Investment Thesis

Zynga (ZNGA) is a mobile game developer. This was a stock I'd been bullish on in the past, but I'm now struggling to be attracted to its near-term prospects. In essence, I've reconsidered my stance, in light of new evidence.

On the one hand, the stock appears cheaply valued at approximately 4x forward sales. However, when we move past this figure and look under the hood, there's a lack of organic prospects to entice new shareholders to this stock.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Strong, But 2022 Decelerates

As you can see above, Zynga's performance is very choppy. This is part of the reason why investors aren't willing to put a large premium on the stock. For their part, Zynga's management has attempted to provide investors with slightly longer-term visibility by guiding investors all the way into 2022.

The problem is that for 2022 Zynga guides for low-double-digit organic growth. And that's a substantial deceleration from the figures we see above, with 2021 expected to grow by 38% year-over-year. And there's a reason why there's such a strong deceleration, that I'll address next.

The Bearish Thesis: Zynga Is Highly Acquisitive

Having followed Zynga for some time, I've noted that investors have a very gloomy outlook for the company. It's not so much that the stock is highly shorted, at just 7% short, it's not highly shorted.

But it's more to do with investors' unease and lack of confidence in Zynga's organic growth strategy.

As you can see above, during practically any quarterly period, Zynga is acquisitive. Keep in mind that this is on the back of its particularly acquisitive period in 2020, where Zynga purchased several businesses including Peak for $2.1 billion and Rollic for more than $220 million.

Moreover, Zynga appears to be unrestricted when it comes to diluting shareholders too, with its guidance for 2021 pointing toward 1.1 billion shares outstanding. If we observe that at the end of 2018 Zynga had 890 million shares outstanding that year, then, within 3 years Zynga has diluted shareholders by approximately 24%.

Consequently, without getting too caught up in the bearish thesis, we can see that investors have ample reasons to be frustrated with Zynga's growth prospects that come at too high a cost.

Next, to further complicate investors' prospects, although Zynga carries approximately $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents, this is nearly all offset by an equal amount of convertible debt, with one tranche due in 2024 (2024 notes, $690 million).

Hence, the question investors should attempt to address is whether all these negative aspects are priced in already?

Valuation - Too Many Questions Left Unanswered

Whenever I consider investing in a company, I always check to see if management is incentivized with enough skin in the game. In the case of Zynga, the C-suit holds 8.3% of the stock. For a company valued at approximately $12 billion, this amounts to approximately $900 million worth of stock - a meaningful amount of skin in the game, you'll surely agree?

Nonetheless, two pertinent answers still need to be addressed for investors to become positively enthused over Zynga's prospects.

The first one being, is there a point where Zynga is capable of becoming a strong and consistent cash flow operation?

Indeed, you can see above, that although Zynga guides for $450 million of EBITDA this year, this is substantially driven through the add-backs for its contingent consideration liabilities (a very much real cost, even though its an estimate) and depreciation and amortization of its titles.

Thus, I'm unsure at this juncture, if in actuality we're likely to see Zynga become a clean cash flow generating company anytime soon.

The second noteworthy consideration that still overhangs my bullishness for this investment is whether or not Zynga is capable of improving the trajectory of its average booking per mobile daily active user (see above). For far the path for Zynga looks uncertain.

Lastly, it's difficult to make the case that the stock is dramatically undervalued. If we take its guided EBITDA figure, presently the stock is priced at close to 27x forward EBITDA. This is not a particularly attractive valuation for a company with unimpressive organic growth.

The Bottom Line

I've highlighted a balance of both positive and negative considerations for readers. Even though the stock has gone largely nowhere over the past year, something that typically increases my appetite for a stock, I'm still left questioning whether there truly is enough upside potential here?

All in all, I'm giving this investment a pass as I believe that there are slightly better investment opportunities. Happy investing!