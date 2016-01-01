adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sunworks, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SUNW) operations have been increasingly unprofitable for years and I doubt that management will be able to solve this problem, even with the help of the Solcius acquisition. Although a capital increase last December has given the company a solid balance sheet, the company is highly overvalued and I strongly advise against investments.

Deteriorating Income Statement

SUNW's revenue has been steadily declining since 2016, with the company experiencing a particularly sharp drop in revenue last year, which the company attributes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although costs of revenue are falling alongside sales themselves, they are not falling quite as fast. In the first quarter of this year, the gross profit margin, therefore, plummeted from just over 16% to just 1.48%. This figure is well below the company's five-year average of 17.45% and even further below the sector median of nearly 30%.

Much worse, operating expenses are rising, which is why the company's operating business has been increasingly unprofitable since Q3 2019. The company's TTM operating margin is continuously deteriorating and currently comes to a staggering -42.73%.

Data by YCharts

It appears that the company is not able to stop the negative trend. Rather, the company continues to outperform the negative: for the first quarter of this year, the company reported a record operating loss of $4.8 million, which represents a YoY loss increase of approximately 93%. All of the company's relevant profit margins are well below both its five-year average and the sector median, resulting in a Seeking Alpha Profitability Grade of D- for Sunworks.

The company has been making losses on the bottom line since 2016, with the situation worsening here as well. In fiscal 2020, the company reported the worst numbers since 2014, with a net loss of $15.9 million. On a quarterly basis, the company has also been in the red for years, with each 2020 quarter underperforming the prior-year quarter. After all, the company was able to limit the loss in Q1 2021 compared to the previous year's quarter, but given the continued lack of profitability, it is hardly worth talking about a turnaround here.

Data by YCharts

A Fairly Stable Balance Sheet

In contrast to the income statement, the company's balance sheet is relatively stable. This is mainly due to the sale of approximately 3.8 million shares of common stock last December, which enabled the company to strengthen its cash position and reduce debt at the same time. While the company has diluted shareholder value, the capital raise of about $20 million took meaningful advantage of the sharp increase in SUNW's share price last year: Sunworks was able to massively reduce its debt to equity ratio and financial leverage and is now on par with industry leaders such as First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) concerning these metrics, as the comparison below shows. The company was also able to secure its liquidity, and with regard to the quick ratio of about 5.3, is now in a very good position compared to previous years, but also compared to the competition.

Data by YCharts

Even though the capital increase provided Sunworks with a good financial foundation, it does not solve the company's fundamental problems, which lie in its operating business. If the company does not succeed in developing a profitable business model, there is hardly any future for the company in the highly competitive solar market.

Acquisition of Solcius, LLC

To address this problem, the company's management has been engaged in restructuring and mergers and acquisitions for some time. Following the failed merger with The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK, Quelle) due to lack of shareholder approval, the Company acquired Solcius, LLC on April 8, 2021. Gaylon Morris, who will lead the combined organization as CEO, commented in an update on integration:

Together, the combined organization will be better equipped to deliver solar EPC and development solutions to a broader customer base across the United States, focusing on the rapidly growing residential, commercial, industrial, and public works markets. By leveraging economies of scale, the combined company will be able to secure materials more quickly, with greater reliability, and at a more beneficial price point. […] In addition, Solcius has proven to be highly adept, with sophisticated technology that not only accelerates growth into new markets by supporting expansion of its customer-focused team but also increases efficiencies across the entire installation process, driving improved customer satisfaction. We believe this combination creates a compelling, well-capitalized, publicly-traded solar leader poised for accelerated, profitable growth.

Sunworks' management expects residential revenue growth for 2021 of 15% as a result of the transaction and, as Morris points out above, is relying heavily on economies of scale to capitalize on the increased revenue.

In fact, Solcius' operations themselves have been profitable over the past two years, according to the acquired company's financial statements. In fiscal 2019 and 2020, the company had gross profit margins of 55.7% and 58.9%, respectively, and operating profits of approximately $2.47 million to $2.79 million. On the bottom line, the company was able to post a profit of approximately $2.6 million in 2019. In 2020, the company could more than double that profit, though at $3.2 million, the bulk of that number is due to a loan via the Small Business Administration's "Paycheck Protection Program." Thus, the net income of nearly $6.1 million posted for 2020 is deceptive in its size. If, instead, profits in the order of $3 million are used for estimation, it becomes clear that these profits are very small compared to Sunworks' massive losses in its operating business and, in particular, those below the bottom line - to recall, in the double-digit millions. I, therefore, doubt that Sunworks will be able to run profitable businesses only as a result of the Solcius purchase alone, even if significant synergy effects occur. Moreover, given the significant deterioration in profit margins and business figures of Sunworks' core business outlined above, it remains uncertain whether management will be able to bring the company's business figures into the green.

Overvaluation

Although fiscal 2020 was an exceptionally poor year for Sunworks, and Q1 2021 was not significantly better, the company's stock price has increased eightfold since January 2020 (despite dilution from the capital raise). With a market cap of over $260 million, the company trades more than three times relative to book value, and as high as six times relative to sales. When looking at the price to book ratio, it should be noted that the book value of the company benefited significantly from the capital increase in December 2020, as can be clearly seen below. Since the company has not made a profit for years, a consideration of the P/E ratio is obsolete, but it is clear that Sunworks is massively overvalued.

Data by YCharts

Sentiment Turning Against SUNW

Investors are aware of the dangers associated with Sunworks, as a look at the sentiment which is turning against the company shows: Short positions against Sunworks have been increasing sharply, especially since the beginning of the year, with short interest now accounting for nearly 15% of outstanding shares.

Data by YCharts

SA authors also took a critical view on the company last year: Out of three authors, two rated it as bearish, one as very bearish. Recently, Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen also revised his price target downward from $10.75 to $8.

Conclusion

Although Sunworks, Inc. has had a fairly good balance sheet since the end of last year, there are major shortcomings with regard to its operating business, which has been unprofitable for years. Moreover, as explained above, it is not likely that management will be able to overcome this exacerbating situation and that the acquisition of Solcius will help the company significantly. With sentiment turning against the stock, I take a critical view of SUNW and clearly recommend against an investment, especially considering its far too high valuation.