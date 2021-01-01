Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

U.K.-based airline easyJet plc (OTCQX:ESYJY) continues to face a challenging demand environment. I have been bearish on the name all year, based on a disparity between share price recovery and what I anticipate to be a prolonged recovery in passenger demand. My investment thesis remains that the company valuation looks high for its uncertain demand outlook.

Recent Performance has been Very Weak

The company released its half-year results last month.

Unsurprisingly, it has been a very tough time for the airline, which is in line with expectations. Across the board, the numbers made for grim reading. The company’s half year ended on 31 March, so last year’s results included some pandemic impact but just for a few weeks.

The Business Outlook Remains Challenging

The company guided that it expects to fly c.15% of 2019 capacity levels in the current April-June quarter, with an expectation that capacity levels will start to increase from June onwards.

The U.K. delaying opening up will not have helped capacity demand expectations, although it is only one of the markets in which the company operates. While the company emphasised again its flexibility to ramp up or down to meet profitable flying demand, it noted that this has costs, such as bringing staff off furlough in expectation of demand recovery even if it doesn’t materialise.

The company did not release guidance for the second half, noting that passengers are booking closer to travel dates and demand visibility remains limited. The company has this year stopped publishing monthly traffic statistics, but the half year results were not encouraging: demand continues to be less than a fifth of normal, as far as one can tell. Indeed, January to March was notably worse than the prior quarter.

While airline demand recovery in the U.S. is showing real legs, I don’t see a read-over to the European markets in which easyJet is operating. As I’ve been pointing out since my November piece easyJet: More Turbulence Ahead, factors outside airlines’ control – such as more lockdowns - have continued to pose challenges to demand for European airlines such as easyJet. That has been borne out – the U.K., for example, was essentially locked down again from January to April. But it remains a challenge, with the full lifting of restrictions in England delayed this week by another four weeks, and no guarantee that there might not be more to come. All of that reduces demand for travel and also, in my opinion, damages confidence in booking – a phenomenon I expect to persist even when restrictions are lifted. People like my neighbours, who booked and paid for a holiday in Portugal when that was allowed, only to see it cancelled when travel tiers changed at short notice, won’t be booking more foreign travel for a long time yet, I expect.

Cash Burn Remains Substantial

easyJet’s liquidity remains of no concern to me for now, with unrestricted access to c.£2.9 bn of liquidity at the end of March.

Nonetheless, cash burn is substantial. While the company highlighted better than expected performance in its second quarter the fact is that it remains substantial. Against guidance of £40m and first quarter performance of £39m, cash burn in the second half was £38m. At that level, the company would burn through its entire current liquidity in six quarters. I don’t expect current demand and thus aviation economics to persist for six quarters. Then again, a year ago I don’t think most commentators would have expected low demand to persist for another year. We remain in the realm of the unknown and the U.S. aviation recovery is not necessarily a guide to what to expect in Europe.

What is clear is that at the current rate, the liquidity while it helps reassure investors in the short- to medium-term, will most likely be reduced by continued cash burn. I see that as negative for the easyJet valuation.

Risks

There is a growing risk to airlines generally from the ESG brigade, in my view. While the additional costs of new levies or taxes may be able to be passed onto passengers, that could hamper demand.

There is also a risk that future demand for travel will fall. After pre-pandemic normality returns, as we are seeing now in some markets, I expect a surge in demand. However, longer-term, I expect the pandemic has dented some people’s appetite for travel due to the possible risks and costs associated with it in an era when costly testing may be mandatory for example: a cost justifiable on a two-week business trip but less so on a cheap weekend away. Anecdotally, I know several retirees who have decided not to renew their passports because foreign travel post-covid seems like more effort to them than it is worth.

Valuation Still Looks High to Me

The shares have fallen lately but overall they have rebounded from the pandemic drop strongly. They are up 90% since the start of November when vaccines were announced. Nonetheless, they remain roughly 37% below where they were before the pandemic started to affect the share price last year.

Earnings per share in the first half were -121p. I see no prospect of a profit in the second half. I think a profit next year will be challenging, but if demand recovers it could come – albeit at much lower levels than pre-pandemic. The company trades at around 11x pre-pandemic earnings. As it won’t hit those earnings again in the foreseeable future, is burning cash, and has a far less attractive balance sheet than it did then, plus has no prospect of a dividend on the horizon, I think a more realistic valuation would be around mid to high single digits of its pre-pandemic earnings: in the range of 450p-700p. I see the current share price as too high.