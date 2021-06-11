sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis: Inflation Is Not Broad-Based

There's been plenty of freak-outery recently in the investor community about inflation. The April and May consumer price index ("CPI") numbers were higher than they've been in a long time - higher than the consensus of economic analysts expected.

But investors really need to dive in and parse out the numbers in order to determine whether this recent bout of price hikes is a unique and temporary phenomenon, or if it's the early signs of a longer term uptrend in inflation. Obviously, investors, especially many dividend investors, would need to adjust their portfolios if a sustained rise in inflation was upon us.

After all, inflation is that invisible thief in the night, the unseen tax man who robs people of their wealth without ever reaching into their wallet. It's a menace.

I argue, though, that this CNBC freak-outery is overblown. At least, it is overblown based on all the CPI data we've gotten so far. The consumer inflation is not broad-based. It's concentrated in just a few types of items. And when we take a closer look at those specific items, things start to seem less dire.

A Brief Note On Recent Inflation

Though the consumer price index ("CPI") in April and May showed high year-over-year growth rates of 4.16% (higher than the expected 3.8%) for April and 4.99% for May (higher than the expected 4.7%), there are a few reasons not to worry too much about it becoming a trend. Let's discuss two of those reasons: the base effects and the handful of temporary price hikes due to supply disruptions.

Base effects, a term that has become increasingly tossed around in financial circles, refers to the particular effects that prior-year period numbers have on year-over-year comparisons. Abnormal movements in prices during certain months result in bigger swings in year-over-year growth metrics.

Excluding base effects, the April 2021 CPI rate would have been a mere 2.5% instead of 4.2%. In March, April, and May of 2020, consumer prices were declining. Thus, a large portion of the sizable jump in consumer inflation this year is simply the restoration of previous prices from before the pandemic.

David Bahnsen posted an insightful and nuanced "Dividend Cafe" piece on June 11th about consumer inflation, examining the CPI numbers for April and May. He makes a few observations about the numbers that deflate, if you will, some of the inflation panic rippling through the markets.

Separated from "base effect" and particularly COVID-sensitive items, the core inflation rate is relatively stable.

Base effects and COVID-sensitive items in the CPI explain the vast majority of the headline and core CPI's spike in April and May. The following chart demonstrates this strikingly:

Source: David Bahnsen

How about those "COVID-sensitive" items? The price hikes for these items are due to a combination of base effects and temporary, unique supply disruptions due to the pandemic.

Take, for example, gasoline and airfare. Gas at the pump and air travel tickets both saw their prices plunge last April and May. What seems today like soaring prices for these items is mostly just the restoration of previous rates.

Moreover, the relatively high CPI numbers in the last two months were not broad-based. Rather, a handful of individual items pulled up the average.

Source: Jill Mislinkski, Advisor Perspectives

To quote Peter Essele, head of Investment Management for Commonwealth Financial Network (cited by Globe Street), in reference to April's CPI:

In fact, of the major expenditure categories used to calculate the headline number, only a few came in above 4.2%. Energy commodities, used cars and trucks, and transportation services-specifically, airfare and vehicle insurance-stood out, which saw yearly price increases of 47.9%, 21%, and 5.6%, respectively. All other major expenditures were in line with long-term averages.

Bahnsen continues:

Vehicle rental prices were up 12% as travel is re-opening to great success. Airfare was up 7%. The most relevant aspect to this month's [May's] CPI data - used cars and trucks (beyond massive supply shortages) were up 7.3%. But food and shelter prices are up 2.2% since last May. Airfare is 12% cheaper than it was two years ago. Gas prices are way up versus last year but flat since 2018. I have spoken a lot about the massive amount of commodity prices that are higher now than a year ago, but lower than they were five, seven, and ten years ago.

Let's hone in on gasoline prices as an example of both base effects and COVID-sensitive price swings. Late last spring, the price of oil plummeted to historically low levels as demand cratered. Oil and gas storage quickly filled up, as it isn't possible to simply shut off rigs. At one point, the price per barrel turned negative, meaning that producers were paying others to take their product.

As a result, gas prices at the pump (i.e. the consumer side of petroleum) sank to extremely low levels. Today, though gas prices at the pump are not dramatically higher than they were pre-pandemic, simply returning to the general vicinity they were in before renders phenomenally high YoY growth rates.

If gas was, say, $1.25 per gallon in April 2020, and if they rose all the way to $2.50 in April 2021, then that would be a 100% YoY growth rate! But, of course, if you compared prices to where they sat two years' prior, the growth rate would be far more modest - perhaps even flat.

In fact, as Bahnsen points out, gas prices are flat since 2018. This makes their huge YoY growth rate quite deceptive.

Though the microchip shortage will continue to exacerbate the supply-demand imbalance in personal vehicles for a while, it's highly unlikely that used vehicle prices will continue to rise at 21% year-over-year. Here, base effects come into play again. In April and May of 2020, demand for vehicles plummeted, taking prices down with them. Thus, part of the 21% YoY jump in prices is simply restoring them back to pre-pandemic levels.

Moreover, as prices climb, demand will dampen. It's simple human nature. Higher prices discourage consumption. That's the whole idea behind high taxes on cigarettes and giant sodas. It's why many of those who want to reduce carbon emissions advocate a carbon tax. That's also the idea behind the truism that "the cure for high prices is high prices."

That's why lumber prices have come down recently. It's why demand for refinancing and homebuying softens the higher mortgage rates go. This softening demand for the consumer goods that have recently pushed commodity prices (such as lumber) higher will translate into rapid price readjustments. The timeless law of "reversion to the mean" will take effect.

If mortgage rates barely hitting 3% cools down demand, imagine if, due to persistent inflation, rates kept creeping up to 4%!

It takes a particular set of circumstances to kick off a long-term inflationary cycle, and we do not have those circumstances. For instance, unlike the 1970s, debt levels today are extremely high by historical standards. The circumstances we have today require the continuation of low interest rates in order for overall economic growth to persist.

As Bahnsen concludes:

The bottom line is that anyone looking for a monthly data blip to get a "see, I told you so" moment out of it is not acting like a serious person.

Investor Takeaway

The broad takeaway for investors is that we shouldn't get too swept up in inflation panic to the point that we tinker with our portfolios.

As I argued in The Monetary Death Spiral and more recently A Global Economic Ice Age Is Coming, the powerful and enduring forces of over-indebtedness, aging demographics, falling birth rates, proliferating zombie companies, expanding inequality, and increasing financialization of the economy continue to tip the scales heavily toward secular disinflation.

That doesn't negate the strong cyclical inflationary forces at play right now, but it does make them temporary.

For dividend investors, I believe this means that better times to buy business development companies ("BDCs"), apartment REITs, single-family rental REITs, and farmland REITs (e.g. LAND) will come. But first, these richly valued stocks (due to expectations in some quarters for sustained high inflation and higher interest rates) will need to undergo a correction to bring their valuations back to reality. That will happen when this current inflationary narrative runs its course and peters out.

Gold is different. As Jussi Askola and I explained in a recent, rather controversial piece (Why Gold Makes A Poor Inflation Hedge), investor demand for gold mostly correlates with money supply growth and perceived fiscal irresponsibility, not the CPI. It is the expected inflation that is believed to come from money printing and high fiscal spending that fuels run-ups in gold. Unlike farmland or apartments, nothing in gold inherently ties its performance to the CPI.

Given that fiscal largesse and money supply growth will have to cool down in the coming years, I believe now is actually a pretty bad time to buy gold. If the post-pandemic recovery is somewhat like the post-Great Financial Crisis recovery, then investors will lose interest in gold as inflation cools and the economy settles back into a normal expansion.

For now, there remain some attractive deals among what I call the "deflation stocks" like techy growth companies (QQQ, TDIV, ARKK, EMQQ, KWEB), net lease REITs (NETL), utilities (XLU, VPU), and renewable energy producers (RNRG).