gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The rapid advances of technology in communications, information handling, organization and logistics create frequent opportunities in uneven market pricing among data systems service stocks. That makes regular reviews of these (numerous) issues usually a productive field for near-term capital gain profits.

Among the best of price change potentials at present is PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Description

“PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services by a centralized portal in the cloud. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: Yahoo Finance

The big picture: Risks vs. Rewards

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions is identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

Our principal interest is in PTC at location [10]. A “market index” norm of Reward~Risk tradeoffs is offered by SPY at [12]. Other stocks on the reward~risk tradeoff “frontier” are ANSS at [2], and ADSK at [6]. Several of these stocks are ones also often referenced by readers examining PTC.

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Two of the largest MMs, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) alone between them employ over 100,000 observers, reporters, and evaluators to monitor competitive activity on a worldwide, 24x7 basis. Their defensive actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics which often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

Source: Blockdesk.com (used with permission)

Experienced readers familiar with Figure 2’s format and content may want to skip the explanation paragraphs and go directly to “Specific investment advantages”

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to be put at risk of price changes from volume trade orders placed by big-$ “institutional” clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. Prior forecasts like the present provide a history of relevant price draw-down risks for buyers. The most severe ones actually encountered are in [F], during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are most likely to accept losses.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target, or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [ I ] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be compared to [ I ].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 – H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with PTC in top rank.

Specific investment advantages

PTC’s price performance comes importantly from its ability to reach all MM sell-targets [H] while encountering only minimal [F] interim price drawdowns, as indicated by its superior [T] Risk~Reward ratio and favorable Figure 1 location. Its prompt 7-week holding period accomplishments add to its [R] bp/day wealth-building advantage.

Other diversified alternatives, like market-average index ETF SPY may have better price drawdown [F] experiences, but pay a diversification cost in size of its typical [E] sell targets. That, plus another market-month of holding by SPY eliminates any ability to compete in the [R] wealth-building portfolio position contest.

The other issues in the Figure 2 table are of infrastructure software competitors. The better-known and most direct adversary is ADSK.

On the same standards of comparison, the only one of them approaching the fom [R] of PTC is ADSK with Win Odds of 93 and average realized payoffs only slightly less than the leader’s size.

Among the 20 best-ranked of all 3,617 of today’s MM price-range forecasts, despite PTC’s higher Win Odds (94 of 100) the best 20’s larger realized payoffs [ I ] of +13.9% and shorter holding periods (35 days) boost their average CAGRs to 171%.

Recent MM price-range forecast trends

May’s pull-backs from early-year high prices provide PTC with improved competitive investment comparisons to alternatives. Figure 3, unlike “technical analysis charts” shows daily forecasts of coming likely price ranges, rather than past actual days prices.

Those forecast price ranges are split into upside and downside prospects by the issue’s closing price of the current-day forecast. The Range Index tells what percentage of that range lies below the current market price.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

The “thumbnail” lower picture in Figure 3 shows the distribution of the past 5 years of daily MM forecasts in terms of the market’s then current price quote for PTC relative to its upper and lower limits. The current 11 indicates that 11% of the full forecast range is to the downside, while the remaining 89% is to the upside, more than 8x the downside.

The distribution of these Range Indexes [RIs] indicates that higher prices are the norm from prior RI 11 experiences.

Conclusion

PTC, Inc. as seen by the market-making community appears to be one of the currently most attractive technology-advancing software support stocks for near-term capital gain among many leading competitors.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.