Pharma Pain Points - Trxade CEO Suren Ajjarapu (Video)

Jun. 16, 2021 8:45 AM ETTRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS)1 Comment
Summary

  • Trxade, a health services platform focused on digitalizing retail pharmacy experience, helps pharmacies capitalize on pricing arbitrage of pharmaceuticals.
  • CEO Suren Ajjarapu joins us to discuss independent pharmacies navigating the broken US healthcare system.
  • Telehealth advancements as companies like Uber and DoorDash play a part in healthcare delivery.

Did you know most pharmacies sell pharmaceuticals at a loss? Trxade (NASDAQ:MEDS), a health services platform focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience helps pharmacies capitalize on pricing arbitrage of pharmaceuticals. CEO Suren Ajjarapu, who has experienced point pains directly as a former independent pharmacy owner, joins us to discuss helping independent pharmacies navigate the broken US healthcare system. Telehealth advancements as companies like Uber (UBER) and DoorDash (DASH) play a part in healthcare delivery. Smart supply chain leading to a smart pharma chain.

This article was written by

CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.64K Followers
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
