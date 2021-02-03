LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

As the United States continues its COVID-19 vaccination campaign and government restrictions ease, I am starting to look for discounted "re-opening plays" that could turn into long-term investments. Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) appears to be a great re-opening prospect as patients begin to return to oncology office visits. What is more, the company should see a strong surge in revenue once their PEMFEXY product launches in Q1 of next year. As a result, I am considering starting a speculative investment in EGRX at these prices in anticipation the company's products will see a strong resurgence over the remainder of 2021, and PEMFEXY's launch will inject some momentum into the share price in 2022.

I intend to provide a brief background on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and will discuss why I believe it could be a great re-opening play in the second half of 2021. In addition, I reveal my plans for starting a speculative position and how I intend to manage that potential position over the remainder of the year.

Background on Eagle

Eagle Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to developing and commercializing injectable products in metabolic critical care and the oncology arena. The company's products include Belrapzo for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and Bendeka for indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In addition, the company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia. Eagle's pipeline comprises of EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke and organophosphate exposure. PEMFEXY is taking aim at lung cancer and mesothelioma. The company's fulvestrant product is moving forward against breast cancer. Eagle also has their Vasopressin injection for enhancing blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock, which is slated for a resubmission in the middle of this year.

In addition to their portfolio and pipeline, Eagle has a partnership with SymBio for their BTD bendamustine product. Moreover, Eagle has a partnership with Tyme Technologies (TYME) for oral SM-88 for the treatment of various cancers.

Image Source: EGRX

Reopening Play

The prolonged effects of COVID-19 still have a strong impact on the company's business and even though the USA is starting to open up, it might require an extended period to reach the pre-pandemic levels of patient visits. Eagle noted that oncology treatments were still down across the industry, with patients delaying their chemotherapy until the benefits of the vaccination campaign begin to show some progress. This delay in chemo treatments was evident in the company's first-quarter of 2021 earnings where Eagle reported $41.3M total revenue, which was down from $46M in Q1 of last year. The company also reported that their product sales decreased by $0.6M year-over-year, totaling $17.1M.

However, Eagle believes chemo visits will eventually return to a normal level at some point this year. As a result, Eagle anticipates a resurgence in sales with a reduction in expenses over the remainder of 2021. Admittedly, I don't expect to see Eagle reporting record-breaking revenue in 2021, but we could see a resurrection in revenue with a reduction in expenses that should improve the EPS enough to justify a rise in share price.

Looking For Momentum in 2022

I am anticipating Eagle having a strong finish for 2021 that will translate into a stronger 2022. Eagle expects their 2022 revenue "will be significantly higher than in the past years," which I believe is in the cards due to the potential of PEMFEXY launch in February of next year, with four months of exclusivity in a $1.3B market (Figure 1).

Figure 1: PEMFEXY Outlook (Source: EGRX)

In addition, Eagle expects additional revenue from a vasopressin launch and from SymBio in Japan. What is more, the company announced that they are looking to make some deals to possibly acquire or in-license products that could have an immediate impact. This should all translate into significant growth, which has yet to be factored into the share price.

Looming Downside Risk

I believe the biggest dark cloud looming over Eagle is their patent case with Endo Par Innovation Company over vasopressin. The company is dealing with patents that require the vasopressin product to be within a pH of 3.7-3.9, however, the company's formulation is supposed to be below that pH range. So, if Eagle can manufacture their vasopressin outside of the pH range of 3.7 to 3.9, the company should be victorious in this litigation. Eagle has its court case coming up on July 7th. So, we should have some clarity about this issue in the next month or so.

If all goes well, Eagle anticipates bringing their vasopressin to the market by year-end. On the other hand, if the court rules against Eagle, we should see a strong impact on the share price. Consequently, I expect the share price to be remain suppressed until we hear a positive update from this case.

My Plan

Altogether, I find Eagle to be a very enticing re-open play that could turn into a momentum play in coming years with vasopressin, PEMFEXY, and TREAKISYM bringing in consistent revenue streams. Vasopressin and PEMFEXY launches will generate significant cash, which should bolster the company's current cash position of $105.2M. This should give Eagle enough ammo to execute some exciting strategic transactions that will enlarge their portfolio and snowball revenue growth. I believe Eagle is setting themselves up for a burst of positive events in the near future with all these launches and potentially additions to the pipeline, plus an improvement in their earnings. I am expecting an impressive growth curve that should translate into the share price. As a result, I am looking to initiate a pilot position in the near term ahead of the company's court case on July 7th.

Figure 2: EGRX Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Looking at Figure 2, we can see the share price has already tested and bounced off the $36.50 area of support. So, I am going to look for a slight pullback on light volume to make my first buy. Then, I will look to make another transaction either below $36.50 or after the share price rise breaks above the red downtrend line. If the court rules in favor of Eagle, I will look to sell a portion on a spike in the share price and will reapply some of those profits down the road. If the court rules against Eagle, I will wait for the dust to settle and look to average down in anticipation the company will be able to still outperform the Street's expectations (Figure 3).

Figure 3: EGRX Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Long-term, I am looking to hold a modest EGRX position for at least five years in hopes the company can turn this boat around and deliver some value to its shareholders.