Inflation Risk: Views from Fed and Treasury

Here are three recent messages from the Federal Reserve regarding inflation risk. The most recent implies not everyone at the Fed is sanguine about inflation concerns.

On June 7, Treasury Secretary Yellen rattled investors when she observed, "If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate environment it would actually be a plus for society's point of view and the Fed's point of view."

Yellen's insight could be interpreted as evidence that she believes inflation risk is real, and with it, a needed concomitant spike in interest rates. Knowing this message does not play well with investors, she then expressed confidence that higher interest rates are good for "society."

The Case for Transitory Inflation

Some investors seem confident inflation is not a risk to equity and bond values. Their confidence seems tied to these reasons.

The source for the first two quotes is Fed Chairman Powell on March 23 in response to a question posed to him during a House hearing.

My View of Inflation Risk

I have three under-informed thoughts about inflation.

First, I want to believe the experts at the Fed and Treasury. But even experts can be wrong. In addition, current fiscal and monetary policies, in my view, take the US to uncharted waters (e.g., Federal debt/obligations, Fed's exploded balance sheet).

Uncharted waters, by definition, render expert opinion cloudy at best.

Second, while the experts indicate that wage pressures are temporary, my conversations with small business owners suggest wage pressures are real and likely to persist as labor shortages remain acute.

Third, my most nagging thought as an investor is that I lack concrete historic data to understand the risk-reward tradeoffs in a high/higher inflation world.

While I have read countless articles on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere expressing views about the probability of inflation, I have seen little hard data documenting how markets performed during past spells of high inflation.

It is this third thought that prompts the research shared in this article. Though history may not be repeated, data from prior periods of high inflation inform my risk appetite.

U.S. Inflation History: 1914-2021

Here is big picture view of inflation history in the U.S.

The next chart compares inflation over different timeframes. Here are a few key observations:

The 107-year historic average for U.S. inflation is 3.22% (red bar).

The worst inflation was from 1915-1920 and the second worst from 1973-1982.

As will be shown, 1973-1982 inflation had two peaks.

Inflation has been non-existent during the 21st century until 2021.

In May 2021, the annual inflation rate was 4.99% (green bar).

The 1973-1982 years are especially instructive for understanding inflation's impact to investors. This next chart shows the rolling 12-month inflation rate from 1973-1982. Note two peaks: 12.34% in the fall of 1974 and 14.73% in the winter of 1979-1980. From mid-1973 to early 1982, inflation was never less than 5%.

Inflation Risk: Drowning in an Inch of Water

Averages can be deceiving.

Risk managers use a statistical approach called "Value at Risk" (aka, "VAR") to fine tune their understanding of risk.

VAR calculations consider historic variability in the performance of an investment or risk attribute.

The next chart shows average historic inflation data as presented above but adds to the average the standard deviation of inflation rates over various timeframes. While this approach is obviously a simple VAR model, it serves the purpose of understanding "normal" (i.e., within one standard deviation) inflation over the past 107 years.

The red bar in the chart below showing 8.19% is derived by taking the average inflation rate from 1914-2021 (3.22% from chart above) and adding to it the standard deviation of the rolling 12-month inflation rate for the same timeframe (4.97%).

The data in this chart is illuminating as it provides a broader view of the range of what can be considered "normal" inflation risk.

Perhaps the most important message from this chart is this: The economy historically has experienced inflation surges; what is abnormal is the perpetually low single-digit inflation rates of the past 20-30 years.

The low inflation in recent decades raises several questions:

Has inflation been permanently tamed?

Or is a reversion to mean historic inflation rates inevitable?

Are investors wiser today to overreact to inflation risk or underreact?

My experience as a risk manager warns me that I should never think something as odious as inflation can be permanently tamed. Nor should I dismiss the possibility of a reversion to the mean.

Therefore, I need to decide how to react to this uncertain risk.

To answer the third question with any measure of confidence, I need more data about how investments performed during times of peak inflation.

Sourcing Historic Investor Performance and Inflation Data

Reliable historic investment data is not easy to find. My research for this endeavor took me to five primary sources:

Chapter 2 ("The Investor and Inflation") of Benjamin Graham's classic, The Intelligent Investor; the edition used for my research includes commentary from Jason Zweig (2003, Harper Business Essentials).

Chapter 2 ("Risk and Return") of one of my all-time favorite investment books, William Bernstein's The Intelligent Asset Allocator (2001, McGraw-Hill).

YCharts provides a wide range of data covering individual equity performance from 1973-1982 as well as inflation data from 1960-2021 (sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics).

NYU Stern provides invaluable S&P 500 historic data as well as Treasury bond and bill data dating back to 1928.

Berkshire Hathaway annual reports which show the annual returns for Berkshire Hathaway and the S&P 500 since 1970.

Caveat: While I consider all five sources to be reliable, it must be noted that not all sources show the exact same S&P market performance data for the exact same timeframes. While the differences are negligible, there are differences, nonetheless.

Investment Data: 1915-1920, 1946-1950, 1965-1970

Benjamin Graham was a mentor to Warren Buffett. He was also the author of what is arguably the best book ever written about investing.

Graham's concern about inflation risk was so keen that he addressed inflation risk in the second chapter of "The Intelligent Investor." Written in 1970, Graham poses several questions about inflation. Here are two of the most important:

"Would not... an all-stock program be preferable to a part-bond, part-stock program" at a time of high inflation?

"Do not common stocks have a built-in protection against inflation, and are they not almost certain to give a better return over the years than will bonds?"

His answer: No.

He writes, "But the possibility of large-scale inflation remains, and the investor must carry some insurance against it. There is no certainty that a stock component will insure adequately against such inflation."

Graham's writing about inflation risk deserves its own Seeking Alpha article, a mission I might take on in future weeks if time permits.

Graham cited three times when inflation in the U.S. was high: 1915-1920, 1946-1950, and 1965-1970.

Here is data from his book:

1915-1920

Wholesale and Consumer prices rose 96% and 97% respectively.

S&P earnings fell -4% during this time.

S&P stock prices fell -4%.

1946-1950

The post-WWII economy boomed during this time through a combination of a rapid expansion of the workforce, exploding consumer consumption, and cessation of price controls. Inflation accelerated, S&P earnings more than doubled, and stock prices gained modest momentum. Curiously, the gains in the S&P during this time of strong earnings growth fell short of the historic average growth in the S&P price.

Wholesale and Consumer prices rose 32% and 23% respectively.

S&P earnings grew +168%.

S&P stock prices gained +21%.

1965-1970

Inflation rates at this time were similar to 1946-1950 but earnings growth was anemic as were stock prices. Graham showed the following key numbers for the S&P from 1965-1970.

Wholesale and Consumer prices rose 15% and 22% respectively.

S&P earnings grew +3%.

S&P stock prices gained +4%.

Here is a YCharts view of S&P earnings and dividends paid for 1965-1970. Graham did not address dividend trends in his book. But investors should be heartened to see that dividends increased 12.7% from 1965 to 1970 despite the slow earnings growth during a time of heightened inflation. However, though difficult to see in the chart below, dividends fell -1.6% in 1970.

By the way, the Wall Street Journal ran a lengthy article on June 11 entitled, "When Americans Took to the Streets Over Inflation." Seeking Alpha readers unfamiliar with the pernicious effect of inflation might find this article about "marches and boycotts over food costs" in 1966 of interest.

Summary 1915-1970:

Writing in 1970, Benjamin Graham was hyper-alert to inflation risk.

In response to the uncertainties of inflation risk, Graham urged "the conservative investor... to minimize his risk."

Investment Data: 1973-1974 from William Bernstein

William Bernstein is not a run-of-the-mill genius. Here is a link to his bio. Note he has a PhD in chemistry and an MD specializing in neurology. Apparently having too much time on his hands, he decided to become an investment expert.

Bernstein brings a scientist's bent for hard data and statistics to his analysis and opinion.

The investment performance data from the table below is a sobering reality to equity investors who think they can outsmart high inflation.

All the data below is from Bernstein's book except the last column which shows Berkshire Hathaway numbers from year-end 1972 to year-end 1974.

As Benjamin Graham foretold, investors found little shelter from equity investments when the inflation storm hit in 1973-1974.

Precious metals and government debt were the only safe havens at the time.

Buffett devotees know he abhors gold as an investment asset. He comes by this view honestly since his mentor, Graham, was no fan of gold either. Graham considered US investors "lucky" that the government barred them from owing gold. Of course, that prohibition was lifted at year-end 1974, likely in response to the hedge it obviously provided against inflation in 1973-1974.

Speaking of Buffett, it is unlikely many investors remember that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) lost 48.5% of its value in 1974. Buffett's 1974 letter to shareholders made no reference to the loss, but he offered this observation about Berkshire's stock holdings:

Our stock portfolio declined again in 1974... However, we consider several of our major holdings to have great potential for significantly increased values in future years.

That statement certainly proved true. The same could have been said about the stock price of Berkshire Hathaway.

1973-1982: Good News, Bad News

Stock Market: Bad News

As already noted, inflation rates from 1973-1982 hit a high of 12.34% in the fall of 1974 and even greater high of 14.73% during the winter of 1979-80.

The stock market reacted badly to the first bout of inflation as the next chart shows: the market dropped from $118 at year-end 1972 to $69 two years later (-41%). The S&P jumped back to $107 at year-end 1976 as inflation rates fell to a cycle low of 5%.

Unfortunately, speaking of transitory, the lower inflation rates proved just that as the annual inflation rate climbed steadily from the winter of 1976-1977 to the winter of 1979-1980.

However, perhaps having learned to live with inflation, the S&P tread water from 1976 through 1979. The rebound in the market from 1980-1982 occurred as the Fed under Paul Volcker got serious about breaking the back of runaway inflation.

S&P Earnings & Dividends: Good News Until 1980-1983

Since 1960, S&P earnings have increased on average 7.5% annually (source: NYU Stern). From YE 1972 to YE 1982, S&P earnings averaged 9.4% annual growth.

However, as the next chart shows, in 1975 and 1982, S&P earnings growth turned negative. Moreover, as the Fed raised interest rates to choke off inflation in the early 1980s, S&P earnings declined (-5%) from YE 1979 to YE 1982. (Earnings fell another -4% in 1983.)

S&P dividends have increased annually 5.95% since 1960 (source: NYU Stern). From YE 1972 to YE 1982, S&P annual dividend growth averaged 9.4% as shown in the chart below. As with earnings, dividend growth rates slowed from YE 1979 to YE 1983. Note, however, dividend growth was positive from YE 1972 to YE 1982 except for 1975 when S&P dividends were flat.

Investors reliant on dividend income should see the dividend story during the high inflation years of 1973-1982 as reassuring.

S&P Price/Earnings Ratio: Good News/Bad News

If you followed the prior two charts, then you know that S&P earnings were positive during the high inflation 1970s, but stock prices were not.

One can infer from this statement that the S&P's Price/Earnings ratio (P/E) declined markedly from 1973 to 1979. And that is exactly what happened as the next chart shows.

While the S&P's P/E has averaged 16.6x since 1960, from 1973 to 1979 the average fell to 9.4x, a rather unnerving drop of -43% (source: NYU Stern).

Though the big drop in P/E was bad news for investors who were in the liquidation stage of their investment life (i.e., typically retirees or someone in need of capital for a major purchase, such as a home), the big drop was good news for the accumulative long-term investor.

The big P/E decline was also terrible news for investors who had no immediate need for cash but ran scared of market uncertainty induced by high inflation rates.

S&P Dividend Yield: Great News

The S&P's dividend yield (Dividends/Price) reached record highs during the 1970s and early 1980s as the next chart depicts. From 1973-1982, the S&P dividend yield averaged 4.85%, a yield 65% higher than the average from 1960-2020.

For dividend reinvestment/buy-and-hold investors, 1973-1982 represented a tremendous opportunity to accumulate long-term wealth.

S&P Earnings Yield/20-Year Treasuries/Inflation: Neither Good nor Bad News

The next chart is packed with important data and potential insights.

It includes three key annual data from 1960-2020:

The S&P Earnings Yield (reciprocal of the S&P P/E)

The 20-year Treasury Bond yield

Year-end Consumer Inflation rates

If you eye-ball the chart and think there is some correlation, you are directionally right.

Correlation of Inflation to Earnings Yield: 80%

Correlation of Earnings Yield to 20-Year Treasury: 63%

Correlation of 20-Year Treasury to Inflation: 69%

My view is that the correlations are moderate for Earnings Yield to 20-Year Treasury (r-square of 40%) and 20-Year Treasury to Inflation (r-square of 47%). The correlation of Inflation to Earnings Yield is moderately high (r-square of 64%).

The "r-square" statistically explains how much of a factor is influenced by another factor. For example, 64% of the Earnings Yield is explained by the Inflation rate.

This is a powerful insight as it suggests that higher inflation is linked to higher Earnings Yield, which means dividend yields increase as inflation rises; for dividend yields to rise, as was the case in the 1970s, the most likely cause is a decline in stock prices, not a big jump in dividends paid.

Individual Equities' Stock Price Changes 1973-1974

What follows is an examination of stock price action from January 1, 1973 to December 31, 1974 for 89 S&P companies representing eight sectors.

(Missing sectors are Technology, Communications, and Real Estate. The latter did not exist in 1973-1974.)

Utility Sector: Down -50%

You may be surprised to learn that the presumably safe Utility sector got crushed from 1973-1974. The best Utility was down only about -10% while two big Utilities fell more than -60%.

Why the declines? While Utility revenues are generally protected by Public Utility Commissions, in the 1973-1974 time of high inflation, investors feared that utility debt cost would seriously lag increases in revenue. Since Utilities comprise an important component of the S&P's dividend yield, the big drop in Utility stock prices was a major influence on the S&P's increase in Earnings Yield.

Energy Sector: Down -18%

Perhaps as you might have expected, the Energy sector performed better than other sectors, but perhaps not as well as today's investor might think. The next chart shows two energy firms registering positive stock price change. The worst performer was down -63%.

Materials Sector: Down -25%

The Materials sector saw a wide range of stock price changes from 1973-1974 as shown in the next chart. The best performer was up 40% while the worst was down -48%.

Materials out-performed the overall market. Presumably, like Energy, Materials firms provide some measure of inflation price protection.

Consumer Discretionary Sector: -62%

Consumer Discretionary was the worst performing sector from 1973-1974. It can be surmised from the chart below that the consumer stopped buying toys, $1.00 hamburgers, washing machines, lawn mowers, and cars.

Of course, consumers did not stop buying all that stuff at anything close to a -62% rate, but investors feared that the consumer had no money left after having to pay higher prices for essentials like energy and electricity.

Industrials Sector: -23%

Industrial stock price performance was all over the map in 1973-1974, but as a sector, Industrials out-performed the S&P. Two Industrials showed positive gains in stock price while another four fell less than -20%.

Defense firms seemed to provide some hedge against inflation as did a large Ag manufacturer.

Consumer Staples Sector: -32%

Consumer Staples out-performed the S&P in 1973-1974 led by a major Ag company with a stock price increase of 70%. However, absent the high-performing Ag company, the Consumer Staples sector's performance sinks to a stock price decline in line with the S&P. Consumer Staples were not a shelter in the storm in 1973-1974. Companies making chocolates, spices, colas, and household cleaners lagged the market.

Healthcare Sector: -39%

Healthcare did ok when compared to the overall market. But none of the healthcare companies in this small sample size showed a stock price gain from 1973-1974. The worst performing Healthcare firm then was a small regional "drugstore"; remove this firm from the Healthcare list, and the Healthcare sector's performance improves modestly to about -33%. Perhaps in the COVID-era, large cap Healthcare has carved out a wider moat than it held 40 years ago.

Financials Sector: -54%

Financials are notoriously bad performers when the business cycle turns negative. True to history, Financials in 1973-1974 saw their stock prices trail the decline of the overall market.

Respectfully, I believe that the investors and journalists who claim banks benefit from rising rates are wrong. Life and banking are just not that simple as I documented in the first article I ever wrote for Seeking Alpha, "No Free Lunch for Bank Investors: Don't Buy the Hype."

Consider these facts:

At year-end 1972, the 20-year Treasury Bond was priced at 6.41% and the 90-day Treasury rate was 3.84%. Two years later their rates were 7.40% and 8.00% respectively. Rising interest rates, especially if fueled by a rapid spike in inflation, bring two challenges to banks: 1) Higher interest burden (expense) to borrowers which diminishes profit margins; 2) Higher borrower default risk as low-cost competitors squeeze marginal companies.

Ultimately, credit risk, not interest rate, dictates the fate of banks.

Major Conclusion from the Data

Stock Prices : Inflation has never "helped" the stock market. S&P prices during the five times in the past 107 years when inflation spiked have always generated price returns below the historic average growth rate of the S&P. However, and this is especially important to know, only once (1973-1974) did the spike in inflation result in a major loss of value. But... the losses experienced in 1973-1974 were so exaggerated as to chasten any investor over-confident that inflation is not a real risk to asset values. Also important, provided they have the fortitude to stay the course, investors who buy-and-hold and dividend reinvest have historically benefited over the long term from high inflation.

: Inflation has never "helped" the stock market. S&P prices during the five times in the past 107 years when inflation spiked have always generated price returns below the historic average growth rate of the S&P. However, and this is especially important to know, only once (1973-1974) did the spike in inflation result in a major loss of value. But... the losses experienced in 1973-1974 were so exaggerated as to chasten any investor over-confident that inflation is not a real risk to asset values. Also important, provided they have the fortitude to stay the course, investors who buy-and-hold and dividend reinvest have historically benefited over the long term from high inflation. Earnings : History shows that S&P earnings are at risk during times of high inflation. From 1915-1920, earnings fell -4%. From 1965-1983, annual earnings declined four times (1970, 1975, 1982, 1983). On the other hand, earnings more than doubled from 1946 to 1950 and grew more than 10% during three times from 1965-1982 (1973, 1976, 1979).

: History shows that S&P earnings are at risk during times of high inflation. From 1915-1920, earnings fell -4%. From 1965-1983, annual earnings declined four times (1970, 1975, 1982, 1983). On the other hand, earnings more than doubled from 1946 to 1950 and grew more than 10% during three times from 1965-1982 (1973, 1976, 1979). Dividends : My dividend history data go back to only 1960, but based on the past 60 years, S&P dividends are a positive story during times of high inflation. Consider this: from 1965 to 1983, S&P dividends grew from $2.83 billion to $7.12 billion. Only twice (1970, 1971) did dividends decline (both declines were less than -1.5%). In contrast, dividends have declined twice in the past 13 years (2008, 2020, by -20% and -4% respectively).

: My dividend history data go back to only 1960, but based on the past 60 years, S&P dividends are a positive story during times of high inflation. Consider this: from 1965 to 1983, S&P dividends grew from $2.83 billion to $7.12 billion. Only twice (1970, 1971) did dividends decline (both declines were less than -1.5%). In contrast, dividends have declined twice in the past 13 years (2008, 2020, by -20% and -4% respectively). Valuations : Going into the high inflation 1973-1982, the S&P's P/E multiple was in line with the S&P's historic multiple (about 16x). Bear in mind that the market's current P/E is closer to 27x. As the saying goes, "the bigger they are, the harder they fall." The P/E of 16x in 1972 declined by about -40% within two years. A P/E of 27x has a lot of room to fall.

: Going into the high inflation 1973-1982, the S&P's P/E multiple was in line with the S&P's historic multiple (about 16x). Bear in mind that the market's current P/E is closer to 27x. As the saying goes, "the bigger they are, the harder they fall." The P/E of 16x in 1972 declined by about -40% within two years. A P/E of 27x has a lot of room to fall. Safe Haven-Treasuries : Statistically, we lack sufficient data to draw too many conclusions other than to say Treasuries appear to have historically provided capital preservation when markets have been rocked by inflation or fears of inflation. However, even that observation is somewhat faulty as the "real" returns (adjusted for inflation) have been negative for short-term and longer-term Treasuries during high inflation. In addition, Treasury bond funds/ETFs as we know them today did not exist during past times of high inflation (1915-1982). It seems intuitive that rising inflation brings rising rates (unless the Fed intervenes as it did during WWII) which should erode net asset value of Treasuries (longer duration Treasuries face greatest risk).

: Statistically, we lack sufficient data to draw too many conclusions other than to say Treasuries appear to have historically provided capital preservation when markets have been rocked by inflation or fears of inflation. However, even that observation is somewhat faulty as the "real" returns (adjusted for inflation) have been negative for short-term and longer-term Treasuries during high inflation. In addition, Treasury bond funds/ETFs as we know them today did not exist during past times of high inflation (1915-1982). It seems intuitive that rising inflation brings rising rates (unless the Fed intervenes as it did during WWII) which should erode net asset value of Treasuries (longer duration Treasuries face greatest risk). Safe Haven-Precious Metals/Gold : Gold served as a safe haven in 1973-1974 (and 2008 for that matter). The consensus view in recent months is that other precious metals (especially rare earth) will provide inflation protection. Only time will tell, but it seems plausible. Silver is an interesting speculation as an inflation hedge since its commercial applications seem to have grown exponentially in recent years.

: Gold served as a safe haven in 1973-1974 (and 2008 for that matter). The consensus view in recent months is that other precious metals (especially rare earth) will provide inflation protection. Only time will tell, but it seems plausible. Silver is an interesting speculation as an inflation hedge since its commercial applications seem to have grown exponentially in recent years. Equity Sectors : The data available to me on equity sectors during high inflation years is limited to 1973-1982. Based on that data, it appears that investors gain some inflation protection from Energy, Materials, and perhaps some Pharm/Healthcare and some Industrials/Defense Contractors. However, to be clear, none of these sectors showed positive price changes as a group of stocks during 1973-1974.

: The data available to me on equity sectors during high inflation years is limited to 1973-1982. Based on that data, it appears that investors gain some inflation protection from Energy, Materials, and perhaps some Pharm/Healthcare and some Industrials/Defense Contractors. However, to be clear, none of these sectors showed positive price changes as a group of stocks during 1973-1974. Small Caps/Large Caps: Data from William Bernstein show that Small Caps are the wrong investment during the high inflation of 1973-1974. Large Caps did better, but still lost value.

Data from William Bernstein show that Small Caps are the wrong investment during the high inflation of 1973-1974. Large Caps did better, but still lost value. REITs : I read a lot of views on Seeking Alpha expressing uber-confidence that REITs are well-protected from inflation risk. I am not so sure. It seems likely that inflation could impact REITs today as the Earnings Yield increases. REITs' prices suffered in 1973-1974. Maybe this time will be different.

: I read a lot of views on Seeking Alpha expressing uber-confidence that REITs are well-protected from inflation risk. I am not so sure. It seems likely that inflation could impact REITs today as the Earnings Yield increases. REITs' prices suffered in 1973-1974. Maybe this time will be different. Global: Again, relying on data from William Bernstein from 1973-1974, European and Japanese equities weathered the inflation storm better than US equities, but still lost ground. Pacific/Asia ex-Japan performed as badly as US Small Cap. Of course, it is impossible to draw too many conclusions about the implications of Asian equities during the 1970s to today given the dramatic evolution of these markets during the past six decades.

Implications to My Risk Appetite

For those interested, here are several thoughts about how I react to the data found in this article. I also share how this data has shaped my current risk appetite.

Caveat: My Risk Profile is Not Your Risk Profile

My risk profile is not your risk profile. Everyone is different. Age, wealth, income, spending, etc. all inform one's investment risk profile.

I am going to share some high level thoughts about my response to inflation risk as a possible point of interest to some readers. Each investor needs to draw his or her own conclusions about their tolerance for risk in relationship to their return goals.

Assume There is a 100% Probability of High Inflation

My approach to analyzing inflation risk is to think in terms of probabilities. The probabilities help me frame up how to approach my response to this risk.

For example, if I believed there is a 100% probability for 10%+ inflation, I would hunker down and own only assets most likely to hedge against inflation and preserve value/capital.

Doing so is not as simple as it sounds, however. My approach would be to construct three buckets.

I would hold 33% of investable assets in equal proportions of short-term Treasuries, shorter duration Treasury Inflation-Protected bills/bonds, and longer duration TIPs. At a minimum, I would make sure I had enough money in this bucket to cover at least five years of potential cash needs in the event of extended weakness in equity markets.

Another third of the investable assets would be in equal proportions of Gold/Silver (ETFs and select miners), Oil/Gas (predominantly individual equities with some CEFs) and select Materials and global Telecom firms. My goal would be to divide the non-gold/silver portion of the portfolio 50/50 between US/ex-US firms in order to enhance diversification of currency and geographic exposure.

The final third would be in High Quality, dividend paying large cap global firms. This group would be 50/50 US/ex-US with the intention that the ex-US provides some protection against a weakening US dollar. I would selectively own a portfolio predominantly comprised of Healthcare/Pharma, Industrial/Defense Contractors, REITs, and Consumer Staples.

Finally, I would reinvest all dividends.

To summarize:

33% Treasuries (short-term Treasuries and low and high duration TIPs)

33% Gold/Silver, Oil/Gas with modest exposure to select non-US Materials and Telecom

33% High Quality Large Cap Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Staples, REITs.

My Inflation Risk Assumption: 30%/5%

But I do not think there is a 100% probability of high inflation during the next three years.

However, there is a risk of inflation. Since we are in uncharted waters given fiscal and monetary actions, the risk seems much higher than the low inflation rates investors have become accustomed to since the 1990s. Exacerbating my concern about inflation risk is the reality that the low inflation rates and low volatility of changes in inflation since the 1990s are statistical aberrations.

I do not believe inflation has been "permanently" solved by the myriad explanations currently offered as reasons for perpetually low inflation (e.g., globalization, technology pace of change, baseline effect, etc.).

My principal concern with inflation risk is wage growth that outpaces productivity improvements. These factors most influence my concern:

1) Government COVID/unemployment policies seem to have coaxed potential workers to exit the workforce.

2) Demographic trends are unfavorable as Baby Boomers (more people were born in 1957 in the US than any time in history) retire.

3) Immigration policies since 2008 have failed to attract highly skilled, highly educated non-US citizens to the workforce in sufficient numbers.

4) Related to points three and four, inadequate supply in the US of college graduates with math/statistics, engineering, sciences, computer, etc. training.

Why 30%/5%

For the purposes of managing my investments and establishing criteria for determining my risk appetite, I somewhat arbitrarily assign a 30% probability that inflation over the next 3 years could be in line with the inflation rate experienced in the second half of the 1960s (4%-6%).

Inflation rates as experienced in the 1970s (8%-12%) seem improbable, but not impossible, over the next three years. Therefore, I assign a 5% probability to this risk, a number that is rather insignificant but requires a conscious set of actions to mitigate in the rare event the risk is realized.

My probabilities indicate that I directionally accept the assumptions about "transitory" inflation as currently espoused by the Fed. However, I do not accept this assumption without a strong view that experts can be wrong, especially when it is in their professional interest to promulgate a view that is politically popular and when the alternative sends a troubling message to citizens (i.e., slow growth, rising interest rates, widening budget deficits, and the likelihood of lower government transfer payments/higher taxes).

Investment Implications to 30%/5% Probability of Inflation

Here is how I am currently thinking about asset mix in a 30%/5% inflation risk world:

Inflation-Protected Treasuries (15%-20%)

Cash/short-term Treasuries/Municipals (5%-10%)

Energy, Gold/Silver, REITs (10%-15% of assets)

Over-exposure to High Quality (as measured by S&P for US equities), large cap wide moat Value firms with presumably pricing powers (40%-50%); heavy exposure to Healthcare/Pharma, Consumer Staples, Industrials

Over-exposure to High Quality, ex-US large cap, wide moat Value firms (20%-25%), especially Developed Market Pharma, Telecom, select Industrial. See my February 2021 article on International valuations.

Other observations about current portfolio construct:

I expect dividends from High Quality firms to grow even if inflation spikes.

I would not be surprised if the market declines at least 20% if inflation accelerates and the Fed is forced with a choice of raising rates or buying time by continuing to buy Treasuries and suppressing interest rates.

Under-exposure to Technology (Growth valuations stretched, but not selling current long-held positions), Financials (hold only long-term Buy-and-Hold banks with superior management and proven track record of superior Risk-Adjusted Return on Equity), Utilities (valuations seem stretched, financial statements murky in many cases), Consumer Discretionary (see 1974-1974).

Avoid High Growth Small; retain small position Value Small Cap.

Heavy bent to Value versus Growth as influenced by my February 2021 Growth Valuation article and February 2021 Value Valuation article.

I like select CEFs that can be bought at a discount to Net Asset Value (unfortunately this population has shrunk considerably in 2021; Z-values are unfavorable in my favorite CEFs).

I am prepared to convert Cash and Treasuries to High Quality US and ex-US equities as well as select CEFs in the event of 20% market correction.

Some readers may notice that crypto is not in the portfolio. I am not a Crypto fan for reasons not worth getting into here.

My view of heightened inflation risk has required some tweaking to current holdings. The following specific equities and ETFs were acquired (some are additions to existing positions) as outright purchases since February 2021.

Inflation-Protected

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Admiral Shares Inst (VTAPX)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Energy

TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Materials/Farmland

BHP Group (BHP)

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

BlackRock Resources&Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. 6% PFD SER B (FPI.PB)

Gold/Silver

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)

US High Quality Large Caps

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Ex-US High Quality Large Caps

Diageo plc (DEO)

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Novartis AG (NVS)

BCE Inc. (BCE)

Orange S.A. (ORAN)

Unilever PLC (UL)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)

Final Thoughts

Most importantly, every investor needs to understand their goals and appetite for risk. Having a perspective on inflation risk is just one element of an investor's determination of their risk appetite.

My Risk Profile is such that I am not trying to beat the market. Capital preservation is important. I am willing to trade high side opportunity for low side protection.

Diversification is my best protection against out-sized risk, but it does not provide perfect protection against worldwide equity weakness.

I believe the data shown in this article reinforces my long-held view that buy-and-hold and dividend reinvestment are sound means to building and protecting meaningful wealth over time. Zigging in and out of the market takes exceptional skill.

I hope the data I shared in this article is helpful to readers as you draw your own path to risk-return optimization.