REIT Performance

The REIT sector remains hot, continuing to achieve gains in every single month of 2021 thus far with another +1.77% average total return in May. REITs again outperformed the NASDAQ (-1.4%) and S&P 500 (+0.7%), but fell short of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+2.2%). The market cap weighted Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) underperformed the average REIT in May (+0.81% vs. +1.77%), and has achieved smaller gains year-to-date (+18.28% vs. +22.23%). The spread between the 2021 FFO multiples of large cap REITs (23.4x) and small cap REITs (15.2x) widened yet again in May as multiples held steady for large caps and fell 0.9 turns for small caps. In this monthly publication, I will provide REIT data on numerous metrics to help readers identify which property types and individual securities currently offer the best opportunities to achieve their investment goals.

Micro cap REITs (+12.20%) averaged substantially greater gains than their larger peers in May. Large cap (+1.30%) and small cap REITs (+0.41%) saw modest gains, while midcap REITs (-0.03%) drifted slightly into negative territory. There continues to be a negative correlation between total return and market cap. Micro cap REITs (+33.69%) have thus far in 2021 outperformed large caps (+20.60%) by more than 1300 basis points.

15 out of 20 Property Types Yielded Positive Total Returns in May

75% of REIT property types averaged a positive total return in May, with an 18.34% total return spread between the best and worst performing property types. Corrections (-5.81%) and Health Care (-3.97%) had the lowest average returns in May.

Hotels (+12.53%) rose more than twice as much as any other property type in May, boosted by massive share price gains for three small and micro caps. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) soared 210.71% in May, Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) 47.81% and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) 19.61%. 12 out of 18 Hotel REITs saw single digit share price declines, but those declines were more than offset by the magnitude of gains for the top performers.

Malls (+51.59%), Shopping Centers (+42.76%) and Hotels (+35.40%) were the hardest hit during the pandemic and government imposed lockdowns, but now are leading the reopening recovery as they bounce back from extremely depressed share prices. Corrections (-39.67%) remains the only REIT property type in the red after the first five months of the year. 95% of REIT property types have averaged a positive return year to date, with 90% already achieving a double-digit gain.

The REIT sector as a whole saw the average P/FFO (2021) rise 0.3 turns during May (from 16.9x up to 17.2x). The average FFO multiples rose for 70%, declined for 15% and held steady for 10% of property types in May. There are no recent 2021 FFO/share estimates for either of the Advertising REITs. Land (36.8x), Single Family Housing (27.8x) and Manufactured Housing (27.3x) currently trade at the highest average multiples. Hotel (2.6x) multiples increased by 1 turn in May, but Hotel REITs continue to trade at the lowest FFO multiple of any REIT property type. Corrections (3.0x) and Malls (6.5x) are the only other property types trading at a single digit multiple.

Performance of Individual Securities

InnSuites Hospitality Trust surged in May on abnormally high trading volume, but no major company news. IHT spiked up 210.71% in May and is now up 217.74% YTD, far more than any other REIT.

CBL Properties (OTCPK:CBLAQ) had the worst performance of any REIT in May with a-23.05% return. CBL remains the 2nd best performing REIT YTD, however, with a +133.64% total return. The ugly May share price performance was driven by dismal Q1 earnings that showed a 17.2% decline in same store NOI. Same center mall occupancy also dropped 480 basis points from Q1 2020, revealing that CBL is still struggling to bounce back as the economy recovers.

58.24% of REITs had a positive return in May with 91.21% in the black year to date. During the first five months of last year, the average REIT had a painful -27.28% return, whereas this year the average REIT has seen an impressive total return of +22.23%.

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is an important component of a REIT's total return. The particularly high dividend yields of the REIT sector are, for many investors, the primary reason for investment in this sector. As many REITs are currently trading at share prices well below their NAV, yields are currently quite high for many REITs within the sector. Although a particularly high yield for a REIT may sometimes reflect a disproportionately high risk, there exist opportunities in some cases to capitalize on dividend yields that are sufficiently attractive to justify the underlying risks of the investment. I have included below a table ranking equity REITs from highest dividend yield (as of 05/31/2021) to lowest dividend yield.

Although a REIT's decision regarding whether to pay a quarterly dividend or a monthly dividend does not reflect on the quality of the company's fundamentals or operations, a monthly dividend allows for a smoother cash flow to the investor. Below is a list of equity REITs that pay monthly dividends ranked from highest yield to lowest yield.

Valuation

REIT Premium/Discount to NAV by Property Type

Below is a downloadable data table, which ranks REITs within each property type from the largest discount to the largest premium to NAV. The consensus NAV used for this table is the average of analyst NAV estimates for each REIT. Both the NAV and the share price will change over time, so I will continue to include this table in upcoming issues of The State of REITs with updated consensus NAV estimates for each REIT for which such an estimate is available.

Takeaway

The large cap REIT premium (relative to small cap REITs) significantly increased during 2019 and further expanded during 2020. However, it has narrowed at the start of 2021. Investors are now paying on average about 54% more for each dollar of 2021 FFO/share to buy large cap REITs than small cap REITs (23.4x/15.2x - 1 = 53.9%). As can be seen in the table below, there is presently a strong, positive correlation between market cap and FFO multiple.

The table below shows the average premium/discount of REITs of each market cap bucket. This data, much like the data for price/FFO, shows a strong, positive correlation between market cap and Price/NAV. The average Large cap REIT (+13.12%) trades at a double-digit premium to consensus NAV and midcap REITs (+3.72%) on average trade at single-digit premiums. Small cap REITs (-5.11%) trade at a modest discount, whereas micro caps on average still trade well below their respective NAVs (-19.30%).

With yields on US treasuries remaining very low and most stocks paying little to nothing in dividends, REITs stand out as an attractive option for investors seeking moderate-to-high dividend yield investments. However, REIT dividends have been far more dependable for some property types than others. For example: 100% of Hotel, Corrections and Advertising REITs have cut or suspended their dividends since the end of 2019, whereas 100% of Data Center, Manufactured Housing and Single Family Housing REITs have raised their dividends during that same time period.

The table below details dividend cuts by 44 REITs since the start of 2020. Some merely took a minor haircut, such as Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) which reduced the dividend by only 4.3%. Others, primarily in the Hotel sector, reduced their dividends by well over 90%. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) slashed by 98.1%, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 97.4% and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 97%.

There have been far fewer dividend raises than cuts since the start of 2020, but the table below details the top 15 dividend hikes. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the only REIT to double the size of their dividend, but many other raises were substantial, such as Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) with +62.2% and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) with +57.1%.

With rising inflation rapidly becoming a focus, real estate (including REITs) will offer investors an increasingly attractive hedge against inflation. The underlying assets of REITs will rise in value due to inflation, protecting investors in a way that bonds or other non-appreciating assets can. If this spike in inflation proves not to be merely transitory and persists for an extended period of time, the Fed is likely to raise interest rates. A rising rate environment is likely to have a negative impact on bond prices, making REITs a particularly attractive option for investors due to this risk of higher rates. REITs present both an attractive yield and a great hedge against inflation and thus are well positioned to outperform over the next year. By carefully analyzing REIT data and industry trends, active investors have the opportunity to outperform ETFs.