FroggyFrogg/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

On May 28, Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), a daily life service provider, released its Q1 earnings, sending its shares soaring 16.5% just the day after the results announcement. However, investors’ concerns about the antitrust investigation have kept its share price at a low level. Warren Buffett’s investment tip to “be greedy when others are fearful” may sound cliché, but now it is time to get greedy.

User growth means everything

Meituan wowed investors in Q1 with the impressive 58.7 million new users, making Meituan stand out among e-commerce giants.

Source: Quarterly reports

In the earnings call, CEO Wang Xing stated that the community group buying business, Meituan Select, contributed half of the newly acquired uses. I mentioned in my last article that Meituan Select has limited appeal among the urban crowd and would focus on low-income cities. My prediction was mostly correct, but I misjudged the speed with which Meituan would grow its presence in these cities. There is a buzzword in Chinese that refers to low-income cities – “Xiachen market”. “Xiachen” literally means to sink or submerge and it has become a popular term referring to the less-developed rural areas. When there are no more surprises in the first and second-tier cities, the “Xiachen” market has taken the center stage. In accordance with the latest data released by the Chinese government, in Q1 2021, the growths of both per capita disposable income and per capita consumption expenditure of rural residents grew faster than urban residents, highlighting the Chinese government’s efforts to revitalize rural areas as well as accelerate the modernization of low-income regions.

Per Capita Disposable Income (RMB) YoY change Urban Residents 13,120 + 12.3% Rural Residents 5,398 + 16.3%

Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (RMB) YoY change Urban Residents 7,495 + 15.8% Rural Residents 4,039 + 21.1%

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

User growth is critical for platform-based companies. Meituan’s revenue streams are classified into three segments: food delivery, in-store, hotel & travel, and new initiatives and others. New users acquired in any of the segments have a high likelihood of being converted into customers in other segments. As the user base continues to expand and its GMV rises, it will encourage more merchants to open online stores and entice them to allocate more advertising budgets to it. Meanwhile, the platform will in turn draw the attention of more consumers with a broader SKU selection. Therefore, Meituan sees community group buying business as a means to unlocking the massive traffic contributed by the rural residents. Consumers in the rural market are known to have the following characteristics: a demand to kill time, sensitivity to prices, and easily influenced by others, and community group buying is like a business model tailor-made for them. Due to the income gap, we cannot expect rural consumers to generate the same consumption frequency or spend amount as urban consumers. Let’s take the number of active buyers as an indicator, and Pinduoduo (PDD), China’s e-commerce platform with the largest number of buyers, as a benchmark to get a sense of the market’s potential in “Xiachen” market.

The number of active buyers (Twelve months ended Mar 31, 2021):

With a bottom-up approach, Pinduoduo amassed its initial users in lower-tier cities, and there is limited headroom for Pinduoduo to continue to penetrate these cities. In contrast to Pinduoduo, Meituan still has a market of 254.5 million potential buyers.

I would also like to underline that tapping the potential of “Xiachen” market requires not only acquiring new users but also incorporating more products into the platform’s supply chain. For instance, on May 26, Meituan Select reached a strategic cooperation with Dangshan County, a small county known for its fruit in the north of Anhui Province, China. Because traditional sales channels have yet to fully recover from the COVID-19, Meituan partnered with the Dangshan local government to put Dangshan nectarines, the county’s iconic fruit, on the platform and advise them to consumers nationwide via live streaming. For a company that does not produce any products of its own but merely integrates and reallocates resources, the market in dire need of a more effective manner of matching demand and supply is undoubtedly an ideal target.

If we use an “end-game” thinking to walk backward through Meituan’s strategy, the broader picture becomes evident. Meituan’s ultimate vision is to “deliver everything to customers’ homes”. Before delivering “everything”, Meituan began with food delivery and has since expanded to include grocery delivery. Simultaneously, delivery times must be reduced in order to shake up the traditional online shopping model. So, the group buying model aims to enable consumers to receive the goods usually the day after placing the order, whether in the city or the rural areas. In order to boost the efficiency of such a mega online-to-offline (O2O) platform and attain zero marginal cost, it is a vital step to incorporate the enormous number of consumers and merchants distributed across the country into its system.

A warrior who survived fierce competitions, twice

In addition to the impressive user growth, Meituan has widened its net loss to 4.8 billion yuan dragged down by the heavy investment in Meituan Select. The current situation, in which numerous e-commerce giants rushing into the community group buying market, is like a recurrence of the fierce competition in the online group buying market in 2011 and the food delivery market in 2015. Meituan is the warrior who survived both times. Meituan has always been a bold yet restricted player when it comes to cash-burning games.

Source: Meituan’s quarterly report

Despite the inevitable increase in the selling and marketing expenses at the nascent stage, Meituan was able to keep its cost selling and marketing cost ratio at around 19% in Q1 2021, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the prior quarter. Based on the press release published by Meituan, Meituan Select now covers more than 90% of the cities and counties in China, implying that the investment in distribution infrastructure such as warehousing may reduce in the near future.

A nuanced approach to strike a balance

The food delivery segment remains Meituan’s money-making engines. However, as a matchmaker between supply and demand, Meituan is in a position that is subject to criticism from all sides. I mentioned in my last article that Meituan has long been criticized for exerting excessive pressure on its riders. Furthermore, Meituan has also been battered for charging small restaurants hefty commissions. In order to alleviate merchants’ frustration, Meituan recently revealed a reform of the commission scheme. Meituan previously charged a fixed commission rate of ~20% per order. Under the new scheme, the commission is split into two parts: technical service fee and performance service fee. The technical service fee is charged at a fixed percentage of the order amount of 5.8%, whereas the performance service fee is calculated based on parameters such as delivery distance, order amount, and service hour. Simply put, merchants pay less on nearby orders, more on long-distance orders, as well as pay less on daytime orders, while more on late night and early morning orders.

Source: author’s calculation

The commission has decreased for short-distance orders with a low single consumption amount; the commission has remained nearly unchanged for medium-distance orders with a medium single consumption amount; for long-distance orders with a high single consumption amount, Meituan charges a higher commission than before. Except for the fact that commissions are now calculated more openly and acceptably, the new commission scheme is not likely to have a substantial influence on the profitability of the food delivery segment.

Meituan is not the only one who has walked away from a one-size-fits-all commission scheme. DoorDash has also introduced a new plan that considers the delivery radius.

Source: Bloomberg

The reasons behind this trend towards commission reform in the food delivery industry were well summarized by the COO of DoorDash, “Delivery is a three-sided marketplace -- you’ve got restaurants, consumers and Dashers. It’s very important to keep the system in balance so that we can all benefit and make profit from the system that we designed.”

No need to panic about government intervention

Meituan’s stock price has been overshadowed by regulatory headwinds as the Chinese government tightens its control on tech giants. Part of the reason for this is that we are not ready to let go of an era of unbridled expansion. E-commerce behemoths have played a critical part in enhancing society’s overall efficiency during the last decade or so. The platforms aided B-end (business) in reducing the intermediaries and providing C-end (customers) with abundant products and services. They succeed in a B2B model by acting as a good matchmaker between supply and demand. Among them, the market will surely be dominated by the frontrunners. Because whether as merchants or consumers, we all want to take an easy approach and rely on an all-around platform to enhance the efficiency of our businesses and better our day-to-day life experience. In a free market, monopoly is an aggregate result of every small choice made by every member of society. Call me a conservative, but I believe this is an appropriate time for the government to intervene.

Meanwhile, I also believe that government intervention will always lag behind socio-economic progress. Previously, the e-commerce sector was like uncharted waters for the regulatory authority. However, adequate government intervention is required when other problems, such as labor relations, become difficult to overlook. The purpose of government intervention is not to eliminate giants but to fix the market failure in order to achieve stable and sustainable growth.

Bringing the topic back to Meituan, in my opinion, Wang Xing’s recent efforts to comply with the antitrust investigation are a continuation of his philosophy of “infinite game” as always – the only rule is to keep the game going on.

Conclusion

Meituan’s share price has risen by ~6% since the publication of my last bullish article. However, I think its strong growth momentum has not been fully priced in because regulatory concerns are still dominating the market sentiment. Therefore, I would maintain BUY rating this time.