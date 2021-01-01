Aslan Alphan/E+ via Getty Images

Shares in Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) fell nearly 11.5% after the company announced a plan to sell $500 million in convertible notes to qualified institutional buyers, which it later upsized to $550 million. However, the size of the offering does not look to have warranted such a negative reaction by the market, but rather could reflect some possible growing pains and a need for cash. The dilutive effect likely won't be large, and the cash will pave the way for more growth, as Q1's report came in quite strong; the sell-off could provide an attractive buying opportunity.

Results and Growth Potential

Some of the highlights from Q1's report reflect the growth of the e-commerce side:

+95.5% growth in e-commerce units sold to 15,504

+81.1% growth in e-commerce revenue to $422.3 million

+166.3% growth in vehicle gross profit to $17.8 million

+36.2% growth in vehicle GPPU to $1,151, driving a +14.2% growth in GPPU to $2,054

Wholesale also posted a strong quarter with some bottlenecking of new vehicle supply driving used vehicle prices higher:

+84.4% growth in wholesale units to 8,641

+112.4% growth in wholesale revenues to $118.0 million

Overall, Vroom posted 57.3% growth in total revenues to $591.1 million and 65.6% increase in total units sold, driven by both e-commerce and wholesale unit growth.

Moving forward, Vroom is expecting strong growth to continue through Q2 and for the full year. E-commerce unit growth is expected to be +164% at midpoint, facing a weaker comp, but still represent decent double digit sequential growth to 17,500-18,000 units. ASP growth back to $27,000-$28,000 is expected to drive GPPU 25-30% higher sequentially to $2,500-$2,600, a strong boost. Revenues are expected to rise up to 10% q/q, $618-$640 million, with ~$490 million at midpoint from e-commerce, offsetting some weakness in wholesale (down ~$30 million at midpoint). Full year results are expected to show triple-digit growth in e-commerce units and over 200% growth in gross profit.

Online car vendors like Carvana (CVNA) and Vroom are facing a long-term disruptor setup, as the new and used car-buying industry has typically relied on in-person interactions in dealerships. Online/e-commerce penetration in used car sales is still about 1%, so there's a huge market for both to grow into in terms of digitization of the used car industry.

Vroom's vertical integration and seamless buying, selling and trading in, combined with a heavy background in data through CarStory support the growth story. Recent financial performance with strong growth in units, revenues and GPPU also reinforce that growth story. JPMorgan sees that Vroom "has enough contracted capacity to meet volume targets well beyond 2021" and expansion of its last mile network, while costly, will cover over 50% of households within 100 miles by the end of the year.

Graphic from Seeking Alpha

The long-term disruptor status and potential is evident within analyst forecast for long-term revenue growth. While the projections past 2025 have to be taken with a grain of salt, 9 analysts are seeing revenues at ~$6 billion by 2023, possibly as low as $4.5 billion or as high as $8.2 billion. Even at the low end of the analysts' projections at $4.5 billion, growth rates are still strong at a ~31% CAGR for revenues, while the midpoint projection represents a ~54% CAGR. Vroom is trading just below 0.9x estimated 2023 revenues, a steep discount to 2.7x multiple.

$500 Million Convertible Overreaction?

Vroom announced on Monday afternoon that it was offering $500 million, plus $75 million additional, in convertible notes due July 2026 to qualified institutional buyers. Vroom then upsized the offering to $550 million, and priced the notes with a 0.75% interest rate. The notes are convertible at a 40% premium to Tuesday's close, at $56.01 per share.

Proceeds from the note offering will be used to support the growth of the business, such as "advertising and marketing, expansion of its proprietary logistics operations, increased resources in its customer experience team, technology development, working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures" and acquisitions. This will be Vroom's first long-term debt on its books.

This is nothing out of the ordinary, as companies, such as those in high-growth, scaling phases, tap into convertible notes to raise necessary capital to fund such growth while also lessening the potential dilutive effect. However, the market seemingly punished Vroom for raising a small batch of cash.

Vroom's market cap prior to the note offering was ~$6.05 billion, and the $575 million maximum offering amount represented about 9.5% of the current market cap; the $625 million represented about 10.5%. However, under the stated conversion price, it's just under 10 million shares to fill the offering, and about 11.1 million to fill the full allotment. Therefore, the dilutive effect is less, at about 8% for the full $625 million amount, while the market shaved off nearly 12% from Vroom's valuation. The market's reaction of taking this dilution at face value immediately seems overstretched, as the dilutive effect isn't as large as is being priced in.

However, digging into the details, the 11.5% drop could be stem from the timing, not the terms, of the notes when taking into account the financials from Q1. Vroom's Q1 report came after it warned of growing pains and widening losses during Q4, and some signs of growing pains are still evident. The company burnt through over $100 million in cash during Q1, bringing its cash balance down to $940.3 million; SG&A expenses rose 81% to $109.1 million; net loss widened to $77.2 million with Q2's net loss forecast to be a similar amount as expenses grow. While the cash burn rate is a bit concerning, the expenses and losses are to be expected from a company working to scale higher and grow revenues at >50% for the next few years.

Overall

Vroom's potential as a long-term digital disruptor of the traditional car buying experience through data-driven, vertically integrated operations remains clear, with the company projected to see some significant revenue growth over the next few years. A strong Q1 performance is expected to continue into Q2, reinforcing that growth story. However, like most growth stories, Vroom is raising cash through a $550 million convertible note offering, of which the market reacted to quite negatively. The overall dilutive risk is less than the percentage decline in shares, and more so at a high conversion premium, where the dilutive risk is brought below 5%. Thus, the reaction looks to be overblown, unless the market is reacting to cash burn and growing pains, of which are likely to be transient risks evident through the next few quarters but disappearing by late 2022. As such, the sharp decline on the note offering announcement looks to provide an attractive buying opportunity to capitalize on the long-term potential.