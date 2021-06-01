Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) reputation has suffered at times over the past 12 months, as the pharmaceutical giant has worked on the development and roll out of its viral vector COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, but the company's share price has maintained the steady gains that have characterised most of the past 5 years.

Vaxzevria did not deliver the same outstanding efficacy readouts of >95% as the MRNA vaccine developers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) / BioNTech (BNTX), showing efficacy of ~70% in its Phase 3 trials, and the vaccine has been dogged by safety concerns related to rare but severe instances of blood clotting (the latest instance occurring in Italy over the weekend), and supply and distribution issues in Europe.

Alongside Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AstraZeneca is the only other major pharmaceutical to have developed an effective vaccine, however, for which the company deserves some credit - had it not been for the success of the novel messenger-RNA approach, Vaxzevria's contribution to the fight against Coronavirus could have been much more significant.

Whilst Moderna and BioNTech are viewed as highly progressive companies with a major contribution to make in the prophylactic vaccine, oncology and auto-immune settings, arguably it is AstraZeneca that has been making the most progress in oncology of any pharma in recent years, whilst its Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism ("CVRM") division has also been breaking new ground.

That progress has been reflected in a solid set of FY20 and Q1'21 earnings releases, with revenues growing by 9% between 2019 and 2020, to $26.62bn, and Q1'21 earnings up by 11% year-on-year, to $7.32bn.

Only 4% of that growth is related to revenue from Vaxzevria, with the remainder derived from a stable of newly approved therapeutics, including Farxiga, a Type-2 diabetes treatment ($625m of revenues reported in Q1'21 - +54% year-on-year), Tagrisso, indicated for EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer ($1.15bn of sales, + 17% yoy), breast cancer treatment Lynparza ($543m of sales, +37% yoy), Calquence, indicated for mantle cell lymphoma ("MCL") ($209m of sales, unapproved in Q1'20), and Imfinzi, another lung cancer treatment ($556m of sales, +20% yoy).

None of the above have reached their full sales potential, and analysts have high hopes, most notably for Tagrisso, which is redefining the lung cancer treatment with some excellent efficacy readouts, and Farxiga, potentially best in class in the heart failure / chronic kidney disease ("CKD") space, whilst another breast cancer treatment, Enhertu, approved in January, adds even more revenue growth potential.

AstraZeneca 5-year share price performance vs S&P 500 + sector rivals AbbVie (ABBV), Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and Eli Lilly (LLY). Source: TradingView.

As we can see above, over a 5-year period the only major pharmaceuticals whose share prices have outperformed the S&P 500 are AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly. That is despite the best efforts and substantial investment made by e.g. Bristol Myers Squibb in acquiring Celgene, AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan for ~$66bn, and Pfizer's vaccine success, which is worth ~$15bn per annum to the company.

AstraZeneca is poised to acquire the rare disease specialist Alexion (ALXN) in a deal worth $39bn, which, alongside its organic growth, management believes will help it drive double-digit revenue growth until 2025.

Overall, vaccine woes aside, AstraZeneca looks to be in a good place, with a strong oncology and CVRM portfolio, offset slightly by an underperforming respiratory and immunology division (although it may return to profitability as pandemic pressures ease, management believes) whilst the Alexion acquisition will add ~$6bn of annual revenues to the top line, whilst reinforcing the drug development pipeline.

Since it is quite rare to find a major Pharma company whose share price is in a long-term uptrend without its feeling overvalued, that is not too highly leveraged - long term debt stands at $17.5bn, although there are other liabilities to consider, as well as the funding of the Alexion deal - with several newly launched assets targeting multi-billion dollar sales, paying a healthy dividend yielding 3.2%, I make AstraZeneca stock a "Buy" at this time.

In the rest of this article I will provide a brief overview of the company's product portfolio and pipeline, discuss the Alexion deal, forecasting and ways to consider valuing the company.

AstraZeneca A Major Player In Oncology Setting With A Potential Double-Digit Billion Blockbuster In Tagrisso

AstraZeneca's oncology division returned $10.85bn of sales in FY20 - up 25% year-on-year, which accounted for ~42% of the company's overall earnings, and places the company alongside the likes of Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck - thanks to its mega blockbuster checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda - and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) as a globally dominant player in oncology.

AstraZeneca's biggest selling drug is Tagrisso (osimertinib), which earned $4.3bn of sales in FY20, or 17% of the company's revenues. The drug is a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets the epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR").

Tagrisso was first granted an accelerated approval in 2015 for EGFR T790M Mutation Positive Non Small Cell Lung Cancer. Accelerated approval means that a company is allowed to market and sell a drug, but must conduct further studies to fully establish safety and efficacy.

In its 2 pivotal studies, Tagrisso achieved a complete or partial reduction in tumor size in 57% of patients in 1 study, and 61% in the other. Full approval was granted in 2017, after Tagrisso achieved a Progression Free Survival ("PFS") rate of 10.1 months median in NSCLC with the EGFR T790M mutation , versus 4.4 months using chemotherapy.

The data was strong enough for Tagrisso to be considered a new standard of care treatment, and in April 2018 the therapy was approved as a first-line treatment for EGFR-mutated NSCLC.

In December last year, Tagrisso was approved for early stage lung cancer, after adjuvant treatment with the drug was shown to reduce risk of disease recurrence or death by 83% in patients with Stage 2 and 3a disease. At two years, 89% of patients treated with Tagrisso remained alive and disease free versus 52% on placebo after surgery.

Since its first approval, the population of NSCLC patients that Tagrisso is approved to treat has risen from ~4,000, to >250,000 across the 2nd line, 1st line and adjuvant settings, producing exceptional results in its pivotal clinical trials, leading analysts to speculate that Tagrisso could end up earning >$16bn of revenues per annum at its peak.

Around 225k people were diagnosed with lung cancer in the US in 2017, and ~156k deaths occurred, making it the most prevalent of all cancers, and the biggest market for drug makers, and AstraZeneca is active not only in the US market, but in Europe, China, and Japan.

Establishing Tagrisso as standard-of-care in a major subset of NSCLC patients, with such strong outperformance versus existing standards of care is not only great for patients, but establishes AstraZeneca as a dominant force in the global lung cancer market for years to come.

AstraZeneca also has a strong presence in the Small Cell Lung Cancer ("SCLC") market also, thanks to Imfinzi - an immune checkpoint inhibitor ("ICI") with the same Mechanism of Action ("MoA") as e.g. Merck's ~$11bn per annum selling Keytruda, or Bristol Myers Squibb's $7bn per annum selling Opdivo.

Imfinzi won approval for stage 3 unresectable SCLC in 2018, and expanded its label into first line extensive SCLC in March last year, reducing risk of death by 27%, with median OS of 13.0 months, versus 10.3 months for Standard of Care ("SoC") alone, with an Overall Response Rate ("ORR") of 68%, vs 58% for SoC only.

The drug competes against Roche's Tecentriq - another ICI - in this setting, although analysts believe Imfinzi may be the more flexible treatment when used alongside chemotherapy.

Imfinzi has experienced a number of failures, such as failing to establish itself alongside AstraZeneca's CTLA-4 inhibitor in NSCLC, and being withdrawn from the locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer market in February this year after being granted accelerated approval, but the drug delivered sales of $2bn in FY20, and looks to be a mainstay of the oncology portfolio for years to come.

AstraZeneca's final blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) selling asset is Lynparza, which was first approved for treatment of advanced ovarian cancer in 2014, and has gone on to secure approval nods in first-line Ovarian, Pancreatic, Breast and Prostate cancer.

Lynparza is a poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, and its latest approval, in homologous recombination repair ("HRR") gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), which covers ~20--30% of all mCRPC patients, was based on the drug's reducing risk of disease progression or death by 66%, and improving PFS to a median 7.4 months, versus 3.6 months using SoC therapies.

Lynparza also targets the 5% of breast cancer patients expressing a mutated BRCA gene, meaning that, as in lung cancer, AstraZeneca is able to provide drugs across most settings and lines of treatment in breast cancer - an impressive achievement across 2 major treatment areas in oncology that few other pharmas can match.

Enhertu, an antibody drug conjugate developed in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, is also now a key part of AstraZeneca's breast cancer franchise, having been approved as a treatment for patients with inoperable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer in December last year, and estimated to make peak sales of ~$2.5bn.

AstraZeneca oncology drug sales FY18 - FY20. Source: my table using company data.

In summary, AstraZeneca appears to have done an excellent job of developing best-in-class oncological therapeutics across the past decade, and seems optimally positioned to drive substantial revenue growth over the next 5 years.

The final asset of note is Calquence, a blood cancer therapy approved for previously untreated and refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia ("CLL") and small lymphocytic lymphoma ("SLL") in 2019, which is considered a major threat to the market share of AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's ~$10bn selling Imbruvica.

AstraZeneca's strength in oncology is due to its fast growing "Big 5" assets, with Enhertu, in breast cancer, still to come. AZN ASCO oncology presentation.

CVRM and Respiratory Provide A Solid Platform

AZN CVRM & Respiratory division earnings 2018 - 2020. Source: my table using company data.

AstraZeneca's CVRM and Respiratory Divisions are responsible for 27.4% and 20.7& of the company's revenues respectively, and whilst neither exhibits the stellar growth of the company's oncology division, there appears to be more performance tailwinds than headwinds in play in relation to both.

Farxiga is probably the most significant drug in either division. The therapy is the first SGLT2 inhibitor to be approved for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in adults with and without diabetes, winning approval in the US in May 2020, and in the EU in November last year.

The approvals were based on a pivotal trial in which Farxiga achieved a statistically significant 26% reduction of death or hospitalisation for heart failure compared with placebo. Farxiga finds itself up against Novartis' Entresto ($2bn of sales in FY19) and Eli Lilly (LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim' Jardiance, but analysts have set expectations high, forecasting for $9bn of Farxiga sales by 2026 in some cases. Chronic Kidney Disease ("CKD") is another target.

Brilinta was developed by AstraZeneca as part of its $3.7bn "Parthenon" drug development program. The stroke prevention treatment delivered $1.6bn of sales in FY20, but safety issues associated with bleeding may limit its future sales ability, and the Parthenon program has not quite translated into the commercial success that AstraZeneca may have hoped for.

Crestor - a Statin drug, used to control blood pressure and reduce lipid levels to guard against cardiovascular disease - continues to earn >$1bn per annum for AstraZeneca, despite having gone off patent (sales peaked at ~$7bn in 2011), and the pharma has sold the rights to distribute the drug to German biotech Grünenthal.

Meanwhile, in Respiratory, AstraZeneca blamed a Q120 "stocking effect" related to COVID-19 for a 4% year-on-year sales decline in Q1'21, but the division has 3 blockbuster assets in Symbicort, indicated for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ("COPD"), whose falling sales in the US are offset by growth in international markets, asthma treatment Pulmicort, whose sales are in long term decline owing to generic competition, and Fasenra, whose sales volumes are moving in the opposite direction, with the asthma drug pegged for peak sales of $1.5bn.

To summarise, considering CVRM and Respiratory are the lesser performing of AstraZeneca's 3 divisions, the company appears to have little to worry about here, with Farxiga apparently more than offsetting the mild declines - that may yet be reversible - in sales of other assets which have seen patents expire, or been disrupted by COVID-19 headwinds.

Valuation

AstraZeneca appears to drive strong cash flow - EBITDA grew by ~28% in Q1'21, and core operating profit was $2.524. Across the last 4 quarters, EBITDA generated is $8.942bn, and net debt currently stands at $12.2bn, according to AstraZeneca's Q1'21 earnings presentation.

The company has issued full year 2021 guidance for a low teen percentage in total revenue growth, and core EPS of $4.75 - $5. The increase in revenue percentage implies that AstraZeneca management expects total revenues to be ~$29.94bn in FY21, but based on the past GAAP reporting, I find it very hard to get to such a high EPS figure.

AstraZeneca income statement forecast to 2026. Source: my table using company historical financials, management guidance and my assumptions.

As we can see above, on a GAAP basis at least AstraZeneca's operating expenses were ~80% of revenues in FY20, which I have modelled going forward, with a slight decrease in each year so that the FY26 figure is closer to 78%.

I have given revenues a 25% annual boost in FY22 to account for the Alexion acquisition, which as mentioned above ought to add ~$6.5bn of revenues to AstraZeneca's top line, based on the company's FY20 performance.

To account for the substantial amount of debt I expect AstraZeneca to use to finance the Alexion deal, however, I have increased interest expense to $3bn per annum. Although it is a good time to be borrowing, the pharma will doubtless want to pay down its debt rapidly.

My net income figure in FY21 is $4.25bn, which is less than in FY20, and my EPS is a long short of management's forecast, but the company has a substantial share count of 2.6bn, and a low price to sales ratio of 5.8x in FY20, which falls to 5.2x in FY21 according to my forecasts, so I am unsure how management gets to EPS >$4.75.

I assume that adjusted earnings are subject to multiple revisions, as was certainly the case in FY20, so free cash flow could be $1bn or so higher than I forecast, although I am adding back depreciation of $3.5bn and not including interest expense, so I am already being quite generous with this figure.

AstraZeneca forecast free cash flow to 2026. Source: my table using company historical financials, management guidance and my assumptions.

As shown above, depreciation reaches a whopping $7bn by FY26, which, added to EBITDA of $11bn, gives a FCF of $17.3bn. Due to the large share count, however - the biggest negative associated with opening a position in the company, in my view - such high cashflow doesn't translate into an especially high valuation.

AstraZeneca company valuation using discounted cash flow, EBITDA multiple analysis. Source: my table and assumptions.

I am using a weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") for my valuation analysis, which is based on a beta of 0.75 - suggesting outperformance against the market, justified by the growth prospects of e.g. Tagrisso, the Oncology division as a whole, and other assets e.g. Farxiga.

I am using a challenging expected market return of 15%, however, to net off the generous beta and depreciation figures slightly, and after applying my discount factors, I get a present day company valuation of $178.4bn using DCF analysis - a 16% premium to current price, and EBITDA multiple figure of $204bn - a premium of 32.5%.

Averaging the 2 gives me a share price target of ~$73, and I think that is a reasonable assumption for the likely growth of AstraZeneca's share price over the next 12-18 months.

It may be slightly optimistic perhaps - but based on some stunning growth expectations for the company's drug portfolio, which is justified by their strong efficacy and safety profiles and ability to achieve SoC status in markets as large as breast and lung cancer, where, as I mentioned before, the company has treatment programs as comprehensive as any big pharma.

COVID Vaccine

It is difficult to know if AstraZeneca's development of Vaxzevria has been a help or a hindrance to the company over the past 12 months. In its Q1'21 earnings statement, the company suggests that the vaccine decreased EPS by -$0.03, to $1.63 for the period.

The company's initial commitments were for ~500m doses to the EU, and 300m to the US, but AstraZeneca has still not received authorisation in the US for Vaxzevria, and now that Novavax's subunit protein candidate has read out >90% efficacy in trials in the US, it is doubtful that it ever will.

The company says it will deliver 3bn doses of Vaxzevria by the end of 2021, and the vaccine is by some distance the cheapest of all the available vaccines, with AstraZeneca committing to distribute it on a not-for-profit basis.

Some argue that the pharma has been mistreated over Vaxzevria, with politics playing a significant role in the difficult rollout, and the company forgoing $15-$20bn in profits that it could have earned had it priced Vaxzevria more aggressively. Others may see it as a misguided project that was rushed to its conclusion too soon.

Vaxzevria has been approved in >80 countries and has been key to the efforts of COVAX to ensure that emerging countries have access to an effective vaccine, whilst real-world data suggests ~80% efficacy. On balance, I would favour the argument that AstraZeneca did a good job with its vaccine, even though mRNA ultimately proved to be the superior approach.

Pipeline

AstraZeneca Pipeline as of Q1'21. Source: Q1'21 earnings presentation.

As we can see above, AstraZeneca's near-term pipeline is quite diverse, with a potential Respiratory Syncytial Virus vaccine in Phase 3 trials, alongside CKD treatment Roxadustat - a potential blockbuster asset, whilst Brazikumab and Anifrolumab signal a move into the >$50bn auto-immune market, targeting IBD and systemic lupus respectively.

In the earlier stage pipeline there are more respiratory treatments, JAK inhibitors, fibrosis candidates targeting NASH - a colossal market that has proven near-impossible to develop drugs for, and more CKD. It looks a little light on the oncology side, but with Tagrisso, Enhertu, etc., the company's focus appears to be rightly on developing these proven assets in new markets.

Risks

Usually in the world of big pharma, patent expiries constitute the biggest risks faced by management teams and investors. AbbVie faces the loss of exclusivity in the US of its ~$20bn selling Humira in 2023, for example, whilst Bristol Myers Squibb has the same issue with $12bn per annum selling Revlimid and $3bn selling Pomalyst.

Faslodex, Lynparza and Brilinta appear to be the main issues for AstraZeneca in this regard, with patent expiries of 2024 noted in the company's FY20 20F submission, although Farxiga also looks under threat, with a potential expiry in 2025.

With that said, companies are constantly negotiating with the FDA and generic rivals to extend patent lifetimes, and issuing new patents to ward off competitors, so it's hard to be certain exactly where the threats lie. The likes of Tagrisso, Enhertu, Calquence and Imfinzi, look sufficiently protected for the long term.

Another risk to consider is failed M&A i.e. where a pharma spends big to acquire a company and its promising pipeline drug, only for the drug to fail in late-stage trials. Gilead Sciences, for example (my note here) has made a number of high profile acquisitions in recent years that have delivered very little in the way of approved drug revenues.

Based on some brief research AstraZeneca does not seem to have fallen into that trap too often in recent years, and Alexion is already a revenue-generating company, so the risk of pipeline asset failure here is sufficiently hedged.

Final risks to consider are the discrepancy between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings, and the substantial number of adjustments made to reconcile the two, which clouds the overall profitability picture, and the amount of debt AstraZeneca will take on completion of the Alexion deal, which will reduce available cash flow, as well as reducing the prospect of further M&A.

On balance, however, the Alexion deal looks like good business, and will enhance AstraZeneca's reputation in rare diseases and allow the company to move into new markets.

Conclusion - Although Rapid Share Price Acceleration Is Unlikely, AstraZeneca Stock Looks To Be A Solid Buy

Based on my research into the company, what is most impressive about AstraZeneca is its oncology division - in Tagrisso, the company may have the most exciting solid tumor therapy in terms of efficacy and growth potential, in a fiercely contested market.

But there are many more opportunities besides, and I think the vaccine development rollout situation may have disguised the fact that AstraZeneca management - led by CEO Pascal Soriot - has displayed solid stewardship in recent years.

Investors and the market do not appear to have been put off AstraZeneca stock by vaccine woes, however, as its share price has kept rising - its 22% growth over the past 3 months particularly notable.

I think the share price will continue along a similar trajectory over the next 12-18 months, perhaps not rising as aggressively as in the recent past, but I don't see many reasons to be bearish about AstraZeneca's likely performance going forward. The dividend is a nice fillip too, hedging against unexpected downside risk.

AstraZeneca pipeline events 2021-2022. Source: Q1'21 earnings presentation.

In conclusion, AstraZeneca looks a solid buy to me, and for those who like to watch developments closely, there are multiple upcoming price catalysts upcoming in 2021 and 2022, that ought to be share price accretive, so long as management can maintain its impressive recent track record.