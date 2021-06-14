alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Investors who are following me closely know that I attribute very little value to the media. Our investment decisions at Insider Opportunities are always based on our proven strategy which is mostly data-based. A big chunk of the media is just noise and adds no value to our decision making.

However, when someone like Paul Tudor Jones talks, I listen very carefully. I suggest you do so as well. Despite his highly risk-averse approach, this billionaire hedge fund manager has been able to generate approx. 17% annual returns since 1980. His contrarian view made him a lot of money during the 1987 Black Monday crash, and the nineties Nikkei bubble burst. More recently, in May 2020, he was one of the first hedge fund managers calling Bitcoin (BTC-USD) a great investment. He quadrupled his money on that investment so far.

PT Jones shared his concerns about the 39-year record US monthly inflation (+0.9% in April) and corresponding stock market behavior at a CNBC interview this week. I highly recommend reading the full interview here.

(Source: FRED)

He called today's situation with both record inflation and stock market highs "bad as crazy", which is unusual for a highly restrained person like him. In particular, he criticized the FED for their continued stimuli and in contrast to chairman Powell believes inflation won't be transitory:

It is disingenuous for them to say inflation is transitory because if we look at the past episodes where inflation has been transitory, it was with reaction function to a Federal Reserve Board with a completely different mandate, right? They had a dual mandate (price stability + maximum sustainable employment). This Fed is focused primarily on maximizing employment so how can you use historical antecedents to sit there and predict the future when you got a different reaction function now than the Feds of the past have had. (about employment) The FED could declare victory and say we’ve won. We’re going to be where we were pre-pandemic by October. And yet at the same time, right now, we are instead quantitative easing and juicing an economy that’s already red hot.

Similar to Paul Tudor Jones, I believe inflation is not transitory, which might harm investors who are invested in the wrong assets over the coming years.

In this article, I will start off by providing the three biggest reasons why I believe inflation is not transitory. Afterwards, I will provide insights on how we are setting up for this highly risky environment at Insider Opportunities.

Note that it is not my intention to start a political debate, but instead discuss the current market dynamics and what it means for your investing.

1. Stimuli Continues: Money Printing, 0% Interest Rates and $2 Trillion Package

Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon. - Nobel prize winner Milton Friedman

Let's start this section with a bit of history.

In the seventies, president Nixon significantly increased spending for the Vietnam war and "Great Society" initiatives to improve American prosperity and safety. Additionally, he put pressure on the FED to stimulate the economy by lowering interest rates. He failed to acknowledge that this policy could cause high inflation. During the 1972-1974 period, inflation rose from 3% to as much as 12.1%, which harmed American citizens significantly. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel called it "the greatest failure of American macroeconomic policy in the postwar period."

Today, it seems like federal institutions are going in the same direction, led by FED Chairman Jerome Powell. They are abundantly printing money and decreasing interest rates to bring the unemployment rate at their desired level.

Just last week, the FED balance sheet reached a record high of $8 trillion, more than doubling from the pre-Covid levels. As a consequence, M2 Money grew by as much as 27.1% YoY, which is more than two times the previous record high (unsurprisingly during the 70s). Meanwhile, the Federal Funds Rate is kept near 0% as additional support to the economy.

(Source: FRED)

Decreasing this monetary stimuli is probably the only route to normalize inflation to prior levels. But the FED doesn't want anything of this. Instead, it keeps buying $80 bln of Treasury securities per month and isn't even thinking about increasing interest rates.

In addition to this monetary stimulus, fiscal stimulus is expected to remain elevated as well. While the third round of stimulus checks are still being paid, Biden is already trying to pass the "American Jobs Plan" worth around $2 trillion of stimuli. Treasury Secretary Yellen is backing this package, as she believes that "we need to go big now, and that we can afford to go big".

The question is, does the labor market really needs them to go big now? Yes, the unemployment rate is still at 5.8%, 220 bps above pre-pandemic levels. However, as the hiring gap reached a record high recently, it seems like the supply of labor is a bigger issue than demand, isn't it?

(Source: Bloomberg)

The current extreme levels of inflation won't ease as long as the FED doesn't acknowledge the impact of their stimuli. In my opinion, the only thing stimuli currently does is increasing inflation (both in consumer prices and the stock market) instead of stimulating the labor market.

2. Consumer Demand Remains Extremely High

Apple (AAPL) blasted through analyst expectations last quarter as iPhone sales rose by 65% to $47.9 bln. This was not an anomaly. According to S&P Global, 85.14% of all S&P 500 (SPY) companies surpassed analyst consensus as demand came in much stronger than expected. The retail sector in particular had an amazing start of the year as current US retail sales surpassed pre-Covid highs by a staggering 20%.

This strong demand is caused by several factors. First and foremost, the US government sent three rounds of stimuli checks to most US citizens, with the last ones still circulating these days. This increases disposable income drastically.

Second, people all over the world have been locked up in their houses for over a year during the pandemic. Coming out of this lockdown is a huge relief for everyone and is accompanied with a boost in personal expenditures as everyone wants to live their life to the fullest. Cheers to that.

Third, the US personal savings rate skyrocketed during the pandemic to a new record high of 33.7%, doubling the prior peak in 1976. A combination of the stimuli and low expenditures led to huge savings which are now starting to get unleashed.

(Source: FRED)

The three above-mentioned factors are still in place today and are likely to support extremely high demand for many quarters to come. This is expected to keep sending inflation higher.

3. Significant Corporate Disruptions Remain

As you all know, prices are based on both supply and demand. In addition to the unprecedented demand being unleashed, corporations are facing significant troubles to satisfy this demand. Most supply chains have transitioned to the "just-in-time" principle, which is extremely vulnerable to disruptions like we saw during the pandemic last year. Consequently, many companies sold out inventories in 2020 and can't find enough supply to satisfy demand in 2021.

Businesses that have strong pricing power, and most do in this crazy market environment, raise their prices to offset the limited supply they face today. In addition, higher commodity costs are passed through to customers as well.

I've been astounded by the earnings call of HP Inc. (HPQ), one of the stocks in our Insider Outperformance Portfolio. HP Inc. relies significantly on its worldwide supply chain (semiconductors, steel, plastics, etc.) to be able to produce its printers and PCs. In its recent earnings call, management stated that if supply wouldn't be constrained, it would be able to generate much stronger numbers due to the unprecedented demand:

We expect supply constraints to continue to negatively impact our ability to meet demand in PCs and Printers, at least through the end of calendar 2021. We expect gross margin pressure in the second half of the year in both Personal Systems and Print due to increased costs and commodities and logistics as compared to Q2 levels.

After selling 1/2 of our position for a 103% profit prior to earnings, we continue to hold the rest of our holdings as HP Inc has strong power to raise prices which offsets lost demand.

HP is just one of the hundreds of companies who are raising prices as a consequence of the imbalance between demand and supply. As you can see below, the retail inventories to sales ratio declined to 1.10x in March. This level is never seen before and a staggering 28% below historical average.

(Source: FRED)

The research from BofA strategist Subramanian included below underscores how important the inflation problems are for corporations today. Mentions of inflation during earnings calls skyrocketed by 800% YoY last quarter. Based on this research, CPI should extend its upward trajectory (note that the research is outdated by around 1.5 months).

(Source: BofA)

Supply chain disruptions have never been as big as they are today. Increasing supply and building up inventories is a procedure which takes many months if not years. In the meantime, corporations will keep raising prices to reap the benefits of unprecedented demand. As such, we believe corporations will keep fueling inflation for several quarters to come.

How to Position Your Portfolio for Non-Transitory Inflation

Money can be generated in each stock market environment. You just need to know where to look.

While the interview of PT Jones was great, he unfortunately did not give enough insights on how to invest in the current market environment. He stated that his portfolio currently exists of 5% in cash, 5% in gold (GLD), 5% in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and 5% in commodities. He is waiting on the next FED meeting to invest the other 80%, but it seemed as if he is likely to put this in inflation hedges as well.

This is where I respectfully disagree with him.

I did love Bitcoin as an inflation hedge and portfolio diversification back in 2020 at $11.6K. I'm still a fan, but to a lesser degree due to the extreme run-up since then. You can nibble a bit, but approach it with caution. I currently also like a small position in GLD as diversification too.

I am less of a fan about the other inflation hedges such as commodities, banks (XLF) and energy stocks (XLE). After their significant YTD gains of 27% and 47% respectively, much of the inflation upside is already priced in. Additionally, many of the stocks in these sectors will face a very tough time when the inflation bet doesn't turn out as expected. In my opinion, the risk/reward is not attractive for these assets currently.

Instead of betting on inflation trades, I believe it is much more interesting to look for investments which can thrive both in an inflationary and deflationary environment.

Legendary investor Warren Buffet can teach us a lot about that. His well-known conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) prospered during the 1970-1980 period, when inflation reached as much as 14%. As you can see below, its book value increased by a staggering 22.41% annually during this period, more than quadrupling the S&P 500 return. Importantly, it managed to generate positive returns during 1973-1974, which were dramatic years for the market as inflation increased by over 900 bps.

(Source: Insider Opportunities based on Berkshire Hathaway shareholders letters)

How did he achieve this phenomenal performance? I found out by skimming his seventies and eighties shareholder letters:

They took on a low amount of leverage. They invested in a diversified group of businesses. They invested in businesses that generate cash and consistently earn above-average returns on capital. They invested in businesses who are cheaply valued compared to the cash flow they generate.

This means that high-risk, unprofitable growth stocks such as Ark Invest's (ARKK) holdings are a no-go given the inflationary threats which are around the corner. They might have another incredible run-up in the very short term (in fact, that's our base scenario) if Powell keeps shouting out the word "transitory", but the risk/reward for the mid term is just very unfavorable right now. Inflation should eventually lead to higher interest rates, impacting their valuations significantly.

I'm not really a fan of Berkshire anymore due to the recent extreme rally. The holding's price/book value has risen from 1.22x to 1.45x since my buying recommendation, decreasing its attractiveness considerably. Also, I am only a fan of a couple of its current holdings, including Kroger (KR), Verizon (VZ), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY). These high-quality companies are all undervalued compared to their strong cash flows. Similarly (although being more expensive), I believe some big tech companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) might do well in each environment as well.

What stocks are we recommending for our Insider Opportunities community recently? We are adding high-quality businesses, undervalued compared to cash flows which are heavily bought by insiders (CEOs, CFOs, board members...). We believe the insider edge to be extremely valuable today because they know the impact of inflationary forces on their businesses better than everyone else in the market.

Technology company (DBX) and investment advisory company Diamond Hill Group (DHIL) are two of our highest conviction stocks at this level. At 20.1x and 13.4x free cash flows, these high-quality companies are significantly undervalued. Insiders added respectively $2.5 mln and $500,000 worth of shares in these companies as they believe they will thrive over the coming years.

Conclusion

Well-respected fund manager Paul Tudor Jones believes inflation will not be transitory. Indeed, we found that the three most important inflation drivers (monetary stimuli, customer demand and supply) are expected to remain at unprecedented levels. As such, it is highly unlikely that inflation will cool off from today's 5% levels and increase even further in the mid term.

How should you react to it? Instead of betting on inflation hedges, we believe it is much more favorable to follow "the Warren Buffett method": look for high-quality companies which are undervalued compared to current cash flows and diversify your portfolio.

In addition, following insider purchases can provide you an important edge in this uncertain, inflationary market.