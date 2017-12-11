imagedepotpro/E+ via Getty Images

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) has seen its share price soar as it nears its merger with Metamaterial (OTCPK:MMATF). Metamaterial should be in decent shape going forward due to the investor attention it has received. Various meme stocks have seen their share prices supported for lengthy amounts of time and generally at significantly higher levels than what they previously traded at. That situation would allow Metamaterial to raise any funds it needs to support/expand its business, which was a main goal in seeking a NASDAQ listing in the first place.

However, I believe that Torchlight shareholders will be disappointed in the value of any dividend they receive in relation to the sale of the oil and gas assets. Despite a strong increase in commodity prices, the value of undeveloped assets remains less than a few years ago, with more focus being put on the value of current production (of which Torchlight has none). As well, I had assumed that the Hazel Project sale was going to go through, but that appears less certain now.

Since I believe the chances of a significant ($1+) per share cash dividend payout is quite low, it may be better for shareholders if they end up with ownership of the oil and gas assets instead. That could allow shareholders to sell their stake in the oil and gas assets if the spin-off company ends up trading OTC later on.

Metamaterial Value

If the exchange rate is 1 Metamaterial share for 3.6 Torchlight shares (as mentioned in the proxy filing), that would imply that each Torchlight share would get around $1.60 in value from the Metamaterial merger. This is based on MMATF's $5.75 share price, divided by 3.6.

With Torchlight trading at $5.07 recently, that means that around $3.47 in value would need to come from Torchlight's oil and gas dividend. Any less than that, and it would make more sense to own MMATF going into the merger unless the goal was to do short-term trading on Torchlight.

Notes On The Hazel Project

I had previously assumed that the Hazel Project would be sold to Masterton Hazel Partners for $12.7 million, or approximately $1,300 per net acre. However, the purchase deadline has now been extended to September 30, 2021. The purchase price does increase by $0.5 million per month, so the final purchase price could be as much as $14.7 million, or approximately $1,500 per net acre.

I view this as a negative though, as it indicates that Masterton Hazel Partners did not think that paying $1,300 per net acre was an easy decision at $60 WTI oil in April. The lack of a purchase decision in late May before the price went up on June 1 also indicates that it wasn't a clear buy for $1,300 per net acre at high-$60 WTI oil either.

Oil prices have gone up further since the end of May, but the purchase price has also gone up, so there is uncertainty about whether the Hazel Project will be sold.

Torchlight only received $1,000 for extending the purchase deadline, or less than 0.01% of the total purchase price. This is a contrast to Ring Energy's (NYSE:REI) April 2020 Delaware Basin asset sale. Ring initially received a $0.5 million non-refundable deposit and expected to close the deal by June. The sale eventually fell through in October 2020 after multiple extensions, but by that point, Ring had received $5.5 million in non-refundable deposits, or 17% of the original purchase price. The non-refundable deposits that Ring received indicated that the purchasers were quite serious about trying to close the deal, even if it eventually fell through.

Orogrande Basin

With the Permian Basin Hazel Project not being a guaranteed sale at $1,300 to $1,500 per net acre, that bodes poorly for the value of the Orogrande Basin assets. The Hazel Project is at least in a more fringe area of the Midland Basin, while the Orogrande Basin remains undeveloped.

Despite relatively strong commodity prices, there appears to be much less value being placed on development potential compared to a few years ago.

For example, Oasis recently sold its Delaware Basin assets for $406 million in cash and the potential to receive another $75 million in contingent payments. Oasis previously acquired its Delaware Basin assets for close to $1 billion (most of that came through its $946 million Forge Energy acquisition in December 2017).

Most of the purchase price in 2017 was for the undeveloped locations, as the PDP value was estimated at $170 million and the assets were only producing 3,500 BOEPD at the time. Oasis's 2021 sale of its Delaware Basin assets fetched around $500 million less than what it paid in 2017, while current production from those assets (at 7,200 BOEPD) is higher.

The majority of the price for Oasis's 2021 Delaware Basin divestiture is attributable to its current production, while Torchlight's Orogrande Basin assets have zero production.

Potential Outcomes

Thus I believe that the most likely outcome is that the Orogrande Basin doesn't get sold and Series A Preferred shareholders end up owning the Orogrande assets. I am 50/50 on whether the Hazel Project will be sold.

The second-most likely outcome is that the Orogrande Basin assets are sold for a relatively modest amount, contributing to a cash payout of under $1 per share. I believe it is unlikely that a cash payout of $1 or more per share will occur.

It would probably be better for shareholders to own the oil and gas assets rather than receive a modest cash payout anyway. If the oil and gas spin-off becomes publicly traded again, that could allow for a market cap that is well above what a company would pay for the assets themselves.

Notes On Shorting

Although there has been talk about Torchlight short sellers being forced to cover due to the Series A Preferred dividend, I don't believe they are technically forced to cover. In the oft-cited case of Overstock's digital dividend, shorts weren't actually forced to cover in the end. However, the prospect of being stuck with borrowing fees and margin requirements for an indeterminate period of time caused a large amount of short covering anyway.

In Torchlight's case, if there was a prop bet that paid off if there was no $1+ per share cash dividend paid out by the end of the year, I'd easily take that bet. However, I am not interested in having to deal with the uncertainty being short the Series A Preferred dividend, so I do not have a short position.

Conclusion

It still appears to be a better idea to play the Metamaterial/Torchlight merger via owning MMATF rather than TRCH. The share price of TRCH seems to imply a large amount ($3.47 per share) of value being placed on Torchlight's oil and gas assets. Given the challenges of closing the Hazel Project sale at $1,300 per net acre (and the Orogrande being less valuable per net acre than the Hazel Project) the chances of a $1+ cash dividend payout seems quite low in the end. As well, despite strong commodity prices, the value being placed on largely undeveloped assets remains significantly lower than a few years ago, as shown by Oasis selling its Delaware Basin position for around 50% of what it paid in 2017.