Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) reported strong Q1 earnings, and the company is well-positioned as a recovery play as its theme parks reopen and live sports are back. However, the stock still trades at a sizable discount to the market. One of the concerns is the increasingly competitive landscape, which will be the focus of this article.

We will also discuss CMCSA's latest earnings, business, financials, trading, and valuation so readers could reach their own informed decision.

(Note: Unless otherwise noted, all forecasted financials refers to consensus estimates and all historical financial data comes from the company.)

Earnings

CMCSA reported FY Q1 earnings (FY ending Dec) on 04/29/2021, resulting in the stock trading up 4.3% on the day after earnings.

Revenue grew 2.2% y/y to $27.2 billion, in line with consensus estimates. Operating margin came in at 18.5% compared to 18.2% a year ago. EPS for the quarter was $0.76, up 7% y/y and beating consensus by 29.2%. Free cash flow generation and capital allocation continue to be attractive.

Business

Comcast a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast has developed, managed, and operated cable systems since 1963. Through transactions in 2011 and 2013, the company acquired NBCUniversal, and in 2018, it acquired Sky. As you can see below, the majority of the company's EBITDA is derived from its cable business:

Over the past decade, Comcast spent nearly $30 billion building an expansive, fiber-dense network comprised of 191,000 route miles which now serves as the backbone of the company's cable business.

However, the competitive landscape has been intensifying on both fronts: cable and media.

Most US cable operators can expect to see competitive overlaps with fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) rivals ramp up by 2025 as several telcos push ahead with fiber expansions or upgrades of existing DSL or VDSL networks.

During AT&T's (T) Q4 earnings call, CEO John Stankey said the telco plans to build around two million fiber residential locations this year as the pace of its fiber builds accelerates. In Q4, AT&T Fiber added 273,000 subscribers, driven in part by the 1-Gig service that comes with HBO Max as customers migrated to faster speeds during the pandemic. AT&T currently has a fiber market penetration of 34% across its footprint, so there is plenty of runways to grow.

More recently, AT&T announced a deal to combine its content unit WarnerMedia with Discovery's (DISCA). The deal gives AT&T $43 billion in cash to reinvest in its core business, including the execution of its fiber build-out strategy. Furthermore, the combined media company will offer stiff competition to Comcast's streaming offering, Peacock.

In addition, Amazon also recently announced the $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, which should significantly improve the appeal of its free Prime Video offering.

AT&T, Verizon (VZ), and Sprint are aggressively investing in 5G, which could pose a threat to Comcast's high-speed internet business. If households are able to obtain similar speeds with their 5G coverage as they are with their household internet for similar or lower cost, there will be no reason for them to pay two separate internet bills. Households would likely dump their internet service provider and use a hotspot from the 5G connected mobile device to connect their other home devices. However, this won't be a material threat for at least a few more years.

Financial

CMCSA's revenue grew by a CAGR of 7.0% over the past three fiscal years. Sell-side consensus is forecasting revenues to grow by 9.2% this fiscal year, reaching $113.1 billion, and to grow by 6.4% the following fiscal year, reaching $120.3 billion.

Over the past three fiscal years, CMCSA's EBIT margin decreased by 4.3% points, from 21.2% to 16.9%. This sizable decline is largely driven by COVID-related shutdowns of its theme parks and postponement of sporting events, as well as additional COVID-related costs. However, as the economy opens up, consensus is forecasting EBIT margin to expand by 68 basis points this fiscal year to 17.6% and expand by 247 basis points the following fiscal year to 20.1%.

Over the past three years, CMCSA spent 0.8% of its revenue on share-based compensation (SBC). Over the same period, diluted outstanding common shares decreased by 0.2%, suggesting that management used share repurchases to more than offset shareholder dilution.

As a result of the revenue, margin, and share dynamics, EPS grew at a CAGR of 8.2% over the past 3 fiscal years, outpacing its revenue growth. Going forward, consensus is forecasting EPS to increase by 12.5% to $2.94 this fiscal year and increase by 24.6% to $3.66 the following fiscal year.

Return on invested capital in 2020 is low at 5.4% due to COVID. Historically, the company generates around 7-9% ROIC. However, cable companies are known to be cash-flow machines, and their cash flow return on invested capital is much better at between 14-19% historically.

With net debt of $88.8 billion, CMCSA is 2.7 times levered to its trailing 12 month EBITDA of $31.1 billion.

Trading & Valuation

CMCSA currently trades at $57.54 per share, a market value of $264.3 billion, and an enterprise value of $353.1 billion. The stock's current dividend yield is 1.7%, 44 bps above the dividend yield for the S&P 500.

CMCSA performed well over the past year, returning 6% points more than the S&P 500, or 48.1% in absolute return. The stock is trading 12.6% above its 200-day moving average and, over the past 52 weeks, has traded at a high of $59.11 and a low of $37.77 per share. Short interest is low at 1.6% and declining over the past year, suggesting decreasing skepticism.

Using consensus estimates for next fiscal year's results (FY2), CMCSA is currently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of 2.9, an EV/EBIT multiple of 14.6, a P/E multiple of 15.7, and an FCF multiple of 15.9.

Relative to the S&P 500, CMCSA is trading at an EV/Sales premium of 9.1%, an EV/EBIT discount of 20.5%, a P/E discount of 21.7%, and an FCF discount of 26.6%. CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 1.1 compared to the S&P 500's PEG ratio of 1.3, a discount of 10.4%.

While attractive on the surface, these valuation discounts have been in place for around three years, given persistent concerns over Comcast's exposure to legacy media, cord-cutting, and increasing telco competition.

Takeaway

CMCSA's Q1 results are strong, the company is well-positioned for a reopening economy, yet the stock is trading at a meaningful discount to the S&P 500. One of the concerns weighing on the stock is an increasingly competitive market, which could hinder the company's ability to hit optimistic estimates, which already assumes a healthy recovery in sales and earnings. Given the uncertain competitive landscape, I will watch from the sidelines.

I look forward to discussing CMCSA with you in the comment section below. If you found this article helpful, please hit the Follow button. Thank you for reading!