Abraxas Petroleum (OTC:AXAS) appears to be in a state of limbo at the moment. It hasn't resolved the events of default with its debt, but its lenders haven't demanded repayment yet. Abraxas is able to pay down some of its first-lien debt while its second-lien debt accrues significant additional interest, so it may be able to continue in this state for a while yet.

The improvement in oil prices does help Abraxas a bit, but it still needs even higher oil prices due to its massive interest costs. Even if WTI oil averaged $80 during the second half of 2021, Abraxas' interest expense would still add up to around half of its EBITDAX during that period.

State Of Limbo

Abraxas recently had events of default with its first-lien and second-lien debt. It entered into forbearance agreements that expired on May 6 and hasn't announced any additional forbearance agreements since then.

Thus, Abraxas appears to be in a state of limbo, where it could technically restructure at any time. Abraxas' lenders do not appear to be in a hurry to demand repayment though. At current commodity prices, Abraxas can continue to pay down some of its first-lien debt, while its second-lien debt accrues large amounts of additional interest (with a 15.75% interest rate).

Current 2021 Outlook

At the current strip of roughly $65 to $66 WTI oil in 2021, Abraxas would be expected to generate around $70 million in oil and gas revenue during the year.

Abraxas terminated its hedges in April 2021 and owed $9.9 million as a result of that. Those obligations were added to its credit facility debt. It also paid $0.7 million to settle its Q1 2021 hedges. Thus Abraxas may end up with around $59 million in revenue after hedges in 2021.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 985,500 $60.50 $60 Natural Gas and NGLs $10 Hedge Value -$11 Total $59

Despite strong oil prices, Abraxas may not be able to reduce its debt much in 2021. That is because Abraxas is now dealing with very high interest rates on its debt. It noted that the default interest rate on its first-lien credit facility debt was 8.75%. The PIK interest rate on its second-lien debt was 15.75% at the end of Q1 2021.

This means that Abraxas could have around $26 million in interest costs during 2021, resulting in it only being able to reduce its net debt by around $6 million during the year despite mid-$60s WTI oil and minimal capex.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $15 Production Tax $5 Cash SG&A $6 Interest Expense $26 Capital Expenditures $1 Total $53

The termination of its hedges means that Abraxas could benefit a bit if oil prices go up even further. However, this won't change its net debt all that much.

If WTI oil averages around $90 during the second half of 2021 (instead of approximately $70 in the scenario modeled above), Abraxas' 2021 cash flow would improve by around $10 million, so it could reduce its net debt by $16 million over the full year.

Debt Situation And Valuation

Abraxas is now projected to end up with around $212 million in net debt at the end of 2021 based on current strip prices.

$ Million Credit Facility $68 Second-Lien Term Loan (including Exit Fee) $141 Real Estate Note $3 Total Net Debt $212

Abraxas' first-lien credit facility matures in May 2022, while its second-lien debt matures in November 2022.

Abraxas' year-end 2021 net debt is around 5.0x its projected 2022 EBITDAX at $80 WTI oil. Abraxas' slowing base decline rate may be a 5.0x multiple appropriate after 2021, so longer-term $80 WTI oil could be seen as the level where its common stock may have some intrinsic value.

Abraxas' Delaware Basin type curves (not updated for a couple years) also indicated solid RORs (trending to around 50% to 55%) at $80 WTI oil, so there may be decent development potential at those oil prices as well.

Conclusion

Abraxas' situation remains precarious, although its lenders do not appear to be in a hurry to demand accelerated repayment yet. The challenge for Abraxas is that even with current spot prices in the $70s (and no remaining hedges), it isn't able to reduce its net debt quickly. This is due to massive interest costs, with the 15.75% PIK interest rate on its second-lien term loan contributing to around $26 million in annual interest costs.

The most likely outcome is still that Angelo Gordon (second-lien lenders) end up in control of the company. Longer-term WTI strip prices (not just spot prices) going above $80 may preserve some value for Abraxas' common shares though.