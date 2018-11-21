Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Emily Paxhia is co-founder and Managing Partner of Poseidon Asset Management, one of the earliest and longest-running funds in the cannabis space. Today we discuss the disappointing political picture around cannabis decriminalization and legalization, the path forward for the bigger and smaller players in the industry, what Amazon's (AMZN) support of cannabis signals, MSOs diversifying strategies and what cannabis investors should be paying attention to as we come to terms with remaining stigmas and being a capital-deprived industry.