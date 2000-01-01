Kameleon007/E+ via Getty Images

Inflation is key to bond investing. Higher inflation eats away at the income payments, forcing bond investors to require higher payments from lenders.

Investment thesis: The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:IEF) is still unattractive due to higher inflation and other investments (specifically equities) being more attractive.

Let's take a look at several key inflation measures, starting with CPI:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.6 percent in May on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.8 percent in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.0 percent before seasonal adjustment; this was the largest 12-month increase since a 5.4-percent increase for the period ending August 2008.

Here's the table from the report:

Energy price spikes of 28%-50% are central to the latest increase. These bled through to utility and transportation prices. The auto market is in a unique, pandemic-caused supply situation that the market will eventually sort out.

Let's look at some more specialized measures that are produced by the Cleveland Fed.

While the current median CPI reading is above 3% (left), this specific inflation measure has seen similar readings without leading to runaway inflation. 16% trimmed-mean CPI (right), could be a different story, as it's at its highest level in five years. But we need more data to formulate a conclusion on that front.

Let's take a look at several CPI moving averages (data from the Fred system; author's calculations):

The 12-month rolling average (in blue) is still below 2% while the 6-month average (in orange) is slightly below 3%. As I noted yesterday, the Fed is now using an inflation average, but we don't know which one or ones. The above data shows that price increases are still very fresh, so it's hardly time to worry.

Let's turn to the Fed's preferred inflation measure, the PCE price indexes from the BEA:

The PCE price index increased 3.6 percent in April from one year ago, reflecting increases in both goods and services (table 11). Energy prices increased 24.8 percent while food prices increased 0.9 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 3.1 percent in April from one year ago.

Here are the charts:

Both overall (left) and core (right) spiked in the latest report. But remember that his is one month of data, which is very little when it comes to measuring prices.

Finally, let's take a look at inflation expectations, which are calculated by subtracting the TIPs yield from the corresponding CMT yield (for example, subtracting the 10-year TIPs yield from the 10-year treasury yield).

The 5-year breakeven inflation rate (left) is a bit above 2.5% but then ticked lower. The 10-year breakeven rate (right) hit 2.5% and then moved lower.

Inflation conclusion: right now, inflation is a financial press buzz word. But in reality, there have only been a few months of high prices, mostly caused by transitory factors and base effects. While it's likely this situation will continue for the remainder of the year, the Fed believes prices will come down in 2023.

When I reviewed the IEF last month, I titled the piece, "If You're Looking for Upside, Look Elsewhere," concluding:

Overall, the charts are bearish, which is best evidenced by the EMAs. But the weekly and daily charts indicate there is little possibility of any meaningful upside. Since then, the IEF has moved from 114 to 115.5:

IEF 1-year from Stockcharts

See the two blue arrows which show a 1.3% rally.

Let's place this movement into a broader, weekly context:

IEF Weekly

The IEF rallied strongly from the 4Q18-2020, when it formed a long, rounding top. The ETF broke support at the beginning of this year and continued to move lower until March, when it counter-rallied.

The bond market is slow-moving, so the fact the IEF has continued its counter-rally since mid-May doesn't change my analysis. We're at the beginning of an economic expansion supporting a strong equity rally. Higher growth rates along with the supply-chain disruptions caused by restarting a mostly closed economy are spiking prices, which is net bond negative. There are no strong reasons supporting a meaningful rally in the IEF.