Did you know most pharmacies sell pharmaceuticals at a loss? Trxade (NASDAQ:MEDS), a health services platform focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience helps pharmacies capitalize on pricing arbitrage of pharmaceuticals. CEO Suren Ajjarapu, who has experienced point pains directly as a former independent pharmacy owner, joins us to discuss helping independent pharmacies navigate the broken US healthcare system. Telehealth advancements as companies like Uber (UBER) and DoorDash (DASH) play a part in healthcare delivery. Smart supply chain leading to a smart pharma chain.
