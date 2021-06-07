pixinoo/iStock via Getty Images

Beaten down intermediate oil explorer and producer Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) has struggled for nearly a decade to unlock value for investors. A series of poorly timed acquisitions, rising debt, sharply weaker oil prices, the COVID-19 pandemic and growing political turmoil in Colombia have all conspired to impact the driller's operations. Gran Tierra has a long history of over-promising and under delivering which saw the market by mid-2020, at the height of the pandemic, pricing the company for bankruptcy. Since then, the outlook for oil has improved considerable with some banks including Goldman Sachs predicting Brent will hit $80 per barrel during summer. That substantial bullishness, supported by the rollout of vaccines and a rapidly expanding U.S. economic recovery, saw Brent gain a notable 82% over the last year, while Gran Tierra has failed to keep pace rising by only 55%. This coupled with emerging signs that the current protests and political turmoil engulfing Colombia is easing bodes well for Gran Tierra and its ability to not only meet its revised 2021 budget but exceed that guidance.

Political turmoil continues

Colombia's nationwide protests, triggered by President Duque's proposed April 2021 tax reform bill, represented some of the worst civil unrest in decades. They have entered their seventh week and sharply impacted both the economy and the vital oil industry. The intensity of the anti-government protests was unexpected but sparked by the violent of repression of the marches by authorities. According to the Colombian independent peace think tank Indepaz (Spanish) police and other government authorities murdered 41 anti-government protests by the end of May 2021 bringing the total death toll to 70. That heavy handed response sparked a series of roadblocks blockading major highways and arterial roads which forced onshore oil producers in the Andean country to shutter production.

Among the worst affected regions are the municipality of Puerto Gaitan in the Llanos Basin located in the eastern department of Meta, the Putumayo Basin and Middle Magdalena Valley Basin. As a result of being unable to resupply its operations Gran Tierra announced in mid-May 2021 that it was forced to shut-in 5,250 barrels per day of production. The key oilfields impacted are those in Gran Tierra's Putumayo Basin Suroriente and PUT-7 Blocks and the Acordionero field in the Middle Magdalena Valley. Operations at the Suroriente and PUT-7 Blocks are regularly affected by community blockades in the region, with Gran Tierra forced shutter production at the blocks in 2019 and 2020. The blockades are typically associated with actions taken by local indigenous communities in protest at the national government rather than against Gran Tierra or Colombia's petroleum industry.

Nonetheless, the oil industry's social license is disintegrating with oilfields in the Llanos Basin near the municipality of Puerto Gaitan in the department of Meta being subject to violent invasions (Spanish) prior to national protests breaking out on 28 April 2021. Much of the growing dissent toward Colombia's petroleum industry can be blamed on the push to introduce hydraulic fracturing, growing environmental damage caused by operations and its association with an increasingly unpopular hard right government. A deteriorating social license coupled with the Duque administration's deep unpopularity and its long history as a target for leftist guerillas will potentially lead to further protests and attacks on energy infrastructure and assets. That underscores the considerable risks the political turmoil which has emerged in Colombia over the last two years poses to the operations of the country's oil industry.

Protests and blockades are easing

There are signs the nationwide antigovernment protests are losing momentum with far fewer marches in recent days. The national strike committee, which is composed of 27 different civil society groups, including union, student movement, pensioner, and unemployed worker groups, according to local media reports is preparing to suspend (Spanish) the marches. The committee intends to embark on other strategies aimed at forcing the Duque administration to negotiate while avoiding further marches and roadblocks. While there is no guarantee that will end the protests and road blockades which are impeding the operations of Gran Tierra and other drillers in Colombia's oil industry it points to a far improved outlook. Colombia's defense ministry reported last week (Spanish) that only 18 blockades remained in place compared to 2,084 at the peak of the protests in early May 2021. Senators Gustavo Petro, who was the losing presidential candidate against Duque in 2018, and Roy Barreras, who have figured prominently in the turmoil surrounding the anti-government protests have asked for no more blockades.

As a result of these positive developments, drillers have restarted affected operations in many parts of Colombia, notably the Llanos Basin. Chilean driller GeoPark (GPRK) announced that improved conditions were allowing it to gradually recommence operations in the Llanos Basin, reducing the production shut-in to 4,000 - 5,000 barrels daily. It is GeoPark's Platanillo Block in the Putumayo Basin which is the worst affected. The block is currently shut-in and that is responsible for half of the driller's production curtailments. Colombia's third largest oil producer Frontera (OTCPK:FECCF) earlier this month stated that it had recommenced operations across five drill rigs on its CPE-6 block in the Llanos Basin. While state controlled Ecopetrol (EC) has experienced some operational disruptions because of roadblocks in the Llanos Basin and another blockade at the entrance of its Barrancabermeja refinery the company believes there will be no material impact to its 2021 projections. Only Colombia's second largest and fifth largest oil producers, Parex (OTCPK:PARXF) and Gran Tierra respectively, have yet to provide updates as to how their operations are affected by recent developments.

Nevertheless, the latest news indicates that oil industry operations are returning to a pre-national strike footing and as the protests wind down drillers will continue to reopen the spigots. The key risk facing Gran Tierra is that protests and roadblocks in Cauca, Nariño and Putumayo will continue regardless of the national strike committee's decision. Those departments have long suffered unrest because of the significant presence of non-state armed groups, including FARC dissidents, who refuse to abide by the 2016 peace accord, and ELN guerillas, and a lack of government control. The 85,000 barrel per day Transandino pipeline which passes through remote stretches of Putumayo and Nariño has long been a favored target for sabotage by Colombian leftist guerillas. The pipeline is the primary conduit for transporting crude oil produced in the Putumayo Basin to the Pacific coast port of Tumaco and has suffered over 33 attacks in a decade. That has forced oil companies operating in the Putumayo Basin to use the GeoPark owned 75,000 barrel per day OBA pipeline which crosses into Ecuador and joins that country's system near the Pacific port of Esmeraldas. Drillers like Gran Tierra are also forced to rely upon costly road transportation of crude in southern Colombia. When they are unable to transport sufficient volumes of crude oil it is typical stored onsite, with production shut-ins occurring then that storage reaches capacity. Indigenous communities in southern Colombia also have long-standing grievances with the national government in Bogota, which sparked protests and blockades of the Pan American highway over the last three years.

Aside from the protests easing, roadblocks being removed and Colombia's national strike committee looking for alternate means of protesting the policies of President Duque, another positive catalyst for Gran Tierra is higher oil. Brent has rallied significantly over recent weeks to be up a stunning 46% for the year to date, boding well for Gran Tierra's ability to bolster revenue, cash flow and its bottom-line. In fact, firmer oil prices and the growing optimism surrounding global energy demand and the post-pandemic economic recovery saw Gran Tierra revise its 2021 budget upwards. The ley assumption changed was the forecast Brent price which initially expected to average $49 per barrel for the year. It was increased to $61 per barrel, which is still 17% lower than the current spot price, indicating that if Gran Tierra can achieve its annual production target of 28,000 to 30,000 barrels daily it will generate higher than forecast earnings.

Bottom line

Since the start of 2021 Brent has averaged almost $64 per barrel and is selling for $73.94 at the time of writing. Even after accounting for the current production curtailment Gran Tierra can deliver its revised 2021 plan, which as per my earlier article on the company means it has an indicative fair value of $1.85 per share or 2.7 times its current share price. Higher oil prices also have a positive effect on the value of Gran Tierra's oil reserves which were calculated using an average five-year Brent price of $54.04 per barrel. This is nearly $20 less than the Brent price of $73.94 at the time of writing and $10 lower than the average Brent price of $64 per barrel for the year to date. If Brent averages 64 per barrel during 2021 then Gran Tierra's 1P after-tax net asset value rises from $0.71 to around $0.84 per share, while its 2P after-tax net asset value per share jumps from $2.23 to $2.64. Those new after-tax NAVs are 18% and 272% respectively greater than Gran Tierra's market price.

This indicates the market is heavily discounting the driller's value because of substantial political turmoil and a worsening security situation in Colombia. While risks abound, and Gran Tierra could be forced to revise its 2021 production guidance downward it does appear overblown, and the market is heavily discounting the driller more than appropriate. For the reasons discussed, coupled with the increasingly positive outlook for crude oil and higher Brent pricing, Gran Tierra remains undervalued and offers investors considerable potential upside along with a solid margin of safety.