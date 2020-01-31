Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dennis Buxmann as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

In an overreaction to the slowed revenue growth, presumably due to COVID-19, the share price of Appen Limited (OTCPK:APPEF) has lost 57% since December. Even disregarding the management's current growth initiatives, the stock represents a lucrative investment with an attractive risk-reward ratio.

Background

Appen Limited (founded 1996 and located near Sydney) is the global leader in annotation services of datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. The company relies on its over 1 million strong global crowd, spread over 170 countries, and serves high-tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon.

Although lacking any proprietary technology the company is widely seen as a "tech-stock", mainly due to its growth drivers being AI and ML trends. Despite same underpinnings, the business model of APPEF is substantially different from a typical technology company and its revenues behave accordingly different. While most of the technology companies enjoyed a substantial boost from the Covid-lockdown, APPEF has seen its yoy revenue growth deteriorate from 46% in 2019 to 23% in 2020, resulting in a cut of 2020 guidance by about 15%. The reasons indicated by the management include deferral of planned investments by the customers as well as lower capacity for face-to-face sales due to the lockdown. As a result, the market cap plummeted from over AUD 3.8B in November 2020 to about AUD 1.6B as of writing.

Revenue drivers

Besides benefiting from the ongoing growth of such data-driven markets as online advertising, e-commerce, voice recognition, and autonomous driving, the management of APPEF is implementing several initiatives, with expected boost to sales and profitability. These include entrances into the Chinese market and the government sector, and a transformation "into an AI-powered provider of AI data and solutions" according to CEO Mark Brayan; which is, basically, an attempt to evolve from a services- to product-provider (i.e. becoming a technology firm). In addition to the available annotation platform, the company recently announced several new products:

Appen intelligence: proprietary ML Models

In-Platform Audit: enables management of the training data, and

Mobile: simplifies crowd communication.

Appen also increases its efforts to further automate its processes with respect to management of its contractors in such areas as sourcing, fraud detection, and support.

Market

Valuation

To value the stock a two-phase FCFF model is applied under the following assumptions:

Revenue: growth for the next 5 years from 10% in 2021 to 18% in 2025, with a subsequent linear drop to 2% in terminal value during 2026-2030. Comment: Given the average yoy growth rate of over 34% over the last 5 years, the assumption is rather conservative. It does not expect any major new customers and is in line with the expected CAGR of third-party Labeling solutions for AI market of 19.3% from 2019 till 2024, as calculated by cognilytica (2020).



EBIT margin: assumed at 10% in 2021 improving linearly to 15% in year 2025 (phase 1) and then further improving linearly to 18% in TV. Comment: Over the last years the company achieved an average of over 13% EBIT margin, whereby it has declined from 16% at its peak in 2018 to just 11% in 2020. We assume initially a slightly lower margin due to higher R&D and expansion expenses, but a long-term improvement akin to a rate common in (or nearer to) the technology sector.

Taxes: the statutory 30% tax rate is assumed. Comment: APPEF' effective tax rate was on average around 27% over the last 5 years.

D&A: are assumed to constitute 2% of revenue throughout the entire modelled period. Comment: In 2019 and 2020 the D&A as percentage of revenue has surged to ca. 5% and 7%, respectively; raising the 5-year average to 3.3%. To keep the model conservative, we calculate with the rate at a lower 2% level.

CAPEX: assumed at 8% in 2020 and decline linearly over the phase 1 till 2025 to the level of D&A at 2% of revenues. Comment: given the announced initiatives and company's expansion in China, the CAPEX is assumed to increase from the average of about 1% of revenues over the recent 5 years.

Net working capital: assumed at 5.7% of revenue over the entire period. Comment: we assume the company will maintain its 5.7% of revenue level.



Cost of equity: estimated at 8.9% The risk-free rate: assumed in accordance with the US 20-year treasury constant maturity rate at 2.1%, with no additional adjustment for country risk. The equity risk premium is assumed at 4.3% according to Damodaran. The rather high beta of 1.45, which reflects the current uncertainty about the company's future, was applied.



Capital structure and cost of debt: 20% debt, 80% equity ratio in the long-term and 5.3% after-tax cost of debt APPEF currently holds virtually no debt, except about AUD 25 Mio. in leases and paid an effective interest expense rate of about 16% in 2020. Based on its size and stable capital structure we regard a 7.0% cost of debt as adequate, which equals to 5.3% when adjusted for taxes. We assume the company will move linearly towards its optimal capital structure and achieve ¼ debt to equity structure over the modelled time span.



The calculated enterprise value equals AUD 2,254.3 Mio. After adjusting for AUD 78.4 Mio. cash and AUD 25.2 Mio. of leases we arrive at equity value of AUD 2,310 Mio. or, given 123.1 Mo. shares outstanding, the implied stock value of AUD 18.80. Applying the current exchange rate of 0.7710 we calculate the implied target price at USD 14.40. With the current price at USD 10.50 our estimate suggests an upside of about 35%.

To account for the risks regarding the concentrated customer structure, we estimate an alternative "bad case", with a loss of 25% of revenue and an EBIT-Margin of 8% (rather than 10% in base case) in the current year. Maintaining the rest of the assumptions intact, we arrive at a target price of USD 10.90, with an upside of 4% relative to the current price.

Potential Downsides

The obvious risk of the investment case concerns the question whether the recent revenue setbacks are of temporal or structural nature. Cancellation of the planned/postponed projects would put further pressure on the market price in short-term and slowed growth in post-Covid period would decrease the estimated company's value.

Also, the current, highly concentrated customer base (88.9% of 2020 revenue stems from just 5 customers based in the US), diminishes company's bargaining power and puts under risk a substantial chunk of revenue, should any single customer switch to a competitor (e.g. Lionbridge AI) or develop data labelling capabilities internally.

On 4th of June the company announced that its CEO has sold 109,430 shares, which could be interpreted as a negative sign. According to the company's statement the reason was "to satisfy tax obligations".

Given the above, rather cautious, valuation the stock offers a sufficient margin of safety and I recommend the stock as a mid- to longer-term investment.