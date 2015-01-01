EduLeite/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Business momentum and investor sentiment was improving a lot on Evolving Systems, Inc. (OTC:EVOL), highlighted by a 600%+ stock price increase from the lows of March 2020 to March 2021. This was interrupted by a sharp pullback following notable insider selling, and a shelf registration for $100M that could imply a ~16% dilution in a year, or ~75% dilution over time, based on the market cap at the time of the filing. Management indicated it was only "keeping its options open", but the move evidently spooked investors.

There could be a sound investment case to be made for Evolving Systems, but I find it hard to have much confidence in management. Apart from the potential dilution, this is the latest example of poor investor communications that have resulted in drawdowns of 40% or more. It seems like the business could continue to progress, along with a temporary rally in the stock price, only to be eventually sabotaged by some kind of management misstep.

Background

Evolving has been around since 1985, and established itself by providing "mobile activation, provisioning and number management" solutions for wireless operators worldwide -- in 2015, it expanded into customer value management (aka "customer engagement" solutions) through a set of acquisitions. See Evolving Systems' Evolution Creates Opportunity, for additional background. Through machine learning that drives targeted promotions and other incentives, for example, the engagement solutions aim to "increase revenue per user, reduce friction, improve retention and maximize customer satisfaction".

Seeing as how the legacy activation business has been in decline, Evolving made a concerted effort to revamp their customer offerings over 2018-2019. This retooling, along with a revenue decline in 2019, approximately break-even results, and minimal investor communications during that period, led to a protracted period of stock price decline of more than -80%, even before the pandemic started.

Results for 2020 started to show modest signs of improved business momentum:

Annual revenues increased by $0.6M, to $26.4M.

Operating income of over $1M and cash flow positive position.

Sales pipeline that is "continuing to grow".

Business operations were relatively unhindered by the pandemic, the main disadvantage being the interruption of in-person sales visits to clients.

With the 2021Q1 results, Evolving has reported a few consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA, and paid-off their bank loan. Revenues increased by 2.8%, and net income was a loss of $0.9M. Hardly dazzling, but the calls have been taking on a more bullish tone, lately.

In addition, CEO Matthew Stecker has monologued, on more than one occasion, about the opportunities that 5G, the internet of things, increasing digitalization, etc. could bring for the company. Much of that has seemed to be in general industry-level terms, rather than conveying the direct concrete implications for Evolving, in terms of new business. But it nevertheless suggested at a broad array of potential new opportunities going forward.

Momentum Squashed by Insider Selling, Massive $100M Shelf Registration

The momentum didn't last long into 2021 -- it started to crack in late March with a 10% shareholder selling down to an 8.1% ownership level, and a director selling 74% of his shares.

This was followed in a few days, on March 25, by a shelf registration for up to $100M in stock. Leading up to the filing, Evolving's market cap briefly crossed the $50M threshold, and at the time of the filing, it was around $34M. From an ephemeral high of $5.63 on March 18, the stock dropped to as low as $1.68, the day after the 2021Q1 earnings call, a 70.2% drawdown.

Data by YCharts

The CEO's explanation for the shelf was somewhat bizarre, in my opinion, given the large size ($100M versus $34M market cap) of the shelf:

So as you may have seen we filed the shelf registration with the SEC, that would allow us to raise money by offering new shares to the public markets. That filing has now gone effective. For us, the purpose is essentially good housekeeping [emphasis mine]. At a certain level, it is simply prudent for us to raise capital in the balance sheet. We do not have specific purposes for that other than we keep our options open to raise more working capital if it makes sense. So there is not a specific target or strategic mandate for those funds.

Source: 2021Q1 Earnings Call.

I’ve never heard anyone describe a potential ~75%+ dilution as "good housekeeping". The main explanation given was for working capital purposes -- for an established business with slow top-line growth, ordinarily this would be accomplished with a line of credit, I would think. Admittedly, there had been a covenant noncompliance issue with their previous debt, but it appeared to be minor given that their cash balance exceeded the debt balance.

Note that use of Form 3, for a company with a market cap of less than $75M, requires that the total securities sold in the 12 months up to and including the sale are "no more than one-third of the aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common equity" in the public float. If the aggregate market cap equals or exceeds $75M, this one-third limitation no longer applies. With a market cap that is now around $27M and a public float that is about 48% of outstanding common shares, the potential dilution currently amounts to about 16% per year.

As I understand it, they will have to file a prospectus supplement detailing the specifics of an offering, if and when that should occur. Any offerings might end up being smaller than the maximum possible amount -- but obviously, the shelf registration reveals their possible intentions and puts them one step closer on that path. The CEO further explained that they are "currently in the process of reviewing and deliberating between various brokerage proposals".

Need for Better Communication

It does make sense to keep options available, but the optics of the $100M shelf registration, plus a management explanation that doesn't illustrate much recognition for the shareholder value implications, is concerning. In reference to the large price drop, the CEO implied that he doesn't consider the shelf registration and the significant potential dilution to be "news":

The drop from that high on March 19 to now we have had essentially no news. Right. So there has been literally no news driving the behavior.

Source: 2021Q1 Earnings Call.

It's not unusual for companies with growth opportunities to sell additional shares -- but one could have hoped that this would have been better communicated and calibrated, by putting it into context and in proportion to what specific growth initiatives or other increase in earnings potential there could be. I would expect management to say something like "we're mindful of the dilution, but have XYZ growth initiatives which require upfront investment and working capital, and the returns will be great."

With the flat-ish growth overall, in recent years, it doesn't seem reasonable for shareholders to expect that growth will soon suddenly be enough to warrant the amount of funds that could be raised by the shelf.

Apart from working capital, acquisitions could be another motivation to raise more capital, although this possibility was downplayed. Even if there are justifications, of sorts, for the shelf, management appears to have shot shareholders in the foot, at least temporarily, with the poorly-communicated move.

Other Observations About Management

The CEO also failed to inspire confidence with his remarks on Dogecoin, possibly oblivious to its wild volatility and origins as a joke: "I would love to accept Dogecoin from our clients. We will let them drive that. But if they want to offer it, we'd love to take it" (2021Q1 earnings call). Not everyone is well-versed in the cryptocurrency multiverse, so this is not a big deal, on its own. But combined with everything else, it arguably conveys a certain degree of cluelessness.

Other reasons to doubt management in the last few years:

Over 2018-2019 there was the already-mentioned long period of stock price erosion from the $5 range, to below $1, an 80%+ decline, as Evolving focused on revamping its products and services. This may have been necessary to shore-up the business and return to growth, but nevertheless, investor communications during the period were lacklustre.

The abrupt firing of the previous CEO, for cause, replaced by the Executive Chairman and now-CEO Matthew Stecker. Presumably there were reasons for the move -- such reasons might be relevant to how shareholders would perceive the value of the business. Management turnover, in general, tends to raise questions.

Negligible stock ownership by the CEO and Senior Vice President of Finance.

In general, it just seems to amount to a pattern of poor communication with investors, with the consequence that it has resulted in, on more than one occasion, drawdowns of 50%+ in the stock price.

Potential Bullish Arguments

Having said all of this, Evolving Systems is still much closer to the low end of its all-time range. After the pullback, valuation measures look reasonable. And with the more optimistic business outlook that I've previously noted, it's possible that positive business developments will ultimately outweigh the effects of any dilution.

Data by YCharts

Another potentially good thing about Evolving Systems (depending on one's point of view) is that its level of volatility is… intriguing. Arguably, weak communication and the resulting share-price implosions could be regarded as "buying opportunities", which can be taken advantage of, if one has confidence that the share price will ultimately recover once the confusion clears up. That can go in both directions, though.

Summing Up

The developments with Evolving Systems over the last few years highlight the perils of investing in microcaps. Shareholders may want to proceed with caution, keeping in mind that the business might progress well, only to be sabotaged by a management misstep in regards to capital allocation or weak communication with investors (albeit a risk with any company). Time will tell as to how well the current management's efforts will pay off, but in the meantime, the tangible effects have been negative for shareholders, overall, over the last few years.

Which brings us back to the shelf registration that is almost four times the size of the current market cap -- the potential dilution of 16% per year is an obvious risk factor. Maybe I've overreacted to the highlighted issues, and maybe they will be outweighed by positive developments -- but it looks like there could be better investment alternatives out there. Others might have insights that give them confidence in the longer-term investment case for Evolving -- if so, they are more than welcome to share these in the comments section, below.