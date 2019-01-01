oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Savvy investors know that the healthcare sector is a good place to look for outperformance over the long term. Such is the case for reliable market-beating companies like Abbott Laboratories (ABT), which has rewarded its shareholders well. In this article, I’m focused on the quality name, PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI), which appears to offer value in an overall frothy market. I examine what makes PerkinElmer a worthwhile Buy at present, so let’s get started.

Why PKI Is A Buy

PerkinElmer is a leading Fortune 500 company that provides products, services, and solutions for the healthcare diagnostics and life sciences sectors. PKI is comprised of two business segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions, which provides detection, imaging, and analytical technologies in the life sciences research market, and Diagnostics, which provides instruments and software to hospitals, labs, and medical research personnel for the early detection of genetic disorders and infectious diseases.

One of the best measures of success is to look at how a stock has performed over the long term. PKI hasn’t disappointed, with market-beating returns on both the trailing 5- and 10-year period. As seen below, PKI has produced an impressive 508% total return over the past decade, far surpassing the 312% return of the S&P 500 (SPY).

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

What makes PKI a sleep-well-at-night type of holding is the mission-critical nature of the business, making it well-suited for different economic environments. This is reflected by the respectable revenue growth that PKI has seen in the years leading up to the pandemic, and also last year, during the pandemic. As seen below, PKI’s revenue grew in the pre-pandemic timeframe without sacrificing margins, and this growth picked up steam over the past 12 months.

(Source: YCharts)

Of course, it’s no secret that PKI has greatly benefitted from the COVID-19 testing environment. This was reflected by PKI’s Q1’21 results, in which revenue doubled from the prior year, to $1.3B, while adjusted operating margin grew from 15% in the prior year quarter to 41%. This was largely driven by the Diagnostics segment, which saw its revenue grow by 236% YoY, to $853M.

The market, of course, is forward looking, and no one expects COVID rates to remain elevated forever. As such, I’m encouraged by the 14% YoY revenue growth in PKI’s Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment. I see this as being more meaningful, as this is the larger segment of the two at PKI, representing 61% of PKI’s revenue prior to the pandemic. As such, I don’t see PKI as being a ‘one-trick’ pony that is simply riding on the coattails of COVID testing.

Looking forward, I see PKI benefiting from the robust growth in healthcare spend expected over the next decade. That’s because people are living longer lives, thereby putting healthcare into higher focus as part of the natural aging process. This is supported by projections from the U.S. Census Bureau, which projects that 1 in 5 Americans will be in the age 65+ group by 2030.

In addition, according to the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, healthcare spend in the U.S. is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR between now and 2028, outpacing the rate of inflation and growing to 20% of the national GDP. As such, I see well-established players such as PKI, with its moat-worthy industry relationships as benefitting from the growth in this total addressable market.

I also see potential for meaningful growth stemming from advancements in PKI’s life sciences and recent acquisition of Horizon Discovery, with a promising new development in the relatively new DNA research field of CRISPR. These developments were noted by management during the recent conference call:

Our life sciences team reintroduced a groundbreaking cell painting kit as part of the new portfolio of PhenoVue cellular imaging reagents. Cell painting is a powerful high content screening approach which combines cell and computational biology to unravel cellular responses. With this new and novel workflow, researchers will be able to better understand diseases and develop more pinpointed therapies to treat them. Meanwhile, our recently acquired Horizon Discovery business had an exciting announcement of their own during the quarter. The team launched a new family of crystal moderation reagents for CRISPR Interference or CRISPRi. CRISPRi is CRISPR without the cut which allow researchers to repress rather than completely knockout a gene, allowing for more nuanced research.

Balance Sheet and Valuation

I see PKI as having plenty of balance sheet capacity at the moment, with $988M in cash on hand, and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 1.06. It’s worth noting, however, that if we were to apply a pre-pandemic EBITDA from 2019, the leverage ratio would rise to 2.9x. I’m not too concerned, as this is due to recent acquisitions, and still sits below the 3.0x level that I prefer to see. However, I’d like to see the company deleverage over time.

I also see value in PKI at the current price of $148, with a forward PE of 15.6. It's worth noting, however, that analysts expect PKI’s earnings to decline by 36% next year due to less COVID testing, before resuming 9-16% annual EPS growth in the years thereafter. I see potential for PKI to do better than the estimates suggest, considering its track record of beating expectations. As seen below, PKI has beaten analyst earnings expectations in 7 out of the past 8 quarters, with earnings surprises ranging from 21% to 78%. Analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $154.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

As noted earlier, I see room for improvement in PKI’s balance sheet, and would like to see PKI utilize some of its high cash balance towards paying down the debt.

Supply chain disruptions could negatively impact PKI’s ability to deliver products in the time-sensitive healthcare environment.

Failure of its products to meet expectations could result in liability claims. PKI must also navigate complex regulatory standards.

Investor Takeaway

PerkinElmer is a well-established solutions provider for the healthcare industry, with a strong track record of delivering shareholder returns. While the COVID-19 revenue bump may not last forever, I’m encouraged by the growth in PKI’s core Discovery & Analytics business.

Looking forward, PKI is exploring promising new growth areas in cellular imaging and CRISPR, and could benefit from overall growth in the healthcare and life sciences market, which forms PKI’s core customer base. I see value in PKI at present, as it may be a sleep-well-at-night type of investment for long-term investors.