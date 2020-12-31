onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Ceres Power (OTCPK:CPWHF) continues to grow both revenues and profits. My investment thesis remains that the company's valuation is steep, but if it can keep scaling up customer relationships and move into profit, they may ultimately be justifiable. A lot of work remains to be done for such commercial outcomes to eventuate, although there are promising signs about Ceres' potential, notably its growing relationships with a number of large, sophisticated clients.

Results show Progress

The company announced eighteen month results in March.

These contained some positive news. Revenue and other income was £33m, vs. £16.4m for the prior 12 month reporting period, which pro rata was a 34% increase on my calculation, although the company notes that on a comparable calendar year basis, revenue and other operating income for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020 was up 15% to £21.9m.

Increased gross profit also increased to £21.3m for the 18 month period, against £11.5m for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019. Gross margin of 67% (down from 75%) was described as sector leading.

These results are solid and show a business which is both establishing some scale and making progress in its target markets. I consider them to be demonstrate the attractiveness of the company's proposition and also competence of its management.

That said, the loss was sharply up on both an operating and EBITDA level.

Source: company results

I think one of the more positive elements of the results was the apparent growth in the strength of its business relationships. Large companies including Bosch, Doosan and Weichai have been working increasingly closely with Ceres, which I take as a vote of confidence in the Ceres product platform.

Consider as an example Korean conglomerate Doosan. It signed an £8 million systems licensing agreement to develop a low-carbon 5-20kW power system in 2019. Last year Ceres announced that Doosan had signed a manufacturing licence to produce fuel cell stacks in South Korea. This could be worth up to £43 million to the company. That is based on its estimate of licence fee, technology transfer and joint development revenues of £36 million over the coming three years and an additional £7m contingent upon performance.

Company Has Been Fundraising

Ceres took advantage of its buoyant share price to raise more funds. On the day it announced its results it also revealed a fundraise comprising multiple elements, with a very tight time framework for retail investor participation. Gross proceeds were £181m, with a placing price representing a discount of 4.3% to the prior share price.

Once things were confirmed - specifically, Weihai getting Chinese regulatory approval - total share count totalled 190.3m. That was up from 86.1m a little over a decade before, in December 2010. The company has been on a long dilutive streak, and I would not be surprised if this continues in future. Net cash and investments at year end were £110m, so with the net proceeds from the fundraise, current net cash and investments should be in excess of a quarter of a billion pounds. So while I wouldn't be surprised to see further dilution, I don't see any need for additional liquidity any time soon.

The success of the fundraise was, in my view, another positive sign that many of the company's shareholders are excited about its direction of travel and continue to see value in it even at the recent share price levels.

Valuation Continues to Look Challenging

In my previous pieces on Ceres I have explained that its market cap looked overdone to me. While I liked its technology and the commercial progress the company was making, I struggled to reconcile that with a market cap close to £2bn at the time of my last article in March.

Since then, the shares have fallen 14%. However, I continue to regard the valuation as challenging. I wouldn't necessarily charactertise it as overvalued. A bull case could posit that the company is currently investing in scaling up its platform, there is increasing mass in the operations and serious customer interest, so the valuation reflects the possible future performance of the company.

I would have some sympathy with such an analytical approach. However, the current valuation seems to me to suggest that success is assured. In fact there is a lot of work to be done between now and the sort of future profitability which I think the current share price suggests. The price to sales (actually revenue and other operating income) ratio is 86x, and as earnings are negative there is no price to earnings ratio to speak of. These remain very heady and in my view require for justification a high degree of confidence that the company can continue to increase its revenues substantially and at some point move into profit.