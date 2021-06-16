Alena Kravchenko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was amended on 6/16/2021 to reflect minor corrections to the valuations for each addressable market.

Just Eat Takeaway (GRUB), or JET, is the clear market leader in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and the Netherlands. The share price does not reflect the leading position in these large profit pools. As such JET is heavily undervalued, with over 90% upside or an annualized return of 18% over the next decade.

Food delivery company JET generates over 90% of GMV in markets where it is the leading player. The dominant position is the direct result of strong multisided platform network effects that have been built up in its local markets over the past two decades. JET also benefits from economies of scale.

JET, or rather the forerunners Takeaway.com and Just Eat, originated as online marketplaces where supply and demand for food delivery are brought together. In this business model, JET only acts as the middleman between restaurants and customers.

The food delivery company has moved towards a hybrid model in recent years, resulting from the arrival of logistics players such as Deliveroo, DoorDash (DASH), and Uber Eats (UBER), whereby it is selectively making deliveries.

Valuing high-growth JET

JET is the market leader in 3 of the world's largest profit pools of food delivery (the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands), and owns the only profitable logistical food delivery business, located in Canada.

JET with the acquisition of Grubhub also gains access to key markets in the United States, including New York, Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Which brings up the question: what is JET worth?

It's no secret that valuing high-growth companies such as JET is a challenge, if not hopeless. Multiples for example can't account for the unique characteristics of JET. While the long-term projections in a discounted cash flow or DCF model will be highly uncertain it can account for the unique characteristics of JET in the fast-changing food delivery space.

To value JET it is important to size the market, determine the customer penetration rate, and unit economics, such as average revenue, gross profit, marketing, and operating profit per customer.

Sizing the market

JET including Grubhub operates in 24 countries with an addressable population of over 720 million people. JET combined with Grubhub will serve 91 million consumers, who placed 816 million orders, which resulted in gross merchandise value, or GMV, of 20.5 billion euros.

There are two key drivers of future order growth: the online penetration rate (which together with the addressable population determines the number of customers) and the order frequency. When multiplied by the average order value (AOV), the resulting number of orders leads to the GMV.

JET: Large Addressable Global Food Delivery Market

Source: Just Eat Takeaway company update June 2021

Key Order Growth Drivers

Increasing online penetration rate

The structural growth opportunity of JET is well underpinned. Despite JET's leading market positions, online penetration remains relatively low. Therefore, the most significant opportunity continues to be the shift from phone to online ordering and growth in the overall takeaway food market enabled by the continued expansion of the addressable restaurant population through delivery services.

While JET's penetration of the adult population in its leading markets is just over 10%, approximately 70% of the local adult population in these markets, orders food at least once a year. The online penetration rate of JET varies from country to country, with key market the Netherlands already at 37%, but Germany at just 17%.

According to investment firm Cat Rock Capital JET countries could reach 35% penetration in 2030. However, the Netherlands, JET's most mature market, is already approaching 40%. Therefore, the penetration in some countries might potentially even reach 50% by 2030. Without a doubt, online penetration in all JET countries will move towards at least 70% over time, as ordering by phone will become a thing of the past.

JET: Penetration Will Go Up to 70% or 80% in All Markets

Source: Just Eat Takeaway company update June 2021

Increasing order frequency

Next to a higher online penetration rate, future growth is also generated by rising order frequency. Last year, JET's customers on average ordered less than 10 times, or 0.8 times per month. With consumers eating three meals a day or roughly 90 meals per month, there is theoretically room to improve JET's overall order frequency dramatically.

While an order frequency of 90 times per month might never happen, in Seoul, South Korea, the order frequency of active users (at Woowa's Baedal Minjok, owned by Delivery Hero) last year has risen above 5 times per month. Technology investor Prosus also reported that order frequency at its Brazilian and Indian online food delivery marketplaces iFood and Swiggy in the last few years has increased strongly.

During the latest full-year analyst presentation, JET highlighted that its cohorts continue to get steeper, which indicates a higher order frequency. The vast majority of JET orders come from existing customers that tend to be extremely loyal. JET will likely grow to at least 1.5 times per month in 2030 and continue to increase to 2.5 times per month, which would still be less than half the order frequency in South Korea.

JET: Customers Order More Frequently, Users Are Extremely Loyal

Source: Just Eat Takeaway analyst presentation 2020

Modeling Revenues

JET's revenue model needs to incorporate all the operational data to mirror the company's economics. This includes the addressable population, penetration rate, order frequency, AOV, which combined result in the GMV, which is the total value of merchandise (food) sold as orders in a particular period on which commission is charged.

The starting point for JET's revenue and profit analysis is the current (estimated) unit economics, calculated on a country-by-country basis. To illustrate the valuation process, the Netherlands is taken as an example, which is currently the most mature JET country. It provides a good insight into the unit economics of both JET's marketplace and delivery activities.

Marketplace

The annual report of JET provides high-level information on the Netherlands, such as the total orders, percentage of delivery orders, AOV, GMV, revenue, marketing expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. Other information can be found online or needs to be estimated. The commission rate of 13% and the 19 euro cent online payment service fee, which is included in Other revenue, are found on the internet. At the analyst call in 2019, JET also publicly shared that the gross margin excluding delivery service Scoober amounted to 91%.

Delivery

For delivery, it is a lot harder to find detailed information on unit economics. However, during JET's FY 2019 analyst call, analysts discussed that COGS for Scoober, lay around 8.5 euro per order. JET CEO Jitse Groen during an interview at Goldman Sachs remarked that last year courier costs in Europe lay around 14 to 15 euros. As JET does two drops per hour, courier costs will amount to 7 to 7.5 euro per order. Adding about 0.3 euro in order processing costs means the delivery cost likely amounted to around 7.8 euro for 2020.

JET: The Netherlands: Estimated Unit Economics Source: Just Eat Takeaway company reports, own estimates

Revenue Model

The revenue model of the Netherlands (shown below) starts with an addressable population (aged 15 and older) of 14.6 million people. Based on OECD projections, the addressable population is expected to increase to 15.2 million people by 2030. The penetration rate is used to determine the number of customers, which in the case of the Netherlands might move from 37% in 2020 to 50% by 2030 and 70% in 2050.

The order frequency is expected to move up from 9 times last year to 15 times per year or 1.3 times per month in 2030. The resulting order frequency moves a little closer to mature delivery markets, such as for example South Korea. Combining the addressable population, penetration rate, and order frequency leads to the number of orders, which will increase from 49 million in 2020 to 114 million in 2030.

The AOV (2020: 23.5 euro) is mainly driven by expected inflation and partly driven by the growth of Scoober orders, which usually carry a higher basket value. The increase of AOV in the Netherlands is projected to be in line with longer term historical trends at close to 1.6%. As a result, the gross merchandise value, or GMV, will increase from 1.2 billion euro last year to over 3 billion euro in 2030.

The take rate in the future depends on the change in the mix between marketplace and delivery orders and expected increases of the commission rate and delivery fee. At the full-year analyst call for 2019, JET CEO Jitse Groen noted that the Dutch commission rate typically increases by 0.5% per year or 1% per two years. The projected take rate of just over 20% assumes delivery orders in the Netherlands will reach 20% of total orders by 2030.

As a result of the aforementioned addressable population, higher online penetration, improved order frequency, higher AOV, and the improvement of the take rate JET's revenue might increase from 174 million euro in 2020 to almost 630 million euro in 2030, which is close to 14% per year on average.

JET Netherlands: Revenue Model Source: Just Eat Takeaway company reports, OECD, own estimates

High EBITDA Margins and Low Capex

With a revenue forecast at hand, the projections of JET's gross profit, marketing, and other expenses and its operating profit can be made. Measured over last year gross profit per order in the Netherlands likely amounted to 2.6 to 2.7 euro.

JET during its full-year analyst presentation shared that the average gross profit per order for the United Kingdom will return to the long-term average of 3 euros (see chart below). As a result of the mix shift towards delivery orders, gross profit per order might slightly decrease in the early years.

However, as the commission rate over time improves and drops per hour increase (from 2 to 2.5 times per hour), JET should be able to generate more than 3 euros per order on average in 2030 in its leading countries (including the Netherlands).

JET: LT Gross Profit Per Order 3 Euro, Despite Delivery Share Increase

Source: Just Eat Takeaway analyst presentation 2020

Therefore, close to 3 euro gross profit per order is assumed for the United Kingdom by 2030, and a slightly higher figure for Germany and the Netherlands. The latter is the result of having relatively more marketplace orders in these countries due to the lack of logistical restaurants (less quick service restaurant, or QSR).

JET: The Gross Profit Per Order Projected Until 2030

Source: Just Eat Takeaway annual report, analyst presentation 2020, own estimates

With the Netherlands already at scale, the marketing cost per order will not significantly improve. JET's marketing here is already very efficient, and the company wants to stay top of mind with consumers. Other expenses per order are kept stable.

As the number of orders is estimated to rise to 114 million, and gross profit will rise above 3 euro per order, JET's gross profit in the Netherlands could rise to close to 440 million euro. With keeping marketing and other expenses per order equal to last year, adjusted EBITDA will amount to 315 million euro in 2030.

Little Capital Requirements

JET has very little capital requirements (2-3% capital expenditures/revenue at Group-level), and pays restaurants weekly, so it doesn't benefit from large working capital inflows. As such JET's profitability is the key value driver. With the Dutch corporate tax rate at 25%, the FCF drop-through from adjusted EBITDA will be around 70 percent.

Discount Rate and Perpetual Growth

A weighted average cost of capital, WACC of 10% is used to discount future cash flows for the Netherlands and other leading markets. This is based on information in JET's annual report. JET's WACC is determined based on its target capital structure of 97.5% equity.

The perpetual growth rate is estimated at 1.5%. Which is based on information in JET's annual report, where the perpetual growth rate for the CGUs is in the range of 0 to 1.5%. More important, hereby the perpetual growth rate is in line with expected inflation.

Value of the Netherlands

The aggregated key value drivers are displayed in the table below. Using discounted cash flow analysis, the Netherlands could be worth 3.2 billion euro, or 14 euros per share.

JET Netherlands: DCF Model Source: Just Eat Takeaway company reports, OECD, Deloitte, own estimates

JET: Valuing by Parts

Trying to value JET as a single enterprise will not provide much insight. Each key market (the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and the Netherlands) has a different penetration rate, mix of marketplace and delivery orders, commission rate, delivery fee, etc.

Valuing JET by parts will generate better valuation estimates and deeper insights into where and how the company is generating value. The addressable population, share of the marketplace, and take rate leads to the largest valuation of Germany at 7.6 billion (34 euro per share), followed by the United Kingdom at 5.5 billion euro (24 euro per share). The Netherlands is valued at 3.2 billion euro (14 euro per share), and Canada at 2.8 billion euro (13 euro per share).

As the Rest of the World contains 19 countries with very different economic and market characteristics - for example, Australia, Israel, and Poland, the trailing EV/revenue multiple of Delivery Hero is applied, which results in 6.6 billion euros or 29 euro per share.

JET: Valuation Summary The table shows the value of JET's operations, which amounts to 23.8 billion euro as of June 2021.

JET recently acquired U.S. based Grubhub. Grubhub has leading positions in key large U.S. markets, including New York, Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia. While the acquisition deserves a full analysis on its own, for now Grubhub is added at the acquisition price, resulting in adding 6.2 billion euro.

To calculate the market equity value, the following assets are added to obtain the gross enterprise value:

JET's cash and cash equivalents of 529 million euro is estimated at book value.

Investments in associates and joint ventures include the 33% interest in Brazilian online food delivery company iFood. The valuation of Chinese food delivery company Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) might be used to estimate the value of iFood. This, adjusted for differences in the size of GDP between China and Brazil, might result in a valuation between 3 and 4 billion euro (Meituan at 190-250 billion euro equity value, with food delivery accounting for c. 4/10 of value, Brazil/China GDP at 1.5/11.7 trillion euro, and a 33% stake in iFood). In the valuation bridge, iFood is added at 3 billion euro.

Non-current assets include the 0.24% interest in Woowa Brothers (which Delivery Hero acquired for 3.6 billion euro) and is valued at 8 million euro.

JET's tax losses and credits of 52 million euros are estimated at book value.

The gross enterprise value amounts to 33.6 billion euros. Subtracted from gross enterprise value are borrowings, lease liabilities, and non-controlling interests to obtain equity value.

JET's borrowings are all convertible bonds. The four convertible bonds are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The conversion prices of these bonds are below the estimated value per share. Therefore, using the conversion value approach, the extra shares are added to the current shares outstanding.

Other debt equivalents include 87 million euros in lease liabilities, which are estimated at book value.

JET's non-controlling interest of 5 million euro is estimated at book value.

Value Per Share

The resulting total equity value of 33.5 billion euro is divided by the diluted shares outstanding, which results in a value per share of just over 148 euro per share (or $36 per U.S. ADR), or over 90% upside. This implies that IRR will be close to 18% over the next 10 years.

Catalyst

JET recently turned down several bids for iFood, the highest of which amounted to 2.3 billion euro. JET is still open to receiving offers of interested parties. The company intends to return half of the net proceeds - estimated at 1.5 billion euro, or close to 10% of shares outstanding, to its shareholders in the form of a share buyback. This, combined with a high short interest - related to the Grubhub acquisition, might trigger an upward move in JET's share price.