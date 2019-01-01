igorr1/iStock via Getty Images

Investors have fallen in love with hard assets over the last year. With the combination of easy fiscal and monetary policies providing extra juice to an already booming economy, cash has piled into "things". At the epicenter of this boom is the huge move up in the housing market. Today we look at the state of that market and what may be one way to play the situation via an unique ETF.

When investors think real estate, they think REITs. Equity REITs have been the best-performing asset class over the last two decades and provide a sound way to protect against inflation and get income. While they work as an asset class, they are not possibly the best play on the housing boom itself. Sure there are some REITs that stand to benefit from the housing boom, such as Residential REITs that receive a NAV uplift and higher rents. But in general the access to these plays is limited in most REIT ETFs and CEFs. For example, we covered Aberdeen Global Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) and it has just 11.6% in residential REITs.

Source: AWP Fact Card

The largest and most well known REIT ETF Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) has a larger exposure to residential REITs and that is bolstered further by some peripheral holdings that are tied to housing.

Source: VNQ

But even here you are buying a lot of extra baggage to play housing. So how is one supposed to get pure exposure to housing, if one wants it?

HOMZ is a relatively newer ETF that solves this dilemma. The fund was launched in March 2019 and won an award for the Most Innovative & Successful ETF Launch of 2019 by ETF Express. We go over its holdings and performance next. Finally, we give you a verdict on where we stand with this today.

Holdings, Fees & Distributions

HOMZ tracks the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, a rules-based index composed of the 100 companies that collectively represent the performance of the US Housing Industry. Hoya Capital needs no introduction and currently writes on Seeking Alpha under Hoya Capital Real Estate. The index has some sound logic behind it and came out by looking at what drives the total spending on housing.

Source: HOMZ

HOMZ takes that breakdown and applies it to stocks within those sectors.

Source: HOMZ

In our opinion, this is quite intelligent a way to build an index. Looking at the actual holdings themselves, one can see that the top 10 consists of predominantly home furnishing companies and residential REITs.

Source: HOMZ

Interestingly, we see even Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) there. They are one of the largest owners and operators of senior homes and one could argue that they fit in this central housing theme. We were a bit surprised to not find a single homebuilder in the top 10 holdings, but they do exist a bit lower down.

Source: HOMZ

HOMZ has a low spread between the largest holding size (2.91%) and the median holding size (0.75%), so it does not particularly overweight any one stock. The top 10 holdings make up less than 20% of the fund versus 44.8% for VNQ. We like this strategy and it runs counter to what we see in most of the large ETFs today. HOMZ also delivers all of this at a low price of a 0.3% annual expense ratio.

Performance

If you bought this fund at inception, you could not be happier.

Source: HOMZ

The fund has demolished the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and by a rather wide margin. It has also created a lot of daylight between VNQ and itself.

Data by YCharts

Macro Outlook

The longer-term investment case for housing can be made on the fact that new home sales as a percentage of the population has lots of room to go up.

Source: FRED

This might be even more true when one considers how long it has been below the mean post the 2006 housing bubble burst. HOMZ management makes an additional case for this based on demographics and income growth.

Source: HOMZ

The counterpoint on housing that we hear today is that it is a bubble, fueled by very cheap money. According to Realtor.com, the typical home asking price hit another new high in May 2021 by reaching $380,000, an increase of 15.2% compared to last year. The current pace of housing price increase alongside low supply of homes has led to this rather interesting result.

Source: Not Jim Cramer

Our take here is that the longer-term demographic story is probably accurate but prices need to come down to enable broader participation by the public.

Conclusion

HOMZ is an innovative way to play the housing sector. With REITs (both residential and timber), homebuilders, home financing plays and home improvement companies, it leaves nothing out. The low expense ratio, alongside a monthly (albeit variable) distribution, makes this a rather unique play. At present with most indices and housing plays rather extended, we are neutral on this. We will keep this on our watchlist and issue an alert for our subscribers should conditions warrant.

