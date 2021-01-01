CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Alongside its recent earnings report, New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE), an energy infrastructure company involved in the funding, building, and operation of LNG ("liquefied natural gas") infrastructure and logistics, announced the launch of its new Zero Parks joint venture with FTAI ("Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure LLC"). The JV has significant positive implications for the outlook - it increases NFE's exposure to clean, low-carbon fuels, a vast addressable market opportunity which should unlock substantial upside over the longer term. And with NFE planning to spin out Zero Parks as a standalone public company at some point down the line, there is a clear catalyst for value unlocking here should the execution prove successful.

Tapping Into the Renewable Fuels Market with Zero Parks JV

NFE's latest JV announcement with FTAI, Zero Parks, looks promising. Both parties add unique capabilities to the JV - FTAI brings extensive transportation experience and infrastructure, complementing NFE's focus on hydrogen and clean energy. As things stand, NFE will contribute 75% of the joint investment, while FTAI will contribute the remaining 25%, with a longer-term plan to spin out the JV as an independent public company. Thus far, the JV already has two initial projects planned at FTAI's Jefferson Terminal in Beaumont, Texas, both of which are targeting FID ("final investment decision") by FQ2/FQ3 '21. One of the projects will target the production of renewable diesel and jet fuel, while the other will be focused on producing carbon-free hydrogen and ammonia through blue hydrogen with carbon capture.

Source: New Fortress Energy Investor Presentation Slides

The financing of both projects appears manageable, with the focus on tax-exempt debt helping to minimize equity requirements. In aggregate, the capital expenditure requirement for the projects stands at $200-$300 million relative to $50-75 million in EBITDA generation each. As such, management believes the JV can commercialize renewable diesel and blue hydrogen within the next two years, which seems reasonable. Importantly, the JV represents another crucial step in NFE's efforts to commercialize the fast-growing opportunity in renewable and low-carbon fuels.

Spin-Off Plans to Catalyze Value Creation

Assuming the execution of Zero Parks goes according to plan, management expects to eventually spin off the company as a standalone entity. Assuming the two initial projects generate run-rate EBITDA in the $100-150 million range and most of the project funding is completed using tax-exempt, low-cost debt, an accretive outcome looks highly likely. The key here is Zero Parks' low capital intensity and the clear path to eventual monetization, which should alleviate any near-term overhang on the cash generation and valuation multiple, respectively.

Source: New Fortress Energy Investor Presentation Slides

In a spinoff scenario, I see plenty of value unlocking potential - assuming a conservative EV/EBITDA multiple of c. 15x (below average for peers in the renewable fuels/industrial gas space), the JV's projected $125 million in EBITDA generation at the midpoint would imply an enterprise value of c. $1.9 billion (c. 20% of the current group EV). I see material upside to the estimates, however, as Zero Parks could command a higher multiple considering its better project economics and cash flow generation relative to peers - current guidance calls for Zero Parks to deliver a compelling 25% unlevered rate of return.

Recent Acquisition Spree Boosts the Growth Pipeline

On the heels of the JV announcement, NFE had also disclosed the following major acquisitions - the acquisition of Hygo, a joint GLNG/Stonepeak JV focused on downstream LNG distribution in Brazil, the acquisition of PPAs ("power purchase agreements") from BR Distribuidora to develop a gas-fired power plant in Brazil, and the acquisition of all outstanding units of Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP). In total, the purchase consideration stands at c. $5 billion, most of which is allocated toward the Hygo acquisition (c. $3 billion), with the remainder going toward the GMLP buyout (c. $2 billion). The transactions were funded by a combination of a 31 million share issuance (NFE), $580 million in cash, along with $2.8 billion in debt and $138 million in preferred GMLP equity.

Source: New Fortress Energy Investor Update Slides (April 2021)

The acquisitions should significantly boost the growth pipeline - NFE will own four additional downstream terminals, with its network now spanning Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Brazil. NFE maintains full ownership in all terminals, except for the Sergipe terminal, a 50/50 JV. Furthermore, the addition of Hygo's Brazil assets and GMLP's shipping and storage assets should also accelerate NFE's vertical integration efforts, resulting in not only higher longer-term contracted cash flow but also a simplification of the debt structure. Beyond the expansion into the Brazilian market, I see NFE pursuing incremental organic growth opportunities from here, especially considering its goal to expand to 15-20 terminals globally.

Final Take

With the acquisitions of Hygo and GMLP now closed and the growth pipeline significantly larger, NFE presents investors with a vehicle to capitalize on global natural gas demand tailwinds and a low-cost clean hydrogen future. Accelerating its renewables push is the announcement of the Zero Parks JV with FTAI, with two projects already expected to be sanctioned within the next six months. The Zero Parks projects also feature a compelling return profile at c. 25% and should benefit from tax-incentivized debt financing at the project level. As such, with the shares trading at a reasonable c. 21x EV/EBITDA and with positive longer-term catalysts down the line, I am bullish.