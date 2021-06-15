Marc Bruxelle/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When Satoshi Nakamoto wrote the bitcoin white paper, it was literally titled "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System." In fact, the very first line of the paper reads like this:

A purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash would allow online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution.

It's important that we understand the intended purpose of bitcoin (BTC-USD) was to eliminate the need for financial custodians. Needless to say, the rise of custodial bitcoin ownership can be seen throughout the cryptocurrency space. Coinbase (COIN), Grayscale (OTC:GBTC), Osprey (OTCPK:OBTC), and dozens of other entities demand a layer of trust from bitcoin holders that wasn't intended by the creator (or creators). This has happened for a few reasons, but one of the big ones would be that miner fees have made true peer-to-peer transacting on the network cost prohibitive for low value transactions.

As a result, we can observe several solutions to the cost of transacting bitcoin. Assets under custody can generate certain efficiencies provided the parties transacting in bitcoin are using the same custodian. The "lighting network" is a "layer 2" concept intended to help ease the scalability problems bitcoin is facing. The most obvious solution, however, might just be the proliferation of competing cryptocurrencies that aren't as expensive to transact on chain.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) is one of those cryptocurrencies. BCH came into existence as a hard fork from BTC in late 2017. With the goal of improving the scalability of BTC, BCH aims to be cheaper and faster on the network by increasing block size limits. To this point, the cost to transact BCH on network is less than a penny.

BCH BTC Cost of transaction <$0.01 $6.06

Source: coin.dance, as of 6/15/21

Valuation

Despite the recent climb from mid-200's measured in dollars, BCH is still very "cheap" by comparison with bitcoin. The current level of 0.0156 BTC to BCH is about 93% off the high of 0.236 back during the December 2017 crypto blow off top.

Source: coinmarketcap.com

From a market acceptance perspective, BCH is currently the 11th ranked cryptocurrency with an $11.8 billion market capitalization.

Bitcoin Cash Rank Overall Market Cap #11 Coinbase Popularity #13

Source: market cap via coinmarketcap.com

BCH is investable in a traditional brokerage account through Grayscale's Bitcoin Cash Trust (OTCQX:BCHG) and through the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index (OTCQX:BITW). Though I would recommend avoiding each of those funds and instead opting for self-custody using something like Coinbase as an on-ramp if you really want BCH exposure.

Network adoption

One of the things that make cryptos so interesting as an investment is the adoption of the network. Beyond that, if the asset has a true use case it becomes something I want to take a look at. This is why I recently wrote about Ethereum (ETH-USD). ETH has both terrific network adoption and considerable utility. BCH has a theoretical use case as a low-cost peer-to-peer currency. The issue is it doesn't have the network adoption.

Source: bitinfocharts.com

BCH is sorely lacking in the active addresses department. Even Litecoin (LTC-USD) has seen a surge in active addresses in the last 5 months, presumably as a low cost alternative to BTC. When we look at key ownership metrics, we can see that BCH isn't moving in the right direction in top 100 wallets as a percentage of total ownership.

Source: bitinfocharts.com

As of writing, a little over 32% of BCH is owned by the top 100 wallets. This would be roughly 34% higher than three years ago. In the same time frame, BTC and LTC top 100 wallet ownership have decreased. Like BCH, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Dash (DASH-USD) are also both higher than they were three years ago. This would indicate a lagging user base and more concentrated ownership. As you can probably imagine, neither truly helps facilitate network adoption.

Availability concerns

OKCoin recently delisted both BCH and Bitcoin SV (BSV-USD). Though it is not the first exchange to delist BCH from trading, it is probably the most notable to do so. While I try not to make a habit of plugging other people's podcasts, Anthony Pompliano's is one that I do enjoy listening to fairly regularly. In a recent episode, he featured Haider Rafique. Rafique is the Chief Marketing Officer of OKCoin. Among other things, Rafique provided insight into why OKCoin opted to delist BCH and BSV from the platform. He said this on the podcast:

What happens when you bring new retail into your platform is internally we feel a sense of responsibility. Bring in new investors, it's important for us to point them to the right things. What we noticed with new retail was they would look at bitcoin, bitcoin cash and BSV and wouldn't be able to distinguish between the three.

What I find concerning about this statement is how the decision to delist BCH is framed as an obligation to protect consumers. This may lean more to the philosophical, but protecting consumers from themselves becomes a fine line. If we choose to run with that idea, we could question why OKCoin hasn't delisted Dogecoin or Tether (USDT-USD) - each of which poses a different kind of risk to consumers than simple laziness when investing money. But I'll let that get sorted out organically in the comments if readers choose to do so.

The bigger issue in my eyes is the narrative that bitcoin buyers must be protected from bitcoin cash and bitcoin SV and how that narrative could potentially sway larger crypto onramps to do the same over time. It seems even the crypto realm isn't safe from corporate virtue signaling when it's convenient. I will also take this opportunity to mention OKCoin is investing in BTC layer 2 initiatives. Meaning it is certainly possible OKCoin is protecting itself just as much as it is protecting consumers and BTC with this move. Regardless of what the true motive is, it's never good to see an exchange delist an asset.

Conclusion

While I do actually hold a small allocation to BCH as a long-term speculation, I think there are other assets in the digital space that are far more exciting. In my eyes, BCH's biggest sell is that it is actually better than BTC as a peer-to-peer payment vehicle. The problem is, it doesn't have a network effect the way BTC or ETH does. While the lack of a network effect now certainly doesn't mean it can't have one in the future, BCH is likely to have considerable competition as a peer-to-peer payment currency from other cryptos and even CBDCs. I am of the opinion that a true network effect for BCH is going to be difficult to pull off if exchanges and custodians follow in OKCoin's footsteps and delist the coin. There is, however, a technical setup in BCH that I believe is interesting as a trade. I have explored that thesis in my SA After-hours post on my own website.