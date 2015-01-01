LPETTET/iStock via Getty Images

The Project $1M portfolio is a real portfolio with the objective of turning approximately $275,000 that was first invested in November 2015 into $1M by November 2025.

This portfolio has been designed as a low turnover, largely set and forget portfolio designed to require minimal trading, changes and updates for portfolio modification. The initial portfolio capital is a fixed sum that won’t be increased during the life of the portfolio.

The path that was chosen to achieve the portfolio goals was a focus on fast growing businesses that had significant owner involvement and financial discipline. I placed an emphasis on good returns on invested capital and strong and growing operating cash flow. In certain instances, a few businesses are continuing to invest to enhance current profitability, which may be low but improving.

Table includes Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Visa (V), Tencent (OTCPK:OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Veeva (VEEV), Teladoc (TDOC), ServiceNow (NOW), CSL (OTCPK:CSLLY) , Nanosonics (OTCPK:NNCSF), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Amazon (AMZN), ARK Genomic (ARKG), created by Author

May was a pretty difficult month for the Project $1M portfolio. The portfolio underperformed the S&P 500 in a meaningful way, declining 4.4% compared to the index's positive performance of 0.7%. This left the portfolio in positive territory for the year but still meaningfully below the S&P 500 performance of 12.6%. The portfolio stands just shy of $800,000 at the end of May, still nearly $200,000 from the portfolio target.

Portfolio Commentary

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (MELI) was meaningfully beaten down during May. The business declined 13.5%, which was the largest monthly decline in the last 12 months. There could be any number of reasons as to why its performance has been so poor year to date, particularly versus peers. This may be attributed to concerns over currency depreciation, an adverse pandemic situation that persists in Latin America and economic and political volatility in MercadoLibre's home markets.

What it isn’t attributable to is a lack of performance by MercadoLibre or fears that competitors that are catching up. In its most recent earnings report, MELI put in an excellent quarter. The business grew revenue 73% year-over-year in 2020 where e-commerce in Latin America grew at roughly half that rate.

MercadoLibre Q1'21 Investor Deck

MercadoLibre, the largest online e-commerce player in the market, continues to acquire incremental market share at a rapid rate. While there has been some noise about Sea's (SE) entry into markets in Brazil and other parts of Latin America the fact that MercadoLibre is meaningfully outpacing market growth in the region suggest that this is really nothing more than noise at this stage.

MELI has seen accelerating year-over-year growth every quarter since the pandemic began. The business has also accelerated unique active users which were up 70% year-over-year and now stand at nearly 74M monthly active users.

I've also begun to think more broadly about the widespread utility of MELI's platform as a result of the innovation management has shown in bringing new initiatives to market. While payments has now scaled into a legitimate business in its own right, insurance, consumer and merchant lending, advertising, asset management and MELI's home grown logistics platform will turn into meaningful revenue streams for the business over the next few years.

I don’t like to let a good opportunity go to waste. I normally keep to very strict position limits with my holdings. However my conviction in MercadoLibre's business has increased, particularly with the recent decline in price.

Source: Twitter

I actually increased my relatively large weighted position and deployed some new funds into the business recently. I recently set out my reasons for why I rate the business a strong buy.

Salesforce

Salesforce (CRM) was a rare positive in May, returning nearly 3.4%. The business has actually been reasonable performer this year, even though it’s been an under performer in the Project $1M portfolio the last two years. Salesforce continues to demonstrate that there is still strong life left in this business. Recent earnings demonstrated good strength in Salesforce's Service, Platform and Marketing and Commerce clouds as they all grew in excess of 20% and start to take more of the burden from the Sales cloud which is still growing respectably but starting to mature.

Source: Salesforce Investor Deck Q1' 22

Salesforce still continues to deliver good results, with revenue up 23% year-over-year and the business delivering supposedly it’s best first quarter on record. With the Slack integration on track to proceed, Salesforce will become more of an everyday utility with multiple touch points daily across the enterprise. There’s still more room to grow here and I’m happy to continue to have this as a core position in the portfolio.

Alphabet

Different positions in the portfolio play different roles at different times. I like to have a mix of less expensive, steadier portfolio positions and more disruptive faster growers. Each plays an important role at different points in time. While Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) was an underperformer in the portfolio in 2020, it’s been a very good performer year to date for the portfolio, up nearly 30% for the year to May.

My working thesis on Alphabet has really been driven by the core Google search business. While the other bets have been periodically interesting, I’ve become less enamored by Alphabet's Waymo autonomous vehicle business, particularly in light of the large decline in valuation of the business. I do acknowledge there is some very interesting work that’s being done in its healthcare initiatives.

While I have been previously been dismissive of Google Cloud as an also ran number 3 player behind AWS and Azure, the business does seem to be making meaningful traction here, with Google Cloud growing nearly 46% year-over-year and starting to make a meaningful contribution to the business, with nearly $4B of quarterly revenue.

That being said, I see a long runway for the search business to keep expanding inventory, reducing unit pricing and still maximizing revenue. It’s really hard to ignore a business that is $1.6T in market capitalization, yet still able to increase revenue more than 30% year-over-year.

While I have my share of disruptive innovators in the Sustainable Growth Marketplace Service that I run, many of whom grow revenue aggressively without as much of a focus on profitability, it’s particularly difficult to ignore such a business like Alphabet when it is growing revenue more than 30% year-over-year and trading on a PE of just 27x forward earnings.

The more mature business in my portfolio, like Alphabet and Facebook, were chosen partly for their role as stable ballasts to which the portfolio could anchor in the midst of a storm. In a year in which the Project $1M portfolio has had its share of struggles, Alphabet and Facebook have not disappointed as far as executing on this role.

Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus (OTCPK:PMCUF) has been a quiet, less flashy but incredibly consistent performer since I first added it to the Project $1M portfolio. After doubling in the portfolio in 2017 and doubling again in 2019, and returning nearly 71% in 2020, the business is on track for another fairly solid year. I quite like the characteristics of Pro Medicus.

The radiology digitization provider is riding the secular tailwind not only of a mandate towards the digitization of medical records, but is also piggybacking on the improving outlook for cancer treatment and the requirement for recovered cancer patients to undergo periodic imaging to monitor cancer recurrence.

Best of all, the business participates in procedure volume upside, under a revenue arrangement that is favorably leveraged to volume growth. Pro Medicus had a number of recent contract wins. These include the University of Vermont as well as extension all of existing deals with the Mayo Clinic.

These types of platforms tend to be very sticky once established and difficult to unseat. There’s no question that Pro Medicus is an expensive looking business at this point in time. However the business has marquee customers and returns on invested capital and net margins near 40%.

While I wouldn't necessarily buy at these levels, I have no reason to want to dispose it here either. The potentially large upside to Pro Medicus is being able to take the various imaging data points that it has access to and develop a predictive diagnostics tool for radiologists to identify issues of concern.

In fact, Pro Medicus is working on such an initiative at present. At just $4B in market capitalization, I think it’s entirely possible that this business could eventually become the third "10 bagger" for the Project $1M portfolio behind MercadoLibre and Atlassian (TEAM) before the project is concluded.

Outlook

Even though the portfolio is well down versus the S&P 500 at the end of May, and barely positive for 2021, I’m optimistic that I should still see low double digit returns when things are concluded at the end of the year.

Portfolio performance in the very near term appears to be the hostage to various factors such as the outlook for the 10 year bond rate, the market preference for reflation trades and a variety of other short term considerations. As usual, I have a preference to ignore all of these things and remain focused on my 2025 end goal.