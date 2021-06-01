ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Calumet Specialty Products (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CLMT) now has two very compelling businesses. Their specialty products business comprised of Performance Brands and Specialty Products and Solutions what we would have considered their "core" business back when management was discussing divesting Great Falls. However, ever since the company revealed plans to seek a joint venture partner to convert the Great Falls refinery to include a renewable diesel component, we can make the case that this new business could be just as valuable to Calumet.

Recently, we learned some additional details on management's plans for the company when they attended a conference with Bank of America Merrill Lynch on the morning of June 9th. Gregg Brody, of Merrill Lynch, politely came loaded for bear with his fireside chat while entertaining Steve Mawer, CEO, and Todd Borgmann, CFO. During this time, management updated investors about its two business segments and provided some interesting information on current business conditions and plans for the Great Falls refinery. It should also be noted that the conference announcement came the same day of the conference. Calumet had important announcements for its investors.

You may recall that after the last quarterly conference, the company announced a different format for reporting its business when it divided the specialty into two parts along with Great Falls. In reality, the Specialty assets remain functionally as one part, but by splitting the two, fast- growing markets are no longer hidden. This provides management with visual tools to help investors understand better capital and expense priorities.

Calumet provided a slide summarizing the three businesses, Montana/Renewables, Performance Brands, and Specialty Products and Solutions, which is given below.

The company positively and bullishly updated the status for each.

Specialty and Performance Brands

A slide showing key markers for Performance Brands [PB] shows investors that all of its markets are less than 1% penetrated and growth at significantly above 5% in aggregate. Both Mawer and Broggmann stated that it's selling everything that it can make.

The next included slide illustrates proven growth for the past three years from $30 EBITDA to over $60 million EBITDA expected in 2021.

Next, the company added a slide comparing peer evaluations, which at its mean value represented $1.2 billion, not a small number.

Although PB is a small part of the specialty business, its potential is huge, and could be many times larger than it is today with help from new capital.

The company discussed very little concerning SP&S except for the following statement.

"Specialty Products & Solutions has recovered from the arctic freeze and is focused on widening its moat with deep integration of our assets and world class customer base."

On the subject of margins, management noted that sales remain strong with slightly higher margins. Broggmann noted that not all of the April production went into sales. With empty storage tanks and rail cars, a significant portion went into refilling. We aren't sure what this fully means. Is it expecting a low quarterly result again or something muted? The company believes that it can recover all of the lost cash generation due to the winter storm in SP&S even though it could take the rest of the year.

Great Falls Renewable

Management added a few updated slides concerning Great Falls Renewables. We included two.

Brody led a discussion, which opened even more detail. A summary follows both from the slides and management comments:

Found a means for inputting 12K barrels/day of renewable diesel feed during the first phase.

Confirmed that Phase I, starting in April next year, is basically a simple addition of feeds, piping, and other minor changes confirming our beliefs.

Feed composition may consist of triglyceride (including soy) or technical tallow at any percentage.

At a 12K feed rate, Great Falls will produce 300% of the needed RINs.

EBITDA from RND increased to $240 million beginning at startup next year reaching $350 million at full rates, up well over a $100 million in EBITDA from the March presentation.

Expects the Joint Venture, management's first choice, to pay for most or all of the 2022 and 2023 bonds.

Will recover 60% of the fossil fuel EBITDA at full RND rates. (Our belief is that this equals $60-$100 million in EBITDA under current conditions).

Made great progress on signing a joint venture partner.

Is not considering renewable jet fuel.

Has the ability to continue alone if that becomes the only option.

It's also important to note that recently the company added rich details supporting its financial outlook and beliefs. It is included next.

The company performed a detailed due diligence in obtaining the numbers. It included supporting results from financial models using true historical data.

The next slide shows the unique geographical location for Great Falls.

The refinery lies in the middle of virgin sources of renewable feed from Montana and southwestern Canada including both animal and plant. With Great Falls located along the hi-line for the old Great Northern Railroad (now BNSF) and near the old Northern Pacific Railroad main (now Montana Link), it is perfectly positioned for transporting to either the Pacific Northwest & California to the west or the Midwest on the east. Great Falls is truly a junction. With the location advantage, either vertical or horizontal integration becomes possible, something Calumet is considering down the road.

The economics derived from Great Falls in total begins at $400-$450 million. Selling off half to a joint venture partner should yield something north of $500 million, more than enough to pay off the $400 million needed for the balance of the 2022 and all of the 2023 bonds. With management signaling that lowering debt with this payment is enough, Calumet can return to growth through capital or M&A. It remains to be seen if it will ever return to paying dividends, a change at the proper point we still hope happens.

Putting the two together

With Great Falls' potential and the total Specialty business currently contributing about $200+ million EBITDA, roughly equal contributions from both, it is fair to ask which of these businesses represent the future of the company. By spring of 2023, Calumet might generate $450-$500 million EBITDA per year with $800-$900 in debt. With total interest expenses down under $100 million, management will have much more flexibility. Growth will come from both Specialty via Performance Brands and from renewable diesel at Great Falls. It will be interesting to see how the market values the company given the potentially environmentally-friendly transition. Could this become a story stock?

The Market

We included a chart developed using TradeStation software.

On the 15th of June at 1:30 Eastern Daylight Time, a large buyer stepped in, lifting the price half of a dollar in a matter of a few minutes. Our experience suggests someone became aware of something significantly positive. What it was; we aren't sure. Management continues to weave a common vision which cannot be ignored. With each investor communication, management adds and back-ups important details. A sudden out-of-the-blue rise such as this only confirms clarity and our own long-term beliefs concerning Calumet.

But Never Forget the Risk

Someone once said, "Never underestimate Calumet's ability to disappoint". As investors in Calumet, we must never forget the risk. The last quarterly report was, in the very best light, ugly with its zero net EBITDA before interest expenses. The company burned $50 million in cash-driven from the major outage at Shreveport and winter storm Uri's destruction. Also, remember that Calumet sold Superior just-in-time, in our view, as a few months later that facility experienced an explosion, which had Calumet still been the owner, would have likely bankrupted the company. We could continue. For us, this company has been like a cat with nine lives. Which of the nine did it just use, and why do we continue with such positive assessments? With both PB and Great Falls RND kicking into higher gears, the reason becomes specialty. And with such unique assets and with visionary and determined management, the likelihood for a rich ending is again, compelling.