or possibly Urstadt Biddle (UBA). Brixmor (BRX) is also a possible consolidator in the sector and Kite Realty (KRG) appears to be a prime time takeout target.

Industrial Sector

The Monmouth deal was somewhat of a surprise because I would have never thought that the Landy family would part ways with its prized Industrial REIT. Yet, money talks and BS walks.

We see other opportunities in the Industrial sector, notably small caps like WPT Industrial (OTCQX:WPTIF) and Plymouth (PLYM), both small-cap REITs that could become easily absorbed by STAG Industrial (STAG) or Griffin Industrial (GRIF).

Data Center Sector

Finally, the data center sector could become interesting. As referenced earlier, Blackstone recently made a move to acquire QTS for $78/share, a 21% premium. At EV/EBITDA of 26.2x 2021E, the QTS deal represents good value for QTS and a premium to recent data center deals and provides further support for institutional interest in data centers.

Private equity has been aggressive in data center investments, including KKR (KKR) and Brookfield, and we see a strong likelihood that CoreSite (COR) and CyrusOne (CONE) could be next. This news validates our substantial exposure with Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), that represents 6.3% of the Durable Income Portfolio (DLR has returned 28% per year since inception).

Author’s Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.