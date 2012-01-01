busracavus/iStock via Getty Images

Park National (NYSE:PRK) is one of the largest banking services operations in the state of Ohio, with over 100 branches in the state, located in some of the fastest growing cities in the state and the US as a whole. They have also expanded their operations and opened branches in the fastest growing cities in Kentucky (Louisville), North Carolina (Charlotte & Asheville) and South Carolina (Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson), capitalizing off the fast-growing population centers in the states.

In my previous article, Park National: Population Growth And Expense Control Make For A Prime Investment Opportunity, I focused on just that - population growth and the company's expense control, which is driving profitability, as well as their focus on non-interest-bearing deposits, which boosts their EPS. The company has done very well since then, braving much of the COVID-19 pandemic related headwinds and has seen modest share price appreciations of roughly 34% (total return), including a roughly 70% return since my follow-up.

However, expectations for the company have become rather skittish, with both EPS and sales expected to remain stagnant to slightly declining for the next 2 years. With that, I review the company's longer term prospects and the potential to long-term growth, including the odds of outperforming projections.

A quick overview - Park National

Park National operates through 3 major subsidiaries and 2 minor ones:

Park National Bank - Engages in commercial banking operations in the Ohio area for large and small community businesses. Guardian Financial - Consumer banking division of the financial holdings company which provides banking solutions and loans for individuals. SE Property Holdings - Focuses primarily on OREO (Other Real Estate Owned) from its previously owned Vision Bank. The company got approved in 2012 to provide real estate credit offerings for consumers. The company provides roughly $12.4 million in real estate loans. Scope Leasing - Corporate aircraft financing operations with $255 million in loans and financing currently being supported. Park Investments - An asset management service overseeing $188 million in assets invested primarily in PII municipal securities.

Where we go from here

Park National has shown consistent sales growth since 2013, growing at various modest rates ever since. The company relies on various financial segments to power interest income (banking version of income) such as loans and deposits as well as other financial tools like MBS (mortgage backed securities) and more.

The company has seen a surge in loans, partly related to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing demand, rising from $6.5 billion in 2020 to $7.2 billion in the most recent fiscal reporting. They hold $814 million in mortgage-backed securities, slightly higher than previous years but a little low compared to the growth in the real estate markets in their newly operational operating segments.

The real growth the company saw was in deposits. As I talked about in my previous article, the company has 2 separate deposit accounts - interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing. Their previous growth in non-interest-bearing deposits, where they don't pay customers interest on placing their money with them, was rising at a substantially faster rate, allowing them to capitalize off higher interest income with paying that out to customers. This time around, the company saw a 22.7% rise in interest-bearing deposits, from $4.4 billion in 2019 to $5.4 billion in their most recent filing. However, the company saw a 45% rise in non-interest-bearing deposits, from $2 billion in 2019 to $2.9 billion in their most recent filings, continuing the trend of faster growing non-interest-bearing financial deposits. This will continue to bode well for the company's longer term interest income generation.

This transformation is noteworthy - in 2014, the company generated $11 million in interest from deposits while incurring over $40 million in interest expense. In their most recent fiscal year, they generated $21.3 million in interest on deposits while incurring $30 million in interest expense.

Strong financial position

Park National has a negligible amount of long-term debt, at just $30 million, in addition to having $308 million in short-term borrowings in its various financial segments. However, the company has seen its cash position surge in the past 2 years, reporting just $70 million in 2019, followed by a surge to $370 million in 2020 and another surge to $943 million in their most recent fiscal reporting.

As a result, the company has seen a solid yet modest growth rate in sales and income for the better part of the past 10 years. However, analysts have turned slightly bearish on the company's growth prospects and now expect a stagnant 24-month period.

For EPS, analysts currently expect Park National to report an 11.7% growth rate to $8.62 in 2022, followed by an 11.8% decline to $7.60 per share in 2023. For sales, they expect the company to report a 0.6% decline in 2022 to $450.3 million, followed by a decline of 2.5% in 2023 to $438.9 million. This may be reflective of the pressures banks are expected to feel as a result of continued low interest rates as well as lower financial need as people get back to work and don't need as many loans as during the pandemic.

So what does this mean for Park National's future?

Overall, the company is in a solid position with a mountain of cash and very little short or long-term financial obligations, operating in increasingly growing cities around the country. If we look at the past dozen quarters or so, the company has easily beaten expectations in most of them as a result of better operational performance and cost management as well as their expansion strategies. This position can allow them to increase their rate of expansion into other fast-growing cities and continue to grow their loan and deposit portfolio.

As a result, I believe that analysts' projections are underestimating the company's position and that they will indeed be able to grow sales at a low yet consistent rate over the upcoming 24 months, resulting in a higher earnings per share and valuation.

I remain bullish on the company's 24-36 month prospects and maintain my $155.00 per share price target for the company which I initiated in my first article.