Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Tuesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Aaron Task: The S&P 500 hovering near all-time highs, again, maybe I should say still to start the week as traders look ahead to more inflation data. I consider Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen’s comments over the weekend that fed rate hikes would be quote a good thing. Hi, I'm Aaron task along with Stephen Alpher. We are joined today by Jim Bianco, President of Bianco Research. Jim, welcome back to Alpha Trader.

Jim Bianco: Thanks for having.

AT: So, here's the full quote from Janet Yellen, quote, we've been fighting inflation that's too low and interest rates that are too low now for a decade, we want them to go back to a normal interest rate environment, and if this helps a little bit to alleviate things, and that's not a bad thing. That's a good thing. She was also of course advocating for President Biden's $4 trillion infrastructure plan. What is your reaction when you hear those words from Janet Yellen?

JB: Two things. First of all, it was no less than Janet Yellen a couple of years ago that was incensed that President Trump would tweet about monetary policy. And she was demanded that the Central Bank remain independent and not be influenced by the administration. It seems like she doesn't know what job she has, because she's part of the administration. She's no longer the Federal Reserve Chairman, where she think that the administration advocating what the Fed wants, makes it okay.

So, that's my first reaction. She shouldn't be talking about this as part of the administration, even if she's saying what Jay Paul wants to hear. Second thing about – Yeah?

AT: I was just going to say I mean, now she's a politician. Right. Now, her job is to carry water for the Biden administration. And if that's to Jawbone the Fed a little bit, then, hey, that's okay. When she was Fed chair, of course, she didn't like it.

JB: Right. Exactly. Exactly. Now, to her quick comment about interest rates. I've been fond of saying that rising interest rates are neither bullish or bearish for stock prices. They're neither bullish or bearish for the economy. It depends on why they're rising. And she picked one reason that they can rise, and that is that you have a spurt of real growth. And when you have a spurt of real growth, you will have demand for credit. And that will raise the price of credit and interest rate. And in that environment, if you've getting rates pulled higher, by real growth, it's not a bad thing to have that happen.

But if interest rates are being pushed higher by higher inflation, and it is the market discounting that the purchasing power of that dollar will be blessed in a year than it is now and adjusting for that, then rising interest rates is not such a good thing. And for her to mix those two statements, well, we're going to have higher inflation, but that's okay. And higher interest rates means everything's better. You can't -- I don't think you can have it both ways.

I don't think you could say that, inflation is driving up interest rates. And that is a good thing. If it's real growth driving them up, that's a good thing. And that was largely the story last year. But if it's inflation that it's going to be pushing them now, I don't think it's going to be as positive for risk markets, or for the economy in general, that we're devaluing the currency is what we're doing. We're making sure that we're pricing in that your dollar will buy you less in a year than you think it will buy you right now.

AT: Right. Now, you were quoted in Barron's over the weekend as saying, you see the 10 year is going to go towards 2% in the coming months, is that mean sometime this year? Or, can you be more specific in the timeframe?

JB: Yeah, if I was to be more specific, I mean, I'm a Barron bond. And to put this in a long-term perspective, I only became a Barron bond last summer. So, this is relatively new to me. I was, a big bull on bonds and until the pandemic hit, or until we had the big dive in rates in the pandemic. I would say maybe this summer, we could see rates go to 2%. If not more, I think it's going to be driven by inflation. And I think it's going to be driven by the perception.

Let me back up. We have inflation. That is not the issue. The issue is, is it transitory to use Fed terms? Will it go away soon? It's already here. Most Fed officials and people that are arguing the Feds position think it will go away soon. If it doesn't, or the perception is, it will not go away soon, then I think you're going to see to be specific real interest rates rise. Right now, the 10-year yield at 1.6% or thereabout is about ADH basis points below the long-term rate or the last couple year rate of inflation, it's a negative real yield.

If the market starts to believe, hey, these inflation rates are not transitory, they're going to stick around for a while, why am I getting an interest rate less than the inflation rate? I don't want that. And they'll start selling off bonds. And I think that that rate will go up, of course, that pushes up nominal rates, and nominal rates will probably go above 2%. If anything, I think that will happen this year. But if I --if you wanted me to push on it I'd see this summer is when you can see it. I think the risk is it happens sooner, rather than it happens later.

AT: Right. And I assume that would in your mind be negative for stocks, particularly growth stocks?

JB: Yeah, the stock market right now is trading at a forward PE ratio of about 23; that forward being the next 12 months earnings divided by the S&Ps price. The 24 month or two year forward PE, the net Wall Street estimates for the next two years earnings by price is still over 20 as well, too. These are very, very heady valuation numbers.

Now that it's worked, because you've had spectacular earnings, the last couple of quarters. So, I always marvel when people say, Wow, look at these earnings numbers, aren't they just the greatest you've ever seen? And the answer is yes, they are.

AT: Yes.

JB: Well, you're paying up for those earnings. You are paying a big price for those earnings. So, anything that gets in the way of market that's price near to perfection with a 22, 23 forward PE will pose a problem and higher interest rates is getting in the way of that.

AT: Okay. And I know Stephen wants to jump in, just want to reiterate, we're talking here Monday, mid-day. The S&P is down 0.2%, as we're talking here. But still, again, within just a few points of its all-time high levels. So just want to remind viewers, excuse me, listeners, lock it up in 24 hours. But as we're talking here, now, it's mid Monday.

Stephen Alpher: So Jim, you're with us, I don't know, 12, 13, 14 months ago, post collapse. And I believe he said this, and even if you didn't say it, I'm going to give you credit for it anyway. But you said, what the Fed in conjunction with the Treasury did in March and April of last year, to the extent there was any line between the executive branch and the Federal Reserve they removed any line. It's now the Federal Reserve was now a wholly owned subsidiary of what was then the Trump administration is now the Biden administration.

So, I'll give Janet Yellen a little bit of room because I agree with what you said then and there really is no line there. They're working sometimes at odds, sometimes together, but there really isn't a whole lot of independence there anymore. We kind of brushed on the implications about that last year, but kind of a year later and massive rally in stocks and commodities and inflation a year later, what are the -- What do you see as the implications today?

JB: I think it's -- right now, the immediate, there is no implication only because what the administration wants, and what the Federal Reserve wants is same thing. So, they're in agreement with each other. And that's why I think strangely, Janet thinks it's okay to opine about inflation and interest rates, like she's the Fed Chairman, because she knows that Jay Powell is going to agree with her on it.

But somewhere down the line, they're not going to be in agreement with each other. And the most likely scenario, according to my belief would be there is an inflation, the bond market doesn't like it, the market decides that maybe the Fed should consider a more aggressive tapering or end or tightening campaign. And the administration doesn't want that going into the midterm elections.

They want to pass their budget. They want to have the economy stimulated as much as they can. They don't want the Fed to get in the way of slowing it down because of an inflation scare, then they're at odds with each other at that point. And then the question is, if Janet thinks that Jay Powell reports to her now, and she seems to be acting that way, does Jay Powell still report to her when the Fed decides to go in a different course, versus what the administration wants?

So, it's all seashells and balloons right now, because they're all in agreement with each other. But it might be a real problem somewhere down the road when they're not in agreement with each other.

SA: I'll just posit one other thing. And that, I believe that that Powell and the Fed have put themselves in a really horrible box by the continuing, we're not even thinking about thinking about talking about hiking rates. And the environment that we have today in mid-2021 is completely incompatible with a Fed that insists they're not even going to think about raising rates until 2023.

And I think Powell maybe realizes that box and maybe is in cahoots with Yellen to kind of Powell in other words cannot come out and say, okay, we've changed our mind. And we're now thinking about raising rates, maybe 2022. He can't say that. But maybe he could use Janet Yellen to kind of lay the groundwork for that kind of thinking.

JB: And that last point, I think, let's remember what the Treasury Secretary's job is, and let me not mince words here and I'm talking about all Treasury secretaries, not Janet Yellen in particular, you get to sit in the room and help formulate policy, you get to offer an opinion and your opinion matters. But at the end of the day, the policy will be made in that room. And it may or may not agree with what you want.

Your job then is to prostitute your own reputation to sell whatever you're told to sell. And that's why I pathetically that Jamie Dimon would never be a good Treasury Secretary, because he would never do that. He would never do that in three seconds. At some point, if Powell wants to turn to Janet and say it's time to raise rates help us out here, the Biden administration, they'll say what the hell you think you're doing, you're slowing down the economy.

You're authentic, get out there. And you're going to tell them that they have to stay as easy as they possibly can. We've got a midterm election coming up. We've got a poll reading to look at. We've got policies that are dependent upon a strong economy. And that's what we want you to continue to push. So at least on that score, I definitely think that, she wasn't elected President, Joe Biden was elected president.

And when the Fed comes to the time that it's time to start nudging rates or tapering or slowing or worrying about inflation, yes, assuming that it becomes that. Joe Biden might not agree with them. And Janet Yellen is to sell Joe Biden's policy, her job is not to sell Jay Powell’s policy.

SA: Good point.

AT: Right. So, I want to turn the conversation to cryptocurrencies and your bullishness on that in general. Before we get there, though, a couple more points about inflation are really a counterpoint. What do you say to the argument that maybe we've already seen the peak and inflation number prices have started to roll over? The CPI was up 0.8%.

In April, everyone freaked out, it's coming out in May, it should decelerate from there. What do you say again, to this idea that, that maybe we've already seen the worst we're going to see a year after the coal economy will shut down and now we're reopening?

JB: Yeah, that's the base effect that you're comparing a year ago. The latest numbers we have right now are April, the main numbers not out yet. So, you're repairing them to April of last year. And that was the bottom of the lockdowns. So, I would agree with that, that largely, you're right that the peak inflation might be right now or very close to right now. Maybe it's in the next month or two. But a couple things on that.

I still think that when you see inflation level off, it's going to level off at a much higher level, like around 3, maybe even core inflation around 3. I know the Feds target is supposedly 2 on an average basis, we make around a little bit above it. And they've said they're okay with it running at 2.5. But if it runs at 3 that would be a problem for them. And also, why 3, because of DGT. That is demographics, globalization and technology.

You've probably heard a lot of people say, well, you can't have inflation because of those three things, aging demographics, the increasing efficiencies of globalization and technology. Yeah, and that's why I think it's 3 and it's not 6 or 7. But I'll come back to inflation in and of itself is not just a unit number that you look at a inflation is 3, compared to what compared to a 160 10-year note.

That you have to -- if the 10-year note was a 3.5, or 3 and 3.25 right now. And I came out and told you that 3% was going to be deflationary so what, at that point? But at 160 10-year note, that then becomes an issue for the bond market. And like I said, if it becomes an issue for the bond market, I think it becomes an issue for the stock market.

SA: Right. And I should note, there's a Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund Survey out in last couple days, and the headlines are all about that bitcoin is the least favorite asset of the CIOs. But their biggest concern was inflation and interest rates. And they're expecting the FOMC to start tapering in the first half of 2022. And the first-rate increase is coming in the second half of next year, not 2023 as just being telegraph right now. What is your forecast for when we're going to start seeing tapering and then ultimately the first rate hikes?

JB: Yeah, within that there's a consensus on Wall Street that the Fed will officially announced, they're thinking about tapering at the Jackson Hole Meeting at the end of August, and then they will actually begin the taper in the first quarter. And then you're right, second half of the year that they're starting to look at the first rate hike. The cynic in me likes to say, okay, if that's the consensus on Wall Street, that we know what won't happen.

Maybe it's faster, maybe it's slower. But that's not the case that will definitely get, at some point. I've been fond of saying that the Fed can conjure up whatever they want to in terms of timelines, in terms of we can tolerate 2.5% inflation for a little bit, because we're going go to an average inflation target all they want. But ultimately, it comes down to what the bond market wants.

And we saw this in 2013, with the taper tantrum. And we saw this in late 2018 leading to the Powell Pivot when the Fed was trying to reduce their balance sheet said, it was an automatic pilot and the market through fit. And then Powell changed policy two weeks later. As long as I keep looking at the 10 year note and said, 160, the Fed could make all these statements about we will do this, we will do that, and they'll look right.

If I'm right, in rates do start heading towards 2 this summer and the stock market gets a little bit weak kneed, and the perception is, we've got a bigger inflation problem than we thought that it's not as transit. Remember, we already have inflation, it's not as transitory as we thought it would be. Then at that point, I think the Fed is forced to react to whatever the bond market is doing. And if the bond market wants to go faster than they'll have to go faster.

So, there as I'd like to say right now, not always, but now the center of the universe is 10-year note. If it holds, if it keeps trading sideways asleep at 160, no problem. When it starts moving either direction, if it moves up, and it says that we've got a real inflation problem, there might be a force to act there. And look if it moves down towards 1% and under a presumably, a story of the economy's decelerating quickly.

Of course, that's not happening but if it should, then I think that that would force a reaction by the Fed as well too. So, we're just waiting for the bond market to kind of push them in one direction or the other.

AT: All right. We're going to take a quick break. We'll be right back with more with Jim Bianco of Bianco Research. You're listening to Alpha Trader.

SA: Okay, welcome back to Alpha Trader, here with Jim Bianco. Jim, I was at the Bitcoin 2021 conference over the weekend. And I just wanted to kind of be a part of it. Maybe talk to some of these guys individually, check out the scene. And it was quite a scene. If Bitcoin was still 65,000 sold at an all-time high, still tripping along, really doing well, I would say I'd be really worried. These kinds of things happened at tops, not a bottoms, but bitcoin's already lost 50% of its value.

One of the speakers there was actually Dan Held is with Crack and he's been on the podcast and Aaron, if you remember Dan told us about his first Bitcoin meetup in San Francisco in 2013 there really, like 12 people there right. Well, Dan spoke this weekend 12,000 plus people. All Wall Street hands will tell you, you want to buy an asset when all these 12 people are interested in it and you want to sell when 12,000 are interested in it.

But in any case, I know you've become quite interested in cryptos over the past year, I wanted to kind of get your take on where we're at with cryptos in general and Bitcoin specifically?

JB: Yeah, so let me start off by asking you a question. The big FAANG stocks. What kind of precedence did you see in Miami this weekend? Again a guess, you're going to say none.

SA: Yeah, zero.

JB: Yeah. And there's a reason for that. I'm going to give my reason why I'm into this in non-technical terms you don't need to know. You don't even know -- need to know how to spell the word coder for me to explain this to you hopefully, and I'll do this right.

The Internet, we've had two versions of the internet, we had Web 1.0. That was the 90s that gave us the Netscape browser. That gave us email. That gave us Microsoft. That gave us Oracle and those kinds of companies as well too, Yahoo. And it was largely decentralized back then. It was what they refer to as peer to peer. My computer talking to your computer.

Then we had Web 2.0 in the 2000s. And that's when we want you to platform companies. And that is the Googles, the Netscape,

SA: Netflix, right?

JB: Netflix. Yes. I'm sorry. Yes, that was the Facebook's, the Amazons, the Netflix, the Google's, the big platform companies. What they did was they said, here's a big giant server, all the information comes into the server, and then we turn around and we spit all the information out of the server. And we could give you a lot more scale than Web 1.0 gave us. And that's why we had the explosion of the big Web 2.0 platform companies.

And the benefit that they gave us was, hey, look, this, all this products are free. Gmail is free. And social media is free, search is free, maps are free down the line. Well, now when we look, we say, wow, look, these companies are worth $5 trillion in total. Maybe free is still too expensive. Maybe they should be paying us for the content that we provide. And maybe that is, what is the problem, because that's why they're worth $5 trillion. And all we get is a free Facebook account out of it, as well, too.

So that brings us to Web 3.0. Web 3.0 wants to try and go back to a decentralized way of running the internet. And that way I take control of my content, my data. It has value, $5 trillion worth of value. And that allows me to capture that value. Well, one of the great things about Web 3.0 that everybody's going to love. It's already here, but it just needs to get more widespread adoption, is it'll be the end of your password. Hey, no more passwords.

You'll have one password for your computer. And on your computer, you'll have an electronic wallet. And that wallet will connect to and that wallet will signify that it's you. It will be on the blockchain, it will be registered to you. So, when I have my wallet and I connect to my bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, it'll say, Oh, that's Jim Bianco. Oh, he has an account with us. Here you go, here's your information.

Or if I connect to a streaming service, they'll say, Oh, you have a wallet? In you have some money in your wallet? What would you like? Okay, fine, we'll serve up this movie or this show. And we'll charge you just for that show or movie, I don't even need to know your name. And but you'll pay me through your wallet. And that way, we've now changed the entire environment. To make this work, there has to be a redefinition of money.

And that redefinition of money is to change it from a public good to a private good. So, now money will be something issued by individuals. And it will be traded back and forth in the form of a token via individuals. By removing the centralized actors in the money system, whether it's the central bank, the commercial bank, the brokerage firm, the insurance company, you should dramatically reduce the costs of money, you should dramatically increase the efficiencies of money. And you should be able to have all of those benefits flow down in everybody.

Let me give you one example. Money payments, the payment rails. In 1871, Western Union developed the wire transfer. The modern wire transfer. Back then, if you wanted to send some money, they would telegraph to Western Union Station, they would actually if I wanted to send say $300, they'd actually put $300 in the saddle patch of the Pony Express and they would ride it to wherever I needed to and hand them currency. It took two to four days. And it costs you about 3%.

Today, if you want to send a wire transfer, not a bank transfer, but a wire transfer, it takes about two to four days, and it cost about 3%. For 150 years, there's been zero increase in efficiency in that technology. A foreign remittance is probably 8% to 10%, it could take up to a week. There's $500 billion for remittances a year. Let me give you one example. There are over a billion migrant workers around the world that are working in a foreign country, usually doing some terrible jobs that none of us would ever want to do. And they're trying to send that money back to their family, takes a week takes 8% to 10% to send the money back to the family.

They're working one month a year just to pay the bank. That is outrageous that that is still that slow, that inefficient, and that expensive. So, decentralized finance is recognizing lots of problems in the centralized finance area, and is attempting to remedy many of them. And it all starts with the concept of money that may be in a public good central bank issues puts 18,000 pages of rules on a bank that bank can manage is the creation of credit and money that that's just so expensive and so restricting for a lot of people.

We have 1.7 billion people in the world unbanked, probably another billion people that are underbanked as well too, because they've just been priced out of that system.

AT: So, I have a question for Steven, at the Bitcoin Conference in Miami. And I know it's anecdotal. But how much talk did you hear about the things Jim was just discussing versus bitcoins going to the moon, and you got to get on the rock and hold it forever? And just about the appreciation of the asset itself?

SA: Yeah, well, that's a really interesting question. And I was actually, and I was asked that a couple times this weekend. There wasn't a lot of talk about the price. There was more about more along the lines of what Jim was talking about. And I don't know if folks are just being modest. They don't want to seem like they're just in it for the money. They were talking about banking the unbanked. They were talking about the cost of remittances, particularly international remittances where these really poor people have to go through heck, to get money from folks who are living overseas. So, the talk I heard was more along the lines of what Jim was saying, rather than to the moon,

AT: But that's good to hear. You know, that's good to hear. Because, obviously, from the outside, all the social stuff was all about, guys throwing shade at Elon Musk, and talking have fun staying poor and all that kind of stuff. So, that’s good to hear.

SA: And they pose and stuff. You know what Twitter is, right. It's you’re kind of in there and you just posing and you flame stuff. But when you talk to these folks individually, or you kind of see him up on stage, in a moderated discussion they're much more reserved along those lines.

JB: Well, let me get on my argument for full circle is. I asked you, if the FAANGs were there, and you said zero. Well, they are what we refer to as the platform companies. What Web 3.0 is creating is what they refer to as protocol companies, decentralized protocol companies, if Web 3.0 is successful, it is an existential threat to the platform companies, because instead of, well, I love Facebook, why would I ever change from Facebook, because a protocol version of Facebook will pay you in order to use Facebook, where you get their product for free.

A protocol version of YouTube will pay you, instead of getting the product for free. Let me give you an example of that, what I mean by that pay you. There's a thing called the Basic Attention Token. And it's run by the Brave browser right now. And the way it works now at the platform company is advertisers give Google a ton of money for YouTube. And then YouTube puts advertising out on podcasts like this, and podcasts like mine, and then other things all over YouTube.

But the advertisers pay Google for Google them to resubmit their ads, through advertising. In Web 3 -- in the protocol Web 3.0 world, I get paid to watch ads, so you don't pay Google. What you do is you put money in a pot, I'm speaking conceptually here, you put money in a pot. And as I watch an ad, or you watch an ad, as somebody on this podcast watches an ad, they get paid to watch the ad, you get a cut, because they pay you by watching the ad.

You get the same cut now. But instead of Google keeping the other half, the actual end user keeps the other half. So, that's why you didn't see the FAANG companies there, because if this is successful, this is an existential threat to their business model. They are hip, they are cool about all the new ideas except this one. And they're also losing their best coders to this one as well, too. Because a lot of top coders are in this space.

AT: Right. So, getting out of this theoretical. I mean, you just said it's existential threat to the FAANGs, the platform companies. You said earlier, you think inflation is here, and it's real, and it's going to keep rising, these rates are going to keep rising. I don't know if you short stocks. But would you be short these mega cap tech stocks which have generally speaking underperform in recent months, Apple is down 12% year-to-date, the S&P is up 12% year-to-date, which is impressive for the S&P 500.

But Apple, they're maybe not as bad an actor in some ways as Facebook and Google, but they're charging 30% for app developers, when maybe those app developers should just be getting paid all of their money for the apps they developed. Which I think is what would happen in this world that you're describing.

JB: Right. Exactly, see Apple is a little different story too, because they've got a big hardware component to what they do as opposed to everything else. But short is a little strong, because that implies a certain timeframe if I'm underperforming. But if you were to ask me, yes, in September since September, the big platform companies have been struggling. The big banks have been struggling for a long, long time as well too. They've been doing better as of late, which has more to do with interest rates than anything else.

But yeah, I would think that they would continue to be a bit of a struggle from here underperforming. But like I said, I want to delineate that from short because short means sell it now because it's going to be down in a week or a month or even a quarter. It could take a little bit longer, or maybe they go up and but they just go up by less than the market if it goes up as well, too.

AT: Right and getting back to Steven’s earlier question. And we got into a very interesting discussion, but about the price of bitcoin. It's fallen a lot from its high. But it's still up a lot from where it was just 18 months ago, what is your forecast for price action? And are you long Bitcoin here?

JB: No, I'm not long Bitcoin. I have been in the past. And that's only because I'm looking at some of the other coins is particular Ethereum. And the phrase that people use in the crypto space is that when Ethereum becomes a larger market cap than Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the foundation of this new system. It is a store of value. It's digital gold, as they say, I agree. But it's not everything. Ethereum is the programming language. It is the bedrock of decentralized finance.

Maybe another protocol like a celerium might be challenge it, or maybe a cardano might challenge that as well too, remains to be seen whether or not that happens. But I think that there's more value in those spaces. So, I expect that those what they refer to as alt coins will go up and will go up a lot more. And one last thing about the conference.

For those that are not in this space, there is a phrase that we use called Bitcoin maximalist and a Bitcoin maximalist is a person who believes that everything will be done by Bitcoin and if it's a crypto coin not called Bitcoin it's worth zero. Everything else is garbage, except Bitcoin. And this what we saw in Miami this weekend, I think, was an orgy of Bitcoin maximalist as well as if Floyd Mayweather, the boxer in his match over the weekend was asked about other coins, do you think another coin could challenge Bitcoin?

And boy, they just about ran him off the stage. I mean, they've got so upset with them, because that’s the maximalist crowd that it was then, all of a sudden, Logan Paul became the most popular person in the room, right said that and they wanted him to pummel Floyd, but that was never going to happen.

AT: Yeah, so I guess a side note for listeners, Joe Weisenthal, Bloomberg had a big piece out Monday, about all this. And he got into this the quote unquote, tribalism of the Bitcoin adherence, or the maximalists, as you call it, it's sort of the Bitcoin versus the world ethos versus Ethereum, which is sort of like Ethereum for the world. So, what is your advice here for investors who are either interested in or maybe already in the crypto space? Like, what's the best way to make money here? Because ultimately, that's what this is about, at least this podcast.

JB: Yeah. So, let's keep in mind that in the world of decentralized finance, they're trying to do a lot of things cheaper and faster than the centralized world. Lending, collateralized lending, collateralized, borrowing, brokerage services, insurance services, money transfer services, I really see a direct path that the decentralized world can do that stuff better, and probably take over from the traditional banking system in those areas.

That's a big part of their business. It's not all their business. There's advisory, there's uncollateralized, lending, there’s a mortgage, as well, the defy space, it's unclear whether or not they can actually take over those areas. So, there always be a centralized financial world. It's just it will be very, very different kind of like there's still a yellow taxi business in New York City. It's just very, very different than it was 10 years ago, right now.

And so, what I've always said to people is, this space is as complicated as the traditional financial space. You would never expect a freshman in college to take a three-day course on what is finance or three-day seminar on what is finance and say, okay, they're qualified now send your resume to Goldman Sachs to be an analyst. You expect them to have a full year degree, if not a graduate degree, like an MBA, because it's that complicated.

You're not going to be able to learn this space in three days. It's going to take a long time to learn it because it is as complicated. So, my first step is get started now, start learning it a little bit at a time, follow it along. Understand that if you're going to wait and catch up, it's like saying, I'm the 18 year old doesn't know anything. And there's all these 30 year olds that already have MBAs and two years' experience, I could catch up to them in a year. No, you can't.

You better get started on this stuff now because you'll be hopelessly behind and all you have to do is start to just learn and understand how this stuff works, what their goals are trying to be. It's also, keep in mind that this is a big laboratory experiment, I'm still one that would argue like a lot of people in this space 80% or 90% of these protocols will go out of business. Just like 80% or 90% of the first set of internet companies, the first set of e-commerce companies, we all remember pets.com will go out of business as well, too.

But then, the ones that make it they can be very transformational. So, that's the first thing I would say to people is really understand it and take the time to understand it, a little bit every day, a little bit every week, as opposed to saying, I want to get a one-hour class or a two-day class, and therefore I figured it all out.

After that, then you could start to learn about some of the tokens that are out there, and maybe place a bet on some of the protocols you think that have a real chance at moving at surviving. And some of the tokens that don't have a chance of surviving as well, too. So, I'm not going to tell you, oh, buy Ethereum, or by Uniswap, or something like that, because those tokens are going to go up multi fold, they very well could.

But I think it's more important that you understand what they do, and why people think that they're so transformational. And it'll become more clear to you, once you've invested that time. So, unfortunately, this is not an intuitive space, oh, I've got 30 plus years in the financial markets, I can figure this out real fast. Works -- really works, it's very, very different. It's very, very different than the traditional financial space.

SA: And I wanted to ask you about one other thing. We're talking about centralization versus decentralization, the government's knowing or central banks, I'll say they also want to get in on a good thing. So, they're talking about central bank creating their own digital currency, CBDCs, or central bank digital currencies. Beijing's already got one.

We again, we were mentioning, Dan Held previously on the podcast, and he says that's the exact opposite of decentralization. It's centralization on steroids. What's your feeling on those and your feeling about a possible competition for some of the cryptos you like, CBDCs?

JB: Yeah, I agree with them. It is the exact opposite. It's centralization on steroids. From the central bank perspective, I don't know if they know it or not, but this is a monumental decision they're about to make. Maybe one of the biggest in the history of modern central banking, because a central bank digital currency is going to change a lot of things. Let me give you an example.

So, what is it central bank digital currency? It's a digital form of the dollar. Okay, what does that mean? Well, in order for it to work properly, the central bank would have to offer you an electronic wallet. So, I could actually go on a website, maybe even the Federal Reserve's website, then I can open up a wallet, that's in English, I have a bank account directly with the Federal Reserve, and I get my interest payments to me directly from the Federal Reserve.

Okay, why would I ever use a bank again, if I get banked directly with the Federal Reserve? And so, the central or the commercial banking system is worried sick, you're going to kill my deposit base, because all my depositors are going to want to go directly to your central bank digital currency, because if I have a wallet, and let's say, My name is Exxon, then I have a billion dollars in my wallet.

And you have a wallet, and your name is Saudi Arabia, just throw out an app, and I owe you a billion dollars, I could transfer that money in five seconds in for like $1 with a central bank digital currency. Whereas now, if I go through a bank, a commercial bank, it's lots of people involved, lots of lawyers signing off, very expensive, takes a long period of time. I don't need this. I don't need the central. I don't need the commercial bank. So, a central bank digital currency is an existential threat to the commercial banking system.

Not to worry, the central banks have said, we will compensate for that by either putting a hard cap like maybe no more than $20,000 in an account, or something like that. Okay, that's a capital control. If you wind up putting too many rules on these things, then you wind up having the digital dollar have a different price than the retail dollar the current dollar that we have now, not unlike the onshore offshore one the Chinese currency. They traded different prices.

If that happens, and we have two currencies with different prices, then the Fed is going to be in the business of managing the spread between these two currencies. And that could wind up becoming like the new way that we instead of looking at the funds rate or looking at interest on excess reserves is too far what the Fed is thinking, we'll look at the spread between the digital dollar and the retail dollar in terms of trying to figure out where monetary policy is going to go. Or they decide that they don't want to do it and they see the space to just the private sector.

What the central bank last stop is? What the central bank is trying to do here is create what's called a stable coin, something that trades one for one for the dollar. There are a lot of stable coins in the crypto space, the biggest one is Tether as well. Two years ago, they traded $2 billion a day stable points did. A year ago, it was $20 billion a day. The month of May averaged $200 billion a day. Their turnover is incredible.

And a quarter of that turnover, I mean, $50 billion a day is transfers in a trade. So, usually a stable coin is part of a trading pair. Because when you're in the crypto space, you want to buy Ethereum. You just don't say I want to buy Ethereum because you're assuming you're buying it with dollars. But fiat it’s not allowed in that space. So, you have to what are you trading out of to buy it and it's usually stable coin. So, two-thirds of all the volume in the crypto space is a stable coin against another currency.

But more and more what we're finding is wallet to wallet transfers of stable coins. Now who does that? A Vietnamese manufacturer, this is an actual example I've heard of has an Indonesian supplier that he owes $50 million for raw materials. Well, I could take the Vietnamese dong their currency and put it to my bank. And they could convert it to the Indonesian rupee, there's a fee, putting it in the bank is a fee, then they could create and then they can transfer it to my Indonesian supplier and other fees. Both have to report to the governments.

There's a fee for that, and then they get taxed on it. Or if you've got a crypto wallet and I got a crypto wallet, I'll send you $50 million with a tether in about 15 seconds for $5. And you've been paid. So, more and more of that has been happening in the crypto universe, especially out of Asia. And this is what's gotten the attention of central banks in April. Powell said, well, we've got years to think about this and consider it.

But first, we have to be right. And then in May, he said we're going to have a position paper out this summer. They understand they don't have years to wait on this stuff. It's growing too fast.

AT: Right. As you said, it's a monumental decision. And we could probably do a whole podcast just following up questions to what you just described, which is pretty mind blowing. Basically you're describing a world where anybody or at least big institutions would have good go to the discount window, essentially, as the banks do today. But I feel compelled to remind listeners that the Fed is a private institution owned by the member banks.

It's hard for me to believe that they would do anything that would put those banks out of business, which is essentially what you're describing. But we shall see.

JB: I say I agree with you. They won't do anything to put those banks out of business, but that requires them to put so many restrictions on their digital currency that you wonder at the end of the day, what its effectiveness will be. Because remember, if the answer is we'll put together digital currency, but you have to open an account at Citibank to use it. Nothing has changed. Nothing has changed at that point. You haven't accomplished anything.

So, the Fed has an extra central question that got to ask about this digital currency, are we going to compete with the banks? Or are we just going to not compete with the banks? And how do we, if we put too many rules on it, does this thing have any effectiveness at all? And that's why I'll be very interested to read their paper when it comes out to see how they kind of square that. But you're right, they've got a big problem. You can't be the regulator of banks and compete with them at the same time.

AT: Right. So last question, I promise before we've had this week, we get to CPI data on Thursday, but the Senate Banking Committee is holding a hearing on central bank digital currencies. I believe it's scheduled for Wednesday. So, which do you personally Jim Bianco is the bigger deal?

JB: Oh, boy, I think I would say that those two are very close to each other right now. The central bank digital currency thing I think is going to focus more on China in the threat that the Chinese central bank digital currency poses to the U.S. and whether or not that that could become the reserve currency for exactly the same reasons I outlined for the American central bank digital currencies. Same thing with China, by the way, there CVTC has got very limited adoption, too many rules.

One of the things they put in it is if you have a CBDC it expires after 30 days, you could do that. In other words, here's some money, but if you don't spend it, it goes away after 30 days. Guess what, no one wants it. No one wants money with those kind of restrictions on it. As when you have the option of traditional money that doesn't have that restriction on it as well, too. So that's what I think that they're going to go on.

And I think that's going to be a very important discussion or has the potential to congressional hearings can kind of really go off the rails and off the rails and do the [Indiscernible].

AT: Of course, yeah.

JB: They discuss in a ridiculous thing. But yeah, CPI is going to be really important too, because, sure, I don't think it's going to be as high CPI as last month. If it is that's a big thing. But how much does it actually back off after what economists call the step-up function? We had a big step up in prices in April. Well, how much did they step up in May is what we're going to have to figure out when we get some of those numbers out later this week.

AT: All right. Our guest has been Jim Bianco, President of Bianco Research. Jim, thanks as always for being with us.

JB: Thank you.

SA: Thanks, Jim.

