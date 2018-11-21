Current State Of Cannabis (Podcast)

Jun. 16, 2021 9:30 AM ETMJ, YOLO, POTX, THCX, CNBS, TOKE, VICE, MSOS, HMLSF, MJO, TCNNF, HRVSF, CURLF, CRLBF, GTBIF, CCHWF10 Comments4 Likes
The Cannabis Investing Podcast profile picture
The Cannabis Investing Podcast
6.78K Followers

Summary

  • Emily Paxhia is co-founder and Managing Partner of Poseidon Asset Management, one of the earliest and longest-running funds in the cannabis space.
  • The disappointing political picture around cannabis decriminalization and legalization.
  • What Amazon's support of cannabis signals, MSOs' diverse strategies and what cannabis investors should be paying attention to.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Emily Paxhia is co-founder and Managing Partner of Poseidon Asset Management, one of the earliest and longest-running funds in the cannabis space. Today we discuss the disappointing political picture around cannabis decriminalization and legalization, the path forward for the bigger and smaller players in the industry, what Amazon's (AMZN) support of cannabis signals, MSOs diversifying strategies and what cannabis investors should be paying attention to as we come to terms with remaining stigmas and being a capital-deprived industry.

This article was written by

The Cannabis Investing Podcast profile picture
The Cannabis Investing Podcast
6.78K Followers
On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.
Follow
10 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.