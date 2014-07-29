blinow61/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Despite its size, Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) is significantly inferior in efficiency to its peers in the Russian oil industry (read our articles on Gazprom Neft and Lukoil). Net profit margin demonstrates a downtrend, asset turnover is lower than that of competitors, and financial leverage is significantly higher. Despite this, the company is trading at a premium to the market on an EV / EBITDA multiple. This premium is due to market expectations from the Vostok-Oil project. Certainly, Rosneft's financial performance will improve significantly in the near future, but we still bypass the company, and the reason is not at all that there are better peers. In our opinion, the potential risks associated with scandals around the company's management are too high for a long-term investor. We are neutral on the company.

Company Profile

Rosneft is the largest oil company in Russia headquartered in Moscow. Rosneft specializes in the exploration, production and sale of oil, gas and oil products. The main assets of the company are located in Russia. Rosneft produces oil in Siberia, Urals, Volga region, Far East, as well as on the shelf of the Russian seas. The company has assets around the world, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Norway, Italy, Germany, Mongolia, China, Vietnam, Armenia, Egypt, Indonesia and Venezuela.

The company produces ethylene, benzene, propylene, base and industrial oils, paraffins, etc. Rosneft transports crude oil by pipeline, rail and mixed transport. The company operates a network of its own and leased filling stations.

40% of Rosneft shares through JSC ROSNEFTEGAZ are owned by the Russian government (The Russian Government owns 100% in JSC ROSNEFTEGAZ). 19.75% is owned by BP (BP). The shareholder structure is presented below:

(Source: Company's IR)

The management is headed by:

Financial Performance

Despite having a relatively large number of assets, the company earns most of its revenue from the sale of crude oil. The company's revenue correlates with oil prices.

(Source: Created by the author)

Net profit margin has been on a downward trend in the last 10 years. This fact is due to an increase in the share of operating expenses in revenue, as well as an increase in the debt burden and the Debt Servicing Costs.

(Source: Created by the author)

The company's asset turnover is significantly lower than that of competitors. In addition, the dynamics began to deteriorate significantly since 2018. The reason is the simultaneous decline in revenue and growth in the balance sheet due to acquisitions. For striving for extensive growth, the company's management is often criticized by the financial industry. Such work with balance harms the reputation of management.

(Source: Created by the author)

It is noteworthy that the company's assets are growing mainly due to liabilities. Rosneft's financial leverage is significantly higher than that of its peers.

(Source: Created by the author)

The coverage ratio of the company is 0.76. This is significantly below the norm, but the operating cash flow still allows the company to service its debt.

Management risks

In a turbulent oil market, it is easy to criticize oil companies for their poor financial performance. Today, the market is back on a growth trajectory, and a growing market is capable of lifting even the worst companies from the bottom. Certainly, Rosneft's financial performance will improve significantly in the near future, but we still bypass the company, and the reason is not at all that there are better peers.

In the process of investment analysis, it is important to keep in sight not only quantitative but also qualitative indicators. Rosneft is a company that is especially important to keep this in mind when researching. The main risk lies in the reputation of the management.

Corruption scandals often arise around management. Navalny's investigations, the Bashneft case, the nationalization of Yukos - references to key managers can be found everywhere. This fact creates certain risks for investors. In our opinion, this qualitative indicator should be included in the discount rate when valuating Rosneft.

Valuation

Despite the fact that Rosneft has been showing negative dynamics of financial indicators since 2011. The company trades at a significant EV / EBITDA premium to its Russian oil peer.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

It is noteworthy that the company is trading at a significant premium not only to Russian companies. According to the EV / EBITDA multiple, Rosneft looks more expensive than BP, which owns 19.75% of the company (11.88 vs 7.73).

Such an award is justified by the expectations from the implementation of the Vostok-Oil project.

The Vostok Oil project includes Lodochnoye, Vankorskoye, Suzunskoye, Tagulskoye, Payakhskoye and other fields located on the Taimyr Peninsula. The resource potential of the project is light sweet crude, superior in quality to Brent crude. The confirmed resource base of the project is 6 billion tons of oil (including gas condensate), or 44 billion barrels. The potential for oil supplies in 2024 is estimated at 25 million tons, in 2027 - at 50 million tons, and starting from 2030 - at 115 million tons.

The largest investment banks noted the attractiveness of the implementation of this project for the company.

Conclusion

Rosneft does not have the best reputation among minority investors. The quality of management is evidenced by the company's finances. Even during the period of rising oil prices, Rosneft's financial performance was noticeably worse than that of companies such as Gazprom Neft or Lukoil. It is noteworthy that Rosneft is valued by the market more expensive than its peers. We will probably see an improvement in the company's financial performance in the near future, but the risks are too great for a long-term investor. We are neutral on this stock.