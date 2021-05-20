Grafner/iStock via Getty Images

For some time, Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:NNDM) has believed it could lead a 3D printing revolution. Many investors may have shared the vision, but have waited for some indication that it has real potential to generate revenue, EBITDA, and positive earnings.

It's one thing for a relatively young tech company to have potentially disruptive technology. It's another to see shareholder returns from that new technology.

Now, we have some specifics on when it might become a fully operational entity, reducing the uncertainty that has had many investors keeping their wallets shut. In the Q1-2021 Earnings Call (May 20, 2021), CEO Yoav Stern told analysts,

we’re developing two new generations of machines, which are coming in the next year and a half, and two and a half years, and those machines are going to be the machines that will move us into production machines for fabrication of PCBs and hybrids.

Fabrication of PCBs refers to the creation of printed circuit boards for electronic devices; Nano makes them with conductive and dielectric inks at high resolutions.

The base is its current flagship product, DragonFly 3D printing system. Its next generation should be available by the end of 2022 (a year and a half), and the second new generation should be available by the end of 2023 (two and a half years).

Nano’s business model involves selling the printing machines once and then selling proprietary inks as long as the printers remain in service. It’s a version of the classic Gillette razor strategy.

About Nano Dimension

The Israeli company began working on 3D printing in 2014, and so far investors have had to invest on faith that the company could eventually produce profitable operating results.

The lack of tangible operating results hasn’t affected its ability to raise money, though. it raised about $1 billion in new equity financing in 2020; at year’s end, it still had about $990 million left.

In a broader context, the company may be maturing at an opportune time. As I noted in a previous article, Statista expects the market for 3D printers to be 59% larger in 2022 than it was in 2020, and 155% bigger in 2024.

Three Axes

In the introduction to the first quarter release, and in CEO Stern’s remarks during the call with analysts, the emphasis was on three key ‘axes’:

Sales of the DragonFly LDM, which the company calls its “existing early bird machines”; sales are now recovering because COVID-19 restrictions, particularly those on travel, are being relaxed. This axis was also adversely affected when its potential customers reduced or eliminated large new capital expenditures (to preserve liquidity). Product development, including faster deployment of capital to speed up R&D in both material and printing technologies, is the second axis. Merger and acquisition activity; as noted, it recently completed two acquisitions, and it is actively considering other prospects.

As work progresses on each of the three axes, the company should become a healthy and growing entity. While neither the company nor the CEO directly linked the coming generations to the three axes, particularly the second, it seems a natural linkage.

Theoretically, at least we could see a rapidly growing market, mature products that address that market, and positive operating financials. Could that happen in 2022 or 2023? That seems a reasonable possibility.

Current fundamentals

Nano’s first-quarter results were down from the same quarter a year earlier. Total revenue was down from $1,971,000 to $811,000. The company attributed the backsliding to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying in the earnings release, “The decrease is attributed to continuing delays in sales of DragonFly systems, which the Company primarily attributes to the impact of COVID-19.”

More specifically, the company’s sales agents needed to travel to the offices of potential customers to make sales; that became a problem with the imposition of travel restrictions.

Thus, the pandemic reversed the positive trend in revenue growth:

Data by YCharts

The pandemic also affected Nano’s pursuit of acquisitions. As Stern explained in the call with analysts, the company was not prepared to finalize any acquisitions until they could visit them to see for themselves that they would not be overpaying or buying something that would later become a problem.

They were able to start doing that this spring, and near the end of April announced two acquisitions: (1) DeepCube’s Deep Learning/Machine Learning technology, which should help “move us generations ahead of the competition with technology” and (2) Nanofabrica, which it calls “one of the most unique DLP Micro-3D-Printing machines (Digital Light Processing) developers in the world.”

It paid about $40 million in cash and $30 million in Nano ADSs for DeepCube. For Nanofabrica, it will pay between $23 million and $27.5 million (based on certain milestones) and roughly $32 million in ADSs (an ADS is an American Depository Share in a non-American company).

In the first quarter release, we also learned the company’s net loss for the period was $9,314,000 or $0.05 per share, compared to $2,074,000 (or $0.32 per share) in the same period of 2020 (the per-share figures are affected by the issuance of new shares).

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $9,314,000, or $0.05 per share, compared to $17,439,000, or $0.20 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020,

From the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents along with short and long-term bank deposits added up to $1,471,014,000 at the end of the quarter, compared to $670,934,000 year’s end three months earlier. The sale of ADSs accounted for the difference.

The improvements in the first quarter were enough for the Seeking Alpha system to upgrade Nano’s scores across the board:

CEO Stern also expressed optimism,

What’s important is you look at it more like a – I mentioned it to many of you like in biotech company model, and the investment is there. We don’t need to raise more money. We don’t need to have more dilution. We have enough money to go through all the stages and to hit the inflection point, where are we actually going to affect the industry of electronic publication by changing it and building the digital network of industry 4.0.

Conclusion

Like many tech stories, that of Nano Dimension combines a visionary idea and blind faith that its technology will work and that customers will buy it. Nano is making it easier for investors to see future returns.

It has the better part of a billion dollars available for product development and commercialization. That also means there should be no dilution or debt. With the loosening of pandemic restrictions, we might expect to see more revenue in the coming quarters and perhaps even some profitability. The loosening should also allow it to pursue more acquisitions, which would speed up its product development.

With this sort of profile, growth investors might want to investigate Nano further. However, it will be too early for value investors, and income investors have nothing to work with here.